Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aside from all the money you save, one of the most satisfying parts of shopping at Dollar Tree is perusing the aisles to see what's new, as the store is constantly changing up its merchandise. This is especially true in the skincare department, where shoppers regularly take to social media to share their "hauls" of scented body lotions and hydrating facial cleansers. This trend has also led Dollar Tree fans on a hunt for dupes of popular high-end items. And the newest batch includes stand-ins for pricier products from Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and more. Read on for the latest and greatest Dollar Tree dupes.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 9 $1.25 Beauty Dupes for Revlon, The Ordinary, and More.

1 Bath & Body Works Hand Soap Dupes

Bath & Body Works scents have a cult-like following, but shopper Annika Krouse just spotted a $1.25 Dollar Tree dupe for their $8 foaming hand soaps.

"The soaps are definitely giving Bath & Body Works vibes!!!" she wrote in the caption to her TikTok video.

The scents at Dollar Tree include Vanilla, Almond, & Sugar (definitely a dupe for Bath & Body Works' Warm Vanilla Sugar), Coconut Coast (similar to Waikiki Beach Coconut), and Fresh Blooms (like the mall store's Hello Beautiful scent).

2 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Dupes

Neutrogena's Hydro Boost products are one of the most popular skincare lines out there—and influencer Taylor Nelson just found a very similar collection during the "best Dollar Tree haul of [her] life," which she shared in a recent TikTok video.

First up, she spotted a dupe for Neutrogena's water gel with hyaluronic acid. Byrdie notes that the name-brand product is "a favorite among dermatologists because of how well it hydrates skin without weighing it down."

The 1.7-ounce jar costs about $16 on Amazon and $26 at CVS. But the Dollar Tree dupe is just $1.25.

Nelson also found dupes for the hydrating hand gel cream and hydrating facial wipes.

RELATED: 7 "Really Good" New Dollar Tree Beauty Dupes, Shoppers Say.

3 Tree Hut Body Scrub and Body Butter Dupes

You can find the popular Tree Hut body scrubs and lotions for over $10 at Ulta—or you can spend just a dollar and a quarter for the dupes at Dollar Tree.

In a recent YouTube video, product reviewer Vivian Tries compared the name-brand scrub to the Spathecary version from Dollar Tree. Though the dupe comes in a smaller jar (six ounces versus 18 ounces), she said it's just as good as the pricier product.

For her test, Tries compared the cotton candy-scented scrubs on her hands and said they "both have a sweet candy smell." She found the Dollar Tree version chunkier on her skin and slower to dissolve, whereas the Tree Hut product was finer and more like an oil. However, she concluded, "As far as moisturizing and leaving your skin soft, they're both doing the same thing… both hands feel divine."

4 Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Dupe

Another Neutrogena dupe you can snag at Dollar Tree is their Oil-Free Acne Wash. Tries reviewed both products, noting that the name brand is "tried and true" but costs upwards of $9.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She explained that the main acne-fighting ingredient in the Neutrogena body wash is salicylic acid, which the dupe contains in the same amount.

The main difference, she shared, is the texture. Neutrogena's is more like a gel, whereas Dollar Tree's is like traditional soap, so it could potentially dry out skin. However, for the price and ingredient lists, she rated them both equally.

RELATED: Dermatologist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Dollar Tree Skincare Products for Anti-Aging.

5 eos Shave Cream Dupes

"This goes on so smooth," said shopper Katie Lawson in a TikTok video when she stumbled on the eos shaving cream dupes.

The Spa Luxury brand item at Dollar Tree comes in a vanilla lavender or coconut cream scent, similar to the name-brand product, which retails for about $5.

6 Dr. Teal's Pillow Spray Dupe

Is anything more relaxing than getting into bed with a pillow that smells of calming lavender? That's what you get with Dr. Teal's popular pillow spray, which is $8.50 on Amazon.

However, shopper Melissa Houser found a $1.25 dupe at Dollar Tree, and it's even made with melatonin and essential oils, just like the name-brand product.