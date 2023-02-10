106 Tinder Pick-Up Lines That Will Definitely Get You a Date

We all know how to string together a typical pick-up line, but a Tinder pick-up line? Well, that's a horse of a different color. In the real world, we can rely on things like placement, chemistry, and circumstance to help draw someone in. Online environments aren't so forgiving. One wrong move and we can be unmatched, disappeared, and never to be heard from again.

In a world where our romantic encounters are increasingly taking place online, we need to come up with new ways to stand out to prospective partners—ones that don't abash or offend. Pick-up lines may not seem like the most obvious choice, but they do seem to work, at least some of the time.

A 2021 study published in Computers of Human Behavior found that lines like, "Do you have any raisins? No? How about a date?" or "Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only 10 I see!" were actually more well-received by women than other, more generic introductions.

Cringy as they are, they do seem to be a pretty reliable way to break the ice with someone you're trying to get to know. Even if your match hates it, you can always engage further by asking them for their favorite line instead. So, for even more come-ons to use during these online encounters, read on below.

What Is Tinder?

Tinder first launched back in 2012, revolutionizing the dating game entirely. The app operates on a "swipe right, swipe left" model, where users swipe right on profiles they like and left on profiles they don't. If two users both swipe right on each other's profiles, they are considered a match and can message each other within the platform.

You can also set a diameter radius based on your current location, allowing you to explore potential partners as close to home—or as far away—as you want.

Tinder has since expanded its features to include the ability to share pictures and videos and connect with people through various other social media platforms. The app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

While plenty of other dating apps have followed, there seems to be something about Tinder that people just keep gravitating toward. Maybe it's that the app was one of the first to arrive on the scene or maybe it's the user-friendly design that keeps people coming back, it's hard to say.

What we can rely on is the data. According to the media and information brand Business of Apps, Tinder's revenue continues to regularly outperform that of its competitors like Hinge, Bumble, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish.

Things to Consider Before Hitting "Send"

A funny pick-up line may help you make a good first impression, but things can easily go south. The anonymity we enjoy online makes it tempting to say things we wouldn't normally attempt in real life, but it's important to remain mindful of how we frame these conversation starters. Good Tinder openers will always operate with the following points in mind:

Personalization: You really should tailor each message toward the person you're talking to, include specific details from their profile to show you've taken the time to read it. Tone: Choose a tone that is friendly and conversational, not aggressive or disrespectful. Spelling and Grammar: Avoid typos and ensure proper grammar for a good first impression. Timing: Consider the time before pressing "send." As the saying goes, nothing good happens after 2 a.m. Respectful Language: Avoid using language that is offensive, rude, or discriminatory. Length: Keep the message concise and to the point. Anything longer than that may not be fully read or appreciated. It might even freak some people out.

100+ Smooth Tinder Openers to Break the Ice Online

Check out the list below for some inspiration during the next swipe surge.

Cheesy Pick-Up Lines for Tinder

Are you a magician? Because every time I look at your profile, everyone else disappears. Is it just me or are we a match made in swiping heaven? Are you a parking ticket? Because you've got "fine" written all over you. Can I follow you home? Because my parents always told me to follow my dreams. I must have had too much coffee today because I can't stop staring at your profile. Are you a wifi signal? Because I feel a strong connection. Two wrongs don't make right, but two rights make a perfect match. Hey, I'm writing an article on the finer things in life and I was hoping I could interview you. Did you fall into a pile of sugar? You look super sweet. A broken pencil is pointless but so is a life without you. If you were words on a page, you'd be the fine print. You're sweeter than 3.14. Tell me I just won the cheesy pick-up line competition. Do you have a map? Because I just got lost in your eyes. If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cutecumber. Do you have a time machine? Because I see us together in the future. Do you have a sun tan, or are you always this hot? Excuse me, but I think you dropped something: my jaw. I don't believe in love at first sight, but I'm willing to make an exception for you.

Funny Tinder Pick-Up Lines

Do you have a spark of romance, or are you all fire? Do you have a Band-Aid? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you. Do you have a compass? Because I'm lost without you. Your eyes are like IKEA. I'm totally lost in them. Are you French? Because Eiffel for you. Do you ever lie down at night, look up at the stars and think about all the messed-up things in the world? Like, why is there a D in "fridge" but no D in "refrigerator"? Are you my appendix? Because this feeling in my stomach makes me want to take you out. I'm researching important dates in history, do you want to be mine? Do you play soccer? Because you're a keeper. Do you believe in love at first swipe or do I need to swipe right again? Do you have a fire in your heart, or just in your profile picture? Are you a UFO? Because you just abducted my heart. Do you have a cape? Because you're my superhero.

