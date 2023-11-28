87 Love Messages for Him That Say "I'm Crazy About You"

Research indicates that men sometimes struggle with understanding, process, and describing their emotions. But that doesn't mean they don't crave validation and affection from the ones they love. And fortunately, psychologists have actually narrowed down specific phrases that can help boost intimacy and satisfaction within romantic relationships. Other studies show that men receive compliments more easily than other demographics, which provides plenty of incentive to send some niceties his way. So read on for dozens of love messages for him that you can use in the morning, before bed, or whenever you see fit. Because even if he doesn't always have the right words, it never hurts to shower him with some of your own.

Cute Love Messages for Your Husband

A million thanks for allowing me to experience the joy of marrying my best friend. It's not always easy being married to such an amazing person, but I make it work. It takes a special woman to love a man with as many quirks as you, but I am absolutely up to the task. You are the most amazing man I have ever known. I can't believe that I'm the one who snagged you. You are my rock, my strength, and my entire world. I've spent every morning since saying our "I do's" feeling grateful for the life you've given me. Every day I wake up and choose you, and every day the choice gets even easier. Just when I think I can't possibly fall any more in love with you, you go ahead and prove me wrong. You make my whole world feel bigger and more beautiful. What did I even think about before you walked into my life?

Romantic Text Messages for Him

Life's journey is full of twists and turns, but every time I place my hand in yours, it feels as though my path is paved with only hope and happiness. They say you only fall in love only once, but that's not true. I fall in love every time you walk through the door. Your voice is my favorite sound. Your smile is my favorite thing to see. And being with you is my absolute dream. I love you so much. I know that you're the best thing to have ever happened to me, and my love for you only grows stronger with each passing day. I spent my entire life looking for my forever love. Now that I found you, I'll never let you go. So far, every moment we've spent together has been amazing. But I promise the best is yet to come. It's fine for some folks to pave their own path in life, but I choose to share the journey with you. Thank you for loving me and thank you for letting me love you. It brings more happiness than you will ever know. You are funny, you are kind, and you are so very easy to love. Please, never change. Some people come into your life only for a season, but I'm insisting you stay for much longer than that.

Long Distance Love Messages for Him

I'm realizing now I only sleep well when I'm with you. I miss seeing your beautiful smile in the morning and I miss you so much. It feels like a lifetime since I've seen your handsome face. Hurry home to me soon. You can't even imagine how big of a hug you're getting the next time I see you. I hate it when your side of the bed gets cold. Clearly, we're doing something wrong here. You've only been gone for a couple of days, but it feels like I've been without you for a hundred years. It's funny how love distorts time like that. The fact that it's this hard to be away from you tells me that there's something truly special between us. Every mile between us is just another reminder of how much I'm willing to travel for the man of my dreams. Counting down the minutes until I can see your beautiful face. They say distance makes the heart grow stronger, and that's true. But enough is enough already—it's time for you to come home. Missing you a lot today. Dreaming of the day you're back home and wrapped in my arms.

Deep Love Messages to Express Your Affection

The day I met you, God fulfilled my every prayer. Out of the billions of people on this earth, my heart beats for none but you. I can't imagine spending my life with anyone but the man who truly takes my breath away. Every moment with you feels like a golden addition to the world's greatest love story. You can hold my hand for a little while but promise me you'll hold my heart forever. It's easy to spot the happiest woman in the room. She's the one whose heart starts racing the minute her man walks through the door. I think I might be addicted to your love. I really can't get enough of it. You're the best thing to ever happen to me, really. You've given me more happiness than I knew possible and all the love in the world. I never believed in fate before I met you, but surely it's the only explanation for what's happening between us. Thank you for always making me feel beautiful. Thank you for always supporting me. Thank you for giving me a platform when I needed to be heard. Thank you for changing my entire life.

