180 Love Messages for Her to Show How Much You Care
Let her know exactly how you feel in person or over text.
Everyone needs love. The body actually craves it. Different forms of affectionate touch are known to trigger a release of oxytocin, often referred to as the "love hormone." The chemical messenger influences human behaviors related to sexual arousal and romantic attachment. And it's probably not just touch that sets it off, either. Studies suggest that certain words can also spark specific reactions in the brain. If you're looking for a similar response to what a hug may inspire, then you might just try dropping those three little words: I love you. Of course, that phrase can get old quickly or start to sound hollow. That's why it's important to have a few alternatives on hand. Below, you'll find 180 love messages for her. That way, you can really elaborate on how you feel.
How Can Love Messages Help Your Relationship?
In addition to increasing communication and giving your partner a bit of an ego boost, there are some serious perks to exchanging love messages throughout the day. A 2018 study found that frequent exchanges between partners over text were indicative of greater relationship satisfaction.
And additional research has been carried out concerning our ability to find and maintain love through messages alone. According to experts over at the University of Haifa, online exchanges allow connections to develop quickly and with less filler than we hear in in-person conversations.
Even if your relationship hasn't reached "I love you" status quite yet, there are plenty of other loving expressions you can use to let her know she's on your mind. Read on for a few ideas on how to get started.
Sweet Love Messages for Her
- It's a great feeling, knowing I have such a wonderful woman to spend the rest of my life with.
- If life is a game, then you're the only teammate I need.
- You bring me so much joy each and every day. I just love you so much.
- You make me feel so alive. A million thanks to the most amazing woman I know.
- You are the most precious person in my life; a once-in-a-lifetime find.
- Baby, if you're ever feeling down, just know you are so deeply loved.
- You are the only person I want to come home to.
- Our relationship may have its ups and downs, but I'm forever thankful for the roller coaster. I love you so much.
- No matter what you say or do, I will never let you go. I love you, baby.
- My fears of never finding love evaporated the instant I saw you.
- I loved you before I was born and I'll love you long after I'm gone.
- The day I met you, all my dreams came true. The wind felt softer, the sun shone brighter, and my world got so much bigger.
- It only takes just a few words to let you know how much I care, so here they are: I love you.
- You give me the strength and inspiration needed to notice all the wonderful things all around me.
- I am incredibly thankful for having found you. You are the only woman that could possibly make this happy.
- Has anyone told you that you're an amazing kisser? No? What about all the other things you excel at?
- I can't wait to take your hands in mine.
- My head has been up in the clouds ever since I met you.
- It's not easy having you run through my mind all day, but at least it makes me feel alive.
- I am totally consumed by your beauty. Counting down the minutes until I see you again.
- The only thing I cherish more than falling asleep with you is waking up by your side each and every morning.
- I've been waiting for you all my life.
- There's nothing worse than a boring and dull relationship. I'd rather live a thousand lives being burnt by your fire than one devoid of passion.
- I'd move mountains for your sweet embrace.
- I hope to spend all my tomorrows chasing your perfect smile.
- You are the love of my life, that I am certain of.
- Life is about navigating the tallest mountains and the steepest valleys.
- I miss everything about you when we're not together. I cherish all the intimate moments we've ever had and look forward to experiencing the next.
- I've always heard that beauty mesmerizes men, but I never knew it to be true until you walked into my life.
- I am so lucky to have fallen in love with my best friend.
- I am completely and totally committed to this relationship.
- I know we all have to follow our own path in one way or another, but I'd rather share mine with you.
- What's love, you ask? It's a racing heart and a flood of endorphins every time you hear the cell phone ring.
- All I want to do is spend time with you. The details don't matter.
Short Love Messages
- Counting down the minutes until you're back in my arms.
- Just a reminder: I'm so incredibly in love with you.
- I'm having a hard time focusing today. I just can't stop thinking about you.
- What are your plans for the weekend? I'm thinking we could spend a full 48 hours cuddling, kissing, and maybe a few other activities…
- I can't stop wondering about what you're doing at this very moment. Call me when you get a chance so I can hear that sweet voice.
- Sending you a million kisses and much love.
- You are my first and only love.
- How did I ever get so lucky to have landed you?
- What have I done to deserve such a beautiful woman in my life?
- Hello to the most amazing person I know. When am I seeing you again?
- I can't wait to see you later so I can fall in love all over again.
- How do you feel about a romantic dinner? We can always get creative with dessert.
- All you have to do is show up to make my day so much better.
- I know no one is perfect, but you're pretty darn close.
- It's so strange how everything makes me think of you.
- With each passing day, my love for you only grows stronger.
- Only you could convince me to show up late to work. Thanks for keeping me busy in bed this morning.
- You're the only girl that has ever made me feel this way. Why don't you come over tonight so I can show you just how grateful I am?
