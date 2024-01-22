160 Cute Things to Say to Your Boyfriend Every Day
Make your guy smile with these sweet words, which will tell him exactly how you feel.
You may not always be sure of the right words to tell your boyfriend just how much he means to you, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try to articulate it anyway. And of course, when he says something super sweet to you, you'll want to reciprocate with how you feel. If you're looking for new ways to describe your love for your beau—whether it be in person, in a text, or over the phone—we've got you covered. Read on for 160 cute things to say to your boyfriend!
Romantic Things to Say to Your Boyfriend
- You make me feel like a million bucks.
- I love every little thing about you.
- You could never bore me.
- I can't stop telling my friends how great you are.
- You are so handsome.
- I could use all the stars to list the things that I love about you, but I would soon run out of stars.
- Life looks beautiful with you, only you.
- You always know how to sweep me off my feet.
- I can't wait until I can see you again.
- You're my better half.
- I think you're my soul mate.
- I want to fall asleep in your arms.
- I enjoy your company more than anyone else's in the whole world.
- I can't promise you everything but I can promise to be by your side, forever and always, no matter what.
- There's no better feeling than waking up and knowing you're right beside me.
- You're just what I've been looking for in a friend and a lover.
- Let's run away and start a new life together where it's just you and me.
- Thank you for the joy that you bring into my life.
- You're so cute when you smile.
- There's nothing I love more in this world than seeing my boyfriend smile.
- You're such a chivalrous gentleman when you're with me.
- Your voice sounds like the sweetest symphony.
- I appreciate you. Thank you for being mine.
- I've waited my whole life to meet you.
- Who knew that love could bring so much happiness.
- You are perfect in my eyes.
- You make me feel like the luckiest person in the world.
- You're so cute when you _____.
Sweet Things to Say to Your Boyfriend Over Text
- I love you for everything you are.
- I can't stop smiling around you. You make me so happy.
- I love your _____.
- You have the most adorable smile.
- You're the reason for all my happiness.
- You're more than my boyfriend. You're my best friend.
- Every day is an adventure with you.
- I'd do anything to see you smile.
- I wouldn't trade your love for all the money in the world.
- I just can't imagine walking through life without you.
- I'm so proud of you.
- You really are an amazing person
- I just love what a cute smile you have.
- You're my lucky charm. My life has gotten so much better since we met.
- You're my forever person.
- Your smile makes me melt.
- Just being around you fills my heart with so much joy.
- I'm so happy I can talk to you about anything.
- My friends are so jealous I have you.
- I feel so safe in your arms.
- I have the best boyfriend and life partner.
- You're such an interesting guy. You know so much about everything.
- I appreciate you for working so hard.
- I love you more than you will ever know.
- I can't wait to cuddle with you.
- I love it when you _____.
- You make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.
- Thank you for choosing me.
- You show me what love truly means.
More Cute Things to Say to Your Boyfriend
- You make me feel like royalty.
- I love how _____ you are.
- I could just cuddle you all night long.
- I feel so protected around you.
- Thank you for putting up with me.
- I've never met a guy who can pick out such thoughtful gifts.
- I'm so blessed that you're mine.
- You've helped me become a better person.
- I admire your integrity in everything that you do.
- You are incredible.
- You smell amazing right now.
- No matter who's around, I know you'll always be my favorite person in the room.
- You are my missing piece. Thank you for completing my life.
- Thank you for helping me write the perfect love story.
- I don't think I'm ever going to forget this wonderful date.
- I thank my lucky stars each time I see you.
- I waited such a long time to find you. Now that I have you, I just never want to let you go.
- Do you know how much I love you?
- Your sense of humor is the best.
- Don't think I don't notice _____.
- You're a true gentleman.
- I love being by your side.
Funny Things to Tell Your Boyfriend
- You are the cheese to my macaroni.
- You're such a smooth talker. I hope you don't talk to all the girls you know this way.
- I crave you more than pizza.
- My body starts acting funny when I see you. What kind of witchcraft is this?
- I'm not patient enough to write a romantic love letter, so I hope you'll settle for this text.
- I love you so much that I'll let you kiss me without brushing your teeth.
- I love you as much as I love fries!
- Your body is 65 percent water and guess what? I am very thirsty at the moment.
- Are you a drug? Because you make me feel high as a kite.
