Everything has to evolve, including the way we express our love. While words of affirmation remain one of the most popular love languages, the way we execute these sentiments has changed dramatically over the years. In-person proclamations seem to be getting fewer and further between. Even the everyday affirmation seems to be taking place increasingly online. But don't worry, it's not as bad as it sounds. While technology may discourage certain exchanges from taking place in the flesh, it also allows us to communicate more frequently with our partners throughout the day. A faulty alarm may have made you skip the "good morning" moment earlier in the day, but you can always make it up for it via text. Of course, it can be hard to get that ball rolling, so we've compiled a list to help you find the best good morning message for her. Because it never hurts to let someone know how much they mean—online, in person, or anywhere in between.

Romantic Good Morning Messages for Her

I simply can't get through my morning coffee without texting you. Good morning, sweetie. I hope you have a great day. Good morning, my darling! I love you so much. I hope you woke up fresh and are ready for a great day ahead. Let me know if there's anything I can do to make it even better. Good morning, sweetheart. Leaving bed was hard this morning, mainly because it meant having to part from the woman of my dreams. Your smile is the only inspiration I need; your voice is the only motivation I need. And your love is the only happiness I need. Good morning, baby. The morning breeze is so gentle today, I can't help but think of you. Can't wait to see you again soon. I wish that I was the sun so that I could caress your face, even after you step out the door. Good morning, my queen. It's a beautiful morning, but it would be better if I could spend it with you. Thank you for making every morning a great one, my darling. I love you to the moon and back. The morning dew beneath my feet makes me think of you. The sun on my skin makes me think of you. Even the birds singing their morning songs make me think of you. Good morning, darling! I can't believe I've been lucky enough to wake up next to you once again. He's a wonderful bird, that one singing by your window. He's finally agreed to help me express my feelings for you. I hope you enjoy the song. I had such a great morning—I was lucky to wake up with you on my mind. Hope you have an absolutely amazing day.

Good Morning Messages to Make Her Smile

Wishing you a very good morning, dear! Hope everything comes easy today. The thought of seeing you later is putting a huge smile on my face. Good morning, angel! Wishing you a great day ahead. If I had to choose between seeing your beautiful face every morning and getting a good night's sleep, I'd happily walk around like a zombie each and every day. I hope you woke up well! May the morning breeze refresh your mind, cleanse your soul, and ready you for a productive day. Good morning, my love. I just wanted to let you know that I was thinking about you. Time to open those bright blue eyes! Another wonderful morning is waiting for you. I can't wait to go to bed with you again tonight and watch you open those beautiful brown eyes tomorrow. Good morning, my dear. I can't wait to see you again later. I hope you have a truly amazing day. It's such a beautiful, fresh morning; I just can't help but think of you. I may have a hectic and tiring day ahead, but the thought of your beautiful smile is enough to keep me going all day. Good morning, sweetheart! Remind me again so I know for next time, do you prefer eggs or cereal in the morning? Hello, sunshine! May this morning bring luck and happiness your way. It was such a privilege to wake up by your side. Have a great morning! I look at you as the cool morning breeze blows over and think to myself just how lucky I am. I love you, darling. Wake up, beautiful! Today is the day you take over the world! Good morning, babe! Hope you're ready to take on the day. Good morning, my love! I hope the day is ready for you because you're about to kick butt.

Short Good Morning Texts for Her

Good morning, sunshine! I am so blessed to have you in my life. Good morning, darling! I hope you experience nothing less than an amazing day. Rise and shine, sweetheart. That good morning kiss was enough to keep me going all day. I was never a morning person until I started waking up with you. Good morning, my sweetheart. Rise and shine, sweetheart. It's time to seize the day. I am so lucky to wake up to the love of my life each and every day. Good morning to the woman I love and admire most in this world. Good morning, dream girl. Hugs and kisses from your biggest fan. Good morning, babe. I can't wait to see you again soon. Good morning, sunshine. I hope you have a day filled with laughter and happiness ahead. Time to open your eyes and embrace this wonderful world! Welcome to another fantastic morning! Good morning, sweet girl! Can't wait to get you in my arms again.