- I'm just sitting here smiling, thinking about getting to see you later.
- I'm incredibly grateful to have such a loyal companion; a friend and a lover.
- I would have spent my whole life looking for you, but I'm extremely grateful that I get to spend it with you instead.
- I was convinced yesterday, woke up positive today, and will be sure of it tomorrow: You are the love of my life.
- Loving you makes all those everyday, routine tasks worthwhile.
- You are the most amazing addition to my life's journey.
- I could use a thousand words to express my love for you and it still wouldn't be enough.
- Every night spent with you is pure magic.
- Everyone has their own motivation for getting up in the morning. You are mine.
- You are extremely smart, extremely beautiful, and extremely loved.
- You don't have to do much to make my heart melt.
- You're the best of both worlds. Of course, you possess extreme outer beauty, but you also have the most amazing heart.
Long Love Messages for Her
- You are nothing short of royalty to me, my queen. You possess more beauty on the tip of your finger than everything else in this world, combined. I am astounded by your intellect, your wit, and your beauty. I am so lucky to have you.
- My sweet girl, we have created the most beautiful life together. It's like we're two artists, working together to create the greatest masterpiece the world has ever seen.
- You are absolutely amazing. Every time I look at you, I am left breathless. It's not until I feel your sweet embrace that I can exhale once again. I hope that feeling lasts for the rest of my life.
- There aren't enough words in the English language to describe how beautiful you are. In fact, I could learn every language in the world and I still wouldn't have the words to express how much I love you.
- Loving you comes so naturally. You are funny, kind, and intelligent. And for whatever reason, you've decided to love me back. For that, I am eternally grateful.
- You have the sweetest smile and a laugh made of honey. It's enough to keep even the darkest clouds at bay. With you, my life is so much better.
- People travel all over the world to experience a truly breathtaking view. For some, it's the cobbled streets of Europe. For others, it's something a bit more tropical. For me, it's anywhere with you in view.
- I can't believe what a hold you have on me. Sometimes I feel like I might explode because of this burning feeling inside me.
- Just one message from you is enough to brighten my whole day. I see your name pop up on my phone and my heart skips a beat. It doesn't matter how mundane your message may be, I know it will bring a smile to my face.
- Have you heard? There are now eight wonders in my world. Seven are sprinkled around the globe, but the most important one is right here with me. You make my world a bigger, brighter place.
- If only you could see yourself the way I see you. That way, there'd be no doubt in your mind. You would know with absolute certainty that you are the kindest, most loving, and most beautiful woman in the world.
- I may not always have the words to tell you how much I love you, but I'll find a way to show you I care. Just know that I loved you yesterday, I loved you more today, and I'll love you until there's no tomorrow.
- I can't believe I even made it through a day without you in my life. Now that you're a part of my world, I can't imagine spending one hour, no, one minute, without you around. Thank you for making me happier than I even knew possible.
- I never believed in karma until I met you. Because, man, I must've done something truly terrific in the past to deserve this life. Thank you for making all my days brighter.
- Do you think we met by chance? Or do you think it was written in the stars? It seems like the universe pulled strings, parted the tides, and moved mountains to make sure we ended up together.
- There are plenty of ways to describe love, just not the kind of love I have for you. That sort of thing can't be described in words. It's too powerful. I could spend a lifetime trying to describe it, and it still wouldn't be enough.
- If someone were to have asked me about my ideal woman, I wouldn't have had the words to describe you. You have surpassed all expectations, fantasies, and dreams combined.
Funny Love Messages to Make Her Laugh
- Just like bacon, you make everything better.
- Very much hoping you can add me to your "to-do" list later on.
- I'm basically a knight in shining armor, just in boxer shorts.
- Butterflies are nothing. I feel the whole zoo every time you walk into a room.
- I may as well stop buying lotto tickets now. There's no way I'm going to hit the jackpot twice.
- They say love is blind, but I really hope it's not deaf because you know I'm a talker.
- I love you more than pizza, and that's a pretty big deal.
- You light up my life like candles on a cake.
- I don't know what you see in me, but please, Lord, never let it stop.
- You're the best thrill ride I've ever been on.
- I fell in love with your inner beauty, but I also can't complain about what's on the outside.
- They say love hurts, so bring on the pain.
- You know it's impossible for me to count the number of reasons why I love you, right?
- I think there's something wrong with my eyes. I can't take them off of you.
- I love you more than video games, but please don't make me prove it.
- It's a good thing I'm funny because there's no way you'd fall in love with a face like mine.
- You're the only notification I want to see on my phone.
- Is it weird that I look at your Instagram when you're not around?
- I once heard someone liken kisses to snowflakes, so there better be a blizzard coming.
- I used to cry a lot as a little kid. Obviously, it's because you weren't around.
- I may be an idiot, but you love me anyway.
- They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but one look at you and I'm speechless.