Good Morning Messages for Him

Good morning, babe. Hope you woke up on the right side of the bed and are prepared for a wonderful day ahead. Rise and shine, my love. It's time to go out and get some fresh air. Think of me the minute the sun hits your face. The only thing I value more than falling asleep by your side is waking up to your smiling face. Good morning to my one and only. Good morning. Let's cherish these few minutes we have together before we get ready to leave. It will be my fuel for the rest of the day. Time to wake up, my love. I hope you have an amazing day ahead. Don't hesitate to go out there and get what you need done. Good morning, darling. I hope your day is going well. It was so hard to pull myself away from your embrace earlier. Can't wait to fall right back into your arms later on. Seeing your face this morning was the perfect way to start the day. Love you lots. Good morning and remember: the more you get done today, the more you'll be rewarded later on. Hope you woke up on the right side of the bed. The day is yours, all you need to do is go out there and get it. Good morning, my sweet man. I'm already jealous of everyone you talk to today—just be sure to save the best of you for me.

Good Night Messages for Him

Sleep well, my love. Come find me in my dreams and I promise to save you a kiss. I hate to part ways but it's time for you to get some rest. Sweet dreams, and I can't wait to talk again in the morning. I'm about to fall asleep, which is great news. It means I'll see you again soon in my dreams. I can't go to bed without telling you how much I love you. Sweet dreams, honey. I absolutely love falling asleep to your voice. Sleep well, my darling. Nothing makes me happier than resting my head on your chest and listening to your breath deepen as you drift off to sleep. Good night, sweetheart. I love you so much that I won't even yell at you if you start snoring tonight. Finally, I'm here in my happy place: cuddled up next to you and ready for bed. Good night, my darling. I know we're both exhausted, and we'll go to sleep soon. It's just hard to unwind when all I want to do is talk to you. Good night, my love. Wishing you nothing but sweet dreams and a restful sleep.

Short Love Messages for Him

I'll never get over how you look at me like I'm the only person in the room. Our love story is one for the books. You do a million little things that bring joy to my life. You make me feel like the luckiest person in the entire world. I've waited my whole life to find you. You are my whole world. I love it when I catch you looking at me. It feels good to have finally found my knight and shining armor. Being with you is the best feeling I've ever experienced. My heart races every time you come close. You're the most beautiful person I've ever laid eyes on. You are my someone special.

Romantic Love Messages From Names You Know

"In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine."— Maya Angelou "I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone." — J.R.R. Tolkien "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." — Audrey Hepburn "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever." — Unknown "I don't wanna close my eyes, I don't wanna fall asleep, cause I'd miss you babe and I don't wanna miss a thing." — Diane Warren "I knew the second I met you that there was something about you I needed. Turns out it wasn't something about you at all. It was just you." — Jamie McGuire "We love because it's the only true adventure." — Nikki Giovanni "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." — Dr. Seuss "Eventually soulmates meet, for they have the same hiding place." — Robert Brault "You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope. I have loved none but you." — Jane Austen "No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star." — Diana Peterfreund "If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you." — DeAnna Anderson "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." — Paulo Coehlo "Your love shines in my heart as the sun shines upon the earth." — Eleanor Di Guillo "To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." — David Viscott

Benefits of Sending Him Sweet Messages

Psychologists have narrowed down the most popular love languages spoken among couples. Right up there with physical touch and quality time are words of affirmation: statements designed to communicate your love, appreciation, and respect for the person you're with.

Whether you choose to deliver a sweet message in person or by the written word is up to you. What matters is that you take the time to do so in the first place. A 2022 study published in PloS One found that responding to a partner's love language dramatically increases relationship satisfaction among heterosexual couples.

And according to the Gottman Method, a roadmap to relationship success created by John Gottman, Ph.D., psychologist, professor, and founder of the Gottman Institute, expressing fondness and admiration for one another creates a sense of mutual support within the relationship. As a result, couples can address conflicts more productively and grow closer as friends.

It may not seem like much, but carving out just a few moments to say something nice seems to be well worth the while—in the long run and in the moment.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of love messages for him, but be sure to check back in with us soon. Best Life is committed to helping you find the right words for every occasion. Sign up for our newsletter to enjoy similar kinds of content, as well as the latest in wellness, entertainment, and travel.