Sweet Good Morning Messages

Good morning, dear. Do you know why the sun rises every morning? It wants to see you smile once more. Good morning! Every time I think of you, half my worries simply disappear. You are such a positive and energetic force in this world. I love you so much. Good morning, my love. I hope you start the day with a smile on your face, happiness in your soul, and some good food in your belly. There are only a few things in this world that I consider truly priceless, but one will always be waking up to your smile. I love you more than a summer sunset and the winter snow. You mean everything to me. Have a lovely morning! Good morning, honey. I love you so much. Have a wonderful day ahead. Good morning, my sweet girl. Hope you have a wonderful day filled with love and happiness. Waking up next to you is the best feeling. Thank you for being such a wonderful woman in my life. Good morning, sweetie! I should spray your perfume on my pillow so I can wake up with you on my mind each and every day. I can rest easy knowing I'll never have another nightmare with you by my side. Good morning, darling. Only you could make my nights so peaceful and my mornings so sweet.

Cheesy Good Morning Text Messages for Her

The beautiful morning dew and the lovely morning hue can only speak to my love for you. Good morning. Good morning, baby! The only thing better than spending the night dreaming of you is knowing I'll soon get to do it all over again soon. I look in your eyes and I see the shining beauty of the morning sun. It's absolutely the best thing to wake up to. Good morning, sweetheart! May the bluebirds sing songs of love for you as you get ready for the day ahead. Good morning, my love! I hope the day is as sweet as you. Good morning! It's time to get ready because you have a beautiful day ahead. I want to be the only guy in your heart since you are the only girl in mine. I love you so much, have a beautiful morning! Good morning, honey! It's time to step out into that beautiful morning sun. I can't wait to spend every morning with you for the rest of my life. I promise to do everything possible to make sure that the rest of the day treats you kindly. Good morning, my love. Your sweet teddy bear misses you a whole lot!

Funny Good Morning Quotes

"I wake up every morning at nine and grab for the morning paper. Then I look at the obituary page. If my name is not on it, I get up." — Benjamin Franklin "Today's goals: coffee and kindness. Maybe two coffees, and then kindness." — Nanea Hoffman "I think that when you get dressed in the morning, sometimes you're really making a decision about your behavior for the day. Like if you put on flip-flops, you're saying: 'Hope I don't get chased today.' 'Be nice to people in sneakers.'" — Demetri Martin "Lose an hour in the morning, and you will spend all day looking for it." — Richard Whately "No matter how bad things are, you can at least be happy that you woke up this morning." — D.L. Hughley "I like freedom. I wake up in the morning and say, 'I don't know, should I have a popsicle or a donut?' You know, who knows?" — Oscar Nuñez "Morning comes whether you set the alarm or not." — Ursula K. Le Guin "I like my coffee black and my mornings bright." — Unknown "Most of the time I spend when I get up in the morning is trying to figure out what is going to happen." — Madeleine Albright "Early morning cheerfulness can be extremely obnoxious." — William Feather "Every morning I get up and look through the Forbes list of the richest people in America. If I'm not there, I go to work." — Robert Orben "The brain is a wonderful organ; it starts working the moment you get up in the morning and does not stop until you get into the office." — Robert Frost "I feel sorry for people who don't drink. When they wake up in the morning, that's as good as they're going to feel all day." — Dean Martin "This morning when I put on my underwear I could hear the Fruit of the Loom guys laughing at me." — Rodney Dangerfield "Be pleasant until 10 o'clock in the morning and the rest of the day will take care of itself." — Elbert Hubbard When I woke up this morning my girlfriend asked me, 'Did you sleep good?' I said 'No, I made a few mistakes.'" — Steven Wright "Good morning is a contradiction of terms." — Jim Davis "Some mornings, it's just not worth chewing through the leather strap." — Emo Philips