- I am the best thing that happened to you, so I expect some smooches tonight.
- Do you remember the first time you brought me home, and you made me a vodka soda? That was the day I decided you were my soulmate.
- You are my kryptonite.
- Well, aren't you just aging better than a fine wine?
- All my friends are jealous that we have such a perfect relationship.
- Sorry for snoring last night. I hope the sex was worth it.
- Thanks for loving such an awkward, inverted mess.
- We look so good together. A little bit thanks to you but mostly because of me.
- You look good today. Trying to impress a new girl at work?
- Where are you hiding your imperfections?
- Thank you for loving me, even when I'm gassy.
- Tea, coffee, or me?
Deep Thoughts to Share With Your Boyfriend
- I didn't believe in love until I came across you. You really are my soulmate.
- Only my heart can tell you how much I love you. My words just aren't enough.
- You've brought light into my life. I mean that.
- They say that love can happen in a single moment, but I didn't believe that until the very moment I fell in love with you.
- There are times when I act childish and immature, and yet, you never leave.
- You have made me an incredibly happier, better person.
- I will forever fight for you and with you.
- You are the answer to all my prayers.
- I feel so safe with your arms around me.
- Your intelligence is so attractive.
- I'm always here for you.
- You're the only person I want to talk to when I'm having a bad day. Thanks for always making me feel better.
- I'm a better person when I'm with you.
- Thank you for putting so much effort into making this a healthy relationship.
- You are not just my boyfriend; you are also my best friend.
- I really feel like I can be my true self with you.
- Your very presence fills my heart with so much joy.
- Today is just another page of our wonderful story together.
- I still remember the day we met. It was the day when my entire life changed.
- You're my best friend. There's no one I would rather spend my life alongside.
Spicy Things to Say to Your Boyfriend
- Just the thought of being in bed with you sends a shiver up my spine.
- The sound of your voice is enough to make me sweat.
- I've been practicing my yoga moves. Wanna see?
- I want you so bad.
- You look so good right now, you're making all the girls in this room jealous of me.
- I love it when you do _____ to me.
- You make me think such dirty thoughts.
- Show me where you want me to bite you.
- I had a very naughty dream last night. You were there.
- I wish we were laying next to one another… naked.
- I can't get my bra off. Can you come over and give me a hand?
- Take your clothes off. Lie down. Shut up.
- I love the way you taste.
- It's so hot when you _____.
- You have such a dirty mind, and it works on me.
- I wish we were at home so I could do terrible things to you.
- Tonight is all about you.
- I love your body.
Phrases Sure to Make Your Boyfriend Blush
- I love your smile.
- You drive me crazy in all the right ways.
- Every moment with you feels like a dream come true.
- Your smile could light up the darkest room.
- I fall in love with you more and more every day.
- You're not just my boyfriend, you're my absolute best friend in the world.
- I feel so lucky to have you in my life.
- Your love is my favorite kind of magic.
- Don't laugh, but you really do complete me.
- You make every ordinary moment extraordinary.
- Your hugs are my favorite place in the world.
- I love the way you look at me.
- Being with you has been such a beautiful adventure.
- You're the reason I believe in love.
- I am so grateful for all the love you've brought into my life.
- You're not just my love; you're my home.
- Your presence alone makes everything better.
- Your kindness never ceases to amaze me.
- Just thinking about you makes my heart race.
- You are the most handsome man I've ever met.
- I appreciate all the little ways you make me feel so loved.
- I love the way you make me laugh even on my worst days.
How Can I Make My Partner Feel Loved Every Day?
Saying something romantic to your partner each and every day may feel like overkill, but science really does prove the benefits of doing so.
A 2020 study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences found that those who enjoyed daily experiences of love tended to be more optimistic, had higher levels of psychological well-being, and felt more significant feelings of purpose.
If you're looking for a more concrete definition of "experiences of love," then you should go a little further back in the research. A 2016 study published in PloS One established that most folks link the concept to everyday acts of kindness, compliments, and expressions of appreciation.
While it's ideal for these exchanges to take place in person, it's fine to give yourself a break once in a while. When life gets hectic, technology is always there to help bridge the gap between you and your beau. A romantic text may not pack the same punch as those in-person proclamations of love, but it can keep you connected until you're back home and in each other's arms.
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of cute things to say to your boyfriend, but be sure to check back in with us soon for even more wise words.