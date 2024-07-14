Shopping Pro Shares the 11 "Next-Level" Products She Only Buys at Dollar Tree

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As any bargain hunter knows, you've got to shop at multiple stores to make sure you're getting the best prices on household essentials. Perhaps Target has 30 percent off all cleaning products, or maybe Kroger is running a buy-one-get-one promotion on seltzer. Or, it could be that you're partial to Walmart's Great Value brand groceries over the generic products at your local supermarket. But in the case of the dollar store, you can rest assured that you're getting rock-bottom prices and quality—at least on certain items. To this point, one shopping pro recently took to social media to share the 11 "next-level" products she will only buy at Dollar Tree for $1.25.

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

1 Eyebrow razors

In a recent TikTok video, shopping influencer Alexx Schmutz (@alexx_schmutz) shared the products she "wouldn't get anywhere else aside from Dollar Tree."

First on her list is this three-pack of eyebrow razors that she says are "great for dermaplaning."

They've long been a popular Dollar Tree find. All the way back in 2021, licensed esthetician @thriftingxfairy agreed that they're "great for removing peach fuzz."

2 Scrub Buddies

Not to be confused with the name-brand Scrub Daddy, these Scrub Buddies are another favorite of Schmutz.

She says the nail-guard sponges are "incredible," and they even come in a six-pack.

3 Laundry fragrance boosters

Another cult favorite from Dollar Tree, these laundry fragrance boosters "are identical to Downy Unstopables," says Schmutz. They're available in "fresh scent" and "spring scent."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

While a 10.5-ounce bottle of the dollar store dupe will only set you back $1.25, the name-brand is $5 for 5.7 ounces and $10 for 12.2 ounces at Target.

RELATED: 14 Best Dollar Tree Cleaning Products, Shoppers Say.

4 Fabuloso antibacterial cleaner

Dollar Tree's Fabuloso cleaning products are manufactured by Colgate-Palmolive. They're significantly cheaper than many of the company's other brands, but they aren't lacking in quality.

"These antibacterial cleaners from Fabuloso work and smell really good," shares Schmutz.

5 Greeting cards

"Something you will never catch me doing is spending more than $1 for a greeting card," notes Schmutz. "There's even some cards you can get two for $1."

6 Drain rooters

Does your sink or shower drain get clogged when you shave or wash your hair? Schmutz says she uses these drain rooters every month and that they "work like a gem for our bathtub."

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Share 18 Must-Grab Travel Items for $1.25.

7 Essentials microfiber fan dusters

"Cleaning tools from Essentials work really well," notes Schmutz. But one of her must-buys is these "incredible" microfiber fan dusters from the brand.

If you need help reaching your ceiling fan, you can grab the long handle that the duster attaches to, which Dollar Tree also sells.

8 Large spray bottles

According to Schmutz, you can't find these large, 28-ounce spray bottles "anywhere else for cheaper than $1.25."

Use them for homemade cleaning products or a spritzer at the beach.

9 Loofahs

If you use a loofah in the shower, you know they're not all created equal. However, Schmutz says Dollar Tree always has "some good-quality loofahs."

RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 9 $1.25 Beauty Dupes for Revlon, The Ordinary, and More.

10 Electronics duster

Schmutz says Dollar Tree "always has great products for cleaning your car," but she's especially fond of this electronics duster (it can be used to clean your laptop keyboard or the nooks and crannies of your car console).

"This bad boy right here is a steal," she shares. "It's only $1.25. They sell these air duster cans for like eight, 10 bucks."

11 Multi-surface wipes

"These multi-surface wipes are next level," claims Schmutz. "These ones are ginormous. Tell me [these] don't look like something you'd get from Target for like five times the price."