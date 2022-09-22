When you're looking for a relationship—or just see someone who you really want to get to know—there's a ton of pressure to make that first line great. Pick-up lines get a bad rap for being cheesy and cringe-worthy, but if you start your conversation with the right dose of interest and humor, you may end up scoring a date or a number. Introducing yourself to someone new is always scary, whether you're on an app or in person, since the possibility of rejection is part of the deal. The perfect knowingly bad opening joke can be a useful way of breaking the tension and the ice. So try one of these pick-up lines on the next object of your affection—just remember to keep it moving if they're not interested.

102 Best Pick-Up Lines for Flirting, Fun, And Romance

It's hard to get conversation rolling, especially with someone you find attractive. Scan the list below for the perfect pick-up line to use on your next night out.

The Most Cringe Pick-Up Lines

Are you wi-fi? Cause I'm totally feeling a connection. If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you, I'd have five cents. I'd like to take you to the movies, but they don't let you bring in your own snacks. Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koalafications. Know what's on the menu? Me-N-U. Your middle name must be Gillette. Because you're the best a man can get! You look so familiar. Didn't we take a class together? I could've sworn we had chemistry. You and I are like nachos with jalapeños. I'm super cheesy, you're super hot, and we belong together. Have we met? Cause you look a lot like my next girlfriend [or boyfriend]. Excuse me, is your name chamomile? Because you look like a hot tea! Knock-knock. Who's there? When where. When where who? Tomorrow night, my house, you. Is it OK if I follow you out of here? My parents always told me to follow my dreams. Can you take me to the hospital? I just broke my leg falling for you. Do you like Star Wars? Cause Yoda only one for me. Go ahead, feel my shirt. It's made of boyfriend material! I'm not so good at holding conversations… is it OK if I hold your hand instead? If you were a Transformer you'd be Optimus Fine! Would you like to see a picture of a beautiful person? OK… let me find a mirror. Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk past you again? Do you play Nintendo? Because I think Wii look good together. I'm learning about important dates in history. Wanna be one of them? I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours? Cupid called. He told me to tell you he needs my heart back. If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together. Have I mentioned that I'm writing a book? A phone book to be precise… but it's missing your number. Do you drink a lot of Sprite? Because you look so-da-licious! I would've said "God bless you" after that sneeze, but it looks like he already has. Are you a parking ticket? Cause you've got fine written all over you!

Amazing But Cheesy Pick-Up Lines

Did you invent the airplane? Because you seem just Wright for me! I was wondering if you had an extra heart… because mine was just stolen. Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me! I hope you know CPR because you are taking my breath away! If I had four quarters to give to the four prettiest women in the world, you would have a dollar! Hey, I'm Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight? What's that amazing perfume you're wearing? Oh! That's just you? I can't get enough. Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme you're sexy! I was blinded by your beauty… You'll have to give me your name and number for insurance purposes. Have you seen Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me! Hey, you're pretty and I'm cute. Together we'd be Pretty Cute. Let me guess, your middle name is Gillette, right? Because you're the best a man can get! Hi, I'd like to introduce myself. My name is Mr. Right… Someone said you were looking for me? I'm confused… I thought happiness started with an H, but mine seems to start with U. Do you have any Neosporin? I just scraped my knee falling for you. Life without you is like a broken pencil… totally pointless Your eyes are bluer than the Atlantic Ocean, and I don't mind being lost at sea. If you were a burger at McDonald's, you'd be the McGorgeous. Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile. Is there an airport nearby, or was that just my heart taking off? Excuse me, do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes. Are you a loan? 'Cause you've got my interest! I'm in the mood for pizza. A pizza you, that is! Sorry, can you help me? I think something's wrong with my eyes. I can't take them off you. Are you a 45-degree angle? Because you're a-cutie! I don't consider myself a hoarder but I really would like to keep you forever. You're so sweet, you could put Hershey's out of business!

Just Bad Pick-Up Lines

I'm good at algebra; I can replace your X and you wouldn't need to figure out Y. I'm really glad I just bought life insurance because when I saw you, my heart stopped. If I had to rate you from 1 to 10, I'd give you a 9, because I'm the 1 you're missing. You must be jelly, cause jam don't shake like that. You must be a bank loan, cause you've got my interest. I've got 1-ply, I've got 2-ply, but all I really want is your re-ply. If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing? If you were a phaser on Star Trek, you'd be set to stun! Is your name Google? Because you have everything I've been searching for. Have you been covered in bees recently? I just assumed because you look sweeter than honey. Did we just board the Hogwarts Express? Because it feels like we're headed somewhere magical. Did you just come out of the oven? Because you're hot. If you were a chicken, you'd be absolutely impeccable. Have they already suspended your license for driving all these guys crazy? Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only Ten I See. You must be a campfire. Because you're super hot and I want s'more. My buddies bet me that I wouldn't be able to start a conversation with the most beautiful person here. How should we spend their money? Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes? Remember me? Oh, that's right, I've only met you in my dreams. You must be made of cheese. Because you're looking Gouda tonight! I'm glad I remembered to bring my library card. 'Cause I am totally checking you out! If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber! I'm no mathematician, but I'm pretty good with numbers. Tell you what, give me yours and watch what I can do with it. Are you a time traveler? Because I see you in my future! If you and I were socks, we'd make a great pair! Do you work at Dick's? Because you're sporting the goods! Are your parents bakers? Because you're a cutie pie!

Totally Funny Pick-Up Lines