Beautiful Quotes to Text Her in the Morning

"It is in the early morning hour that the unseen is seen and that the far-off beauty and glory, vanquishing all their vagueness, move down upon us till they stand clear as crystal close over against the soul." — Sarah Smiley "I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning." — J. B. Priestley "There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope." — Bernard Williams "I used to love night best but the older I get the more treasures and hope and joy I find in mornings." — Terri Guillemets "Just one look at you and I know it's gonna be a lovely day." — Bill Withers "What I know for sure is that every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory. Each day is a wonder." — Oprah Winfrey "Every morning you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams, or wake up and chase them" — Carmelo Anthony "In a real dark night of the soul, it is always three o'clock in the morning, day after day." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "An early-morning walk is a blessing for the whole day." — Henry David Thoreau "In the morning a man walks with his whole body; in the evening, only with his legs." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Burning desire to be or do something gives us staying power—a reason to get up every morning or to pick ourselves up and start in again after a disappointment." — Marsha Sinetar "You're never fully dressed without a smile." — Martin Charnin "Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets. So, love the people who treat you right and forget about the ones who do not" — Christy Chung "Morning without you is a dwindled dawn." — Emily Dickinson "For each new morning let there be flow of love. Let there be light of happiness in every direction." — Amit Ray "Get up in the morning and look at the world in a way that takes nothing for granted. Everything is phenomenal; everything is incredible; never treat life casually. To be spiritual is to be amazed." — Abraham Joshua Heschel "The sun is new each day." — Heraclitus "The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you. Don't go back to sleep." — Rumi "First thing every morning before you arise, say out loud, 'I believe,' three times." — Ovid When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive—to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love." — Marcus Aurelius "Another day, another morning, another blessing, and another chance to live [life] fully. Do not take anything for granted and think of every breath as a gift. Good morning!" — Invajy "The sun is a daily reminder that we too can rise again from the darkness, that we too can shine our own light." — S. Ajna

Inspirational Good Morning Messages for Her

"Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning, and you'll start to see a big difference in your life." — Yoko Ono "Everyone has highs and lows that they have to learn from, but every morning I start off with a good head on my shoulders, saying to myself, 'It's going to be a good day!" — Lindsay Lohan "I'm a very early riser, and I don't like to miss that beautiful early morning light." — David Hockney "I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I'm going to learn, I must do it by listening." — Larry King "The sun has not caught me in bed in 50 years." — Thomas Jefferson "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "Every morning, I wake up saying, 'I'm still alive, a miracle.' And so I keep on pushing." — Jim Carrey "Each morning when I awake, I experience again a supreme pleasure—that of being Salvador Dalí." — Salvador Dalí "You know that feeling when you wake up in the morning and you're excited for the day? That's one of my main goals in life." — Kirsten Dunst "If you're changing the world, you're working on important things. You're excited to get up in the morning." — Larry Page "I never knew a man come to greatness or eminence who lay abed late in the morning." — Jonathan Smith "Something special awaits you each day. All you need is to recognize it and make the most of it. Have a positive attitude throughout the day and then that today is going to be the best day of your life." — Unknown "If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it's not." — Elon Musk "I'm always thinking about creating. My future starts when I wake up every morning. Every day I find something creative to do with my life." — Miles Davis "Now that your eyes are open, make the sun jealous with your burning passion to start the day. Make the sun jealous or stay in bed." — Malak El Halabi "Every morning is a beautiful morning." — Unknown "Waking up early, connecting with nature, and having my quiet time are priorities to me, and they are non-negotiable." — Danette May "Remember to smile." — Nelson Mandela "The day will be what you make it, so rise, like the sun, and burn." — William C. Hannan "When I wake up every morning, I thank God for the new day." — F. Sionil Jose "One key to success is to have lunch at the time of day most people have breakfast." — Robert Brault "Morning is an important time of day because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have." — Daniel Handler "Not the day only, but all things have their morning." — French Proverb "Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen." — Wayne Huizenga "Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them." — William Arthur Ward "Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night." — William Blake "Manners [are] the key thing. Say, for instance, when you're growing up, you're walking down the street, you've got to tell everybody good morning. Everybody. You can't pass one person." — Usain Bolt "With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." — Eleanor Roosevelt "Do not shorten the morning by getting up late; look upon it as the quintessence of life, as to a certain extent sacred." — Arthur Schopenhauer "I get up every morning and it's going to be a great day. You never know when it's going to be over, so I refuse to have a bad day." — Paul Henderson