- I've never been very good at chess, but I think I might be your knight?
Romantic Love Messages
- You are a dream come true and I promise to cherish you forever.
- You do a million little things every day that leave me even more in love with you than before.
- Your smile means more to me than all the treasures in the world.
- It's all those special moments with you—the sweet smiles, the silly jokes—that prove to me you're the one.
- You bring joy to my life in ways I didn't know possible. Having had the opportunity to love you entirely is something I'll cherish forever.
- Waking up next to you is the best feeling in the entire world.
- [Name], you are an amazing woman.
- You walked into my life and nothing has ever been the same since.
- You're the first person I think about when I wake up, and the last person on my mind before I fall asleep.
- I know it's not a competition, but no other woman compares to you.
- If you let me be your knight in shining armor, I promise to give you the whole world.
- How is it possible that every moment with you feels like a dream come true?
- It takes a special kind of woman to make my heart beat this fast.
- Meeting you was fate but falling in love was a choice.
- Ours is my favorite love story.
- Well, the weekend is finally here and I want to spend every moment holding those cute little hands.
- Hi, darling. I've been fantasizing about how we might pass the time before we fall asleep tonight.
- I can never get enough of you.
- I can't believe I found such a beautiful person; a woman who is funny, smart, and sexy.
- I've already been caught, but each day you manage to reel me in even more.
- I can't keep my eyes off you.
- Have I told you yet today how much I love you? I have? Well, let me say it once more.
- I've definitely never felt like this before.
- You can give me any choice in the world, I'll always choose you.
- I can't wait for another 20 years to go by, and I'll still remember what you were wearing the night we met.
- I just hope you're as sure of me as I am of you.
- What was I even doing before I met you?
- I honestly love being in love with you.
Love Messages for Before You Fall Asleep
- I simply can't go to bed without telling you how much I love you. Sweet dreams, darling.
- Will you kiss me before I drift off to sleep? I want to carry it with me into my dreams.
- If I don't wake up, know that falling asleep with you has made me the happiest man alive.
- I'll happily sacrifice sleep for some more snuggles.
- Good night, my love. Wishing you the sweetest dreams as you drift off to sleep.
- I hope you are tucked in nice and tight. I'll see you in the morning.
- I know sleep is important, but it will be hard to be away from you all night long.
- I better get to bed. The sooner I sleep, the sooner I get to spend another day with you.
- Even the sweetest dreams can't compare to a waking life with you.
- Good night, my angel.
- I want to fall asleep holding your hand.
- We'll go to bed soon, I promise. Just let me look at you for a few more minutes.
- Look up and see the night sky full of stars. They burn so brightly, just as I do for you.
- I can't tell you what a privilege it is to fall asleep next to such a strong, beautiful, and intelligent woman.
- It's a real predicament: It's hard to sleep without you and it's also hard to sleep with you around.
- Good night, darling. Hope I'll be dreaming of you soon.
- Let me know if you need anything throughout the night. I'm happy to provide.
- You look beautiful when you sleep.
- You may hog the blankets but spending the night with you is well worth the sacrifice.
- Do me a favor if you get up before me. Wake me up with a kiss.
- I thought I was lucky to spend the day with you. Now you're telling me I also get to spend the night by your side?
- Don't be alarmed if you see me smiling throughout the night. It's just something that happens when I go to bed with you.
Cute Love Messages From Names You Know
- "It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight." ―Vladimir Nabokov
- "When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul." —Joey W. Hill
- "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will." —Elaine Davis
- "My heart is and always will be yours." —Jane Austen
- "What is life without you in it? Just a black hole. No end, no beginning, no sense or joy, no peace or harmony. I feel like I've become who I have to be when I met you. I love you beyond all limits." —Unknown
- "I hope it's okay if I love you forever." —A Star Is Born
- "Yours is the light by which my spirit's born: You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars." —e. e. cummings
- "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours." —Maya Angelou
- "I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." —J.R.R. Tolkien
- "No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star." —Diana Peterfreund
- "The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along." —Rumi
- "What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." —It's a Wonderful Life
- "Love is when the other person's happiness is more important than your own." —H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
- "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." —Nicholas Sparks
- "Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
- "Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." —Katharine Lee Bates
- "You're the greatest risk I've ever taken. And the greatest reward." —Sylvia Day
- "I have died every day waiting for you; darling, don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you for a thousand more." —Christina Perri
- "It was one of those fine little love stories that can make you smile in your sleep at night." —Hunter S. Thompson
- "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever." —Alfred Tennyson
- "We love because it's the only true adventure." —Nikki Giovanni
- "I love you, not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." —Roy Croft
- "To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." —David Viscott
- "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." —Nora Ephron
- "You and I, it's as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together, to see if we know what we were taught." —Boris Pasternak
- "I remember who I am when I'm with you." —Nicole Christie