The Best Tinder Pick-Up Lines for Girls

Are you a nice guy or should I have paid more attention to that true crime podcast? Do you like bagels? Because you're bae goals. Oh, you have a dog! Does that mean I'll never win the best-ever cuddler title? I'd say you're the bomb, but that could turn into a lethal conversation… If you're as good at cuddling as you are good looking, I'm signing myself up on the waitlist for a date. Just want to point out, if you want to message me first, you still can. I don't need your astrology sign, but I do want to know what your late-night Seamless order is. How do you feel about leggings? May or may not inform my outfit on our first date. What's the worst opening line you've ever got on a dating app? (It can't be this one.) Kiss me if I'm wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right? Sorry but you owe me a drink… because when I looked at you, I dropped mine. If I were to ask you out on a date, would your answer be the same as the answer to this question? Quick! Settle a bet, are you someone that's going to match with me on this app but who never actually messages me?

Great Tinder Pick-Up Lines for Guys

Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy? We're a match! The next step is to pick a wedding date, right? What's a perfect gentleman like myself doing without your phone number? Hey gorgeous, will you be my Tinderella? Gosh! Stop messaging me! You're blowing up my inbox! There's only one thing I want to change about you, and that's your last name. I'd say you're as beautiful as a Greek goddess, but from what I can remember from history class, they were all pretty crazy. Are we, like, married now? I usually go for 8's but I guess I'll settle for a 10. Are you German? Because I'd like to be Ger-man. Do I know you? Because you look like my next girlfriend? My buddies bet me that I wouldn't be able to start a conversation with the hottest girl on Tinder. Wanna buy some drinks with their money?

Nerdy Pick-Up Lines to Improve Your Dating Life

So I've been trying to come up with a good psychology pickup line for you, but I'm a-Freud I couldn't come up with any. Wanna hear my cheesiest pickup line? "We'd be gouda together." Are you the square root of one? Because you seriously can't be real. How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice. If you were an equation, you'd be an e^x because you're exponential. Do you have a library card? Because I'm checking you out. Do you believe in love at first byte? Are you a Star Trek fan? Because you're the object of my affection. Do you have a lightsaber? Because you just took my breath away. Are you a wizard? Because you've got me under your spell. Do you play D&D? Because you're a natural 20 in my book. Are you a computer programmer? Because you have my heart in an infinite loop. Do you have a Pokéball? Because I want to catch you. Are you a science fiction fan? Because you're out of this world. Do you have a time machine? Because I'd love to go back to the beginning of our conversation. Are you a gamer? Because I think we have a real connection. Do you have a TARDIS? Because I'd love to travel through time and space with you. Are you a superhero? Because you have all the powers I need in my life.

Clever One Liners for Tinder

If you were a book, would you be fiction or nonfiction? I think you're super cute and funny. That's it. That's the line. I woke up thinking today was just another boring Monday, and then I saw your photo on my app. If you were a movie, what kind of movie would you be? Send me your favorite GIF so I can get a better sense of who you are. I know that everyone talks about this on dating apps, but if loving The Office is wrong, then I don't want to be Dwight. So, come here often? On a lazy Sunday: Netflix all day, getting lost in a museum, or cuddling with me? If we were at home, cuddling on a rainy Sunday morning, what would we have for breakfast? If you could be any comic book character, who would you choose? Hooking up is cool, but have you ever matched with someone on a dating app and had them send a really good first message? Do you believe in love at first swipe, or should we unmatch and then match again? Does swiping through this dating app count as exercise? Is our anniversary when we first matched or when we first messaged? Aww, you're so considerate to let me start this conversation.

Tinder Pick-Up Lines to Use When Looking to Hook Up

We matched! Does that mean you're coming over to my place tonight, or should we meet and establish we aren't serial killers or living with our parents first? Hey, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight? I'm not a dentist, but I bet I could give you a filling. Can I borrow a kiss? I promise I'll give it back. Do you have a magic carpet? Because I want to ride you to the moon and back. I just bought kiss-proof lipstick, and I need a lab partner to test its claims. Are you in? You sound busy, any chance of adding me to your to-do list? Are you a carbon sample? Because I want to date you—drinks this week? You're pretty and I'm cute. Wanna be pretty cute together? I must be a beaver because I'm dying for your wood. Do you have a mirror in your pocket? Because I can see myself in your pants. My mom told me not to talk to strangers online, but I'll make an exception for you. Wasn't expecting to match with [insert hot celebrity they look like] tonight! If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together. Just saw you on Spotify. Congrats on being the hottest single. I'm new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment? You look so familiar… didn't we take a class together? I could've sworn we had chemistry.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of Tinder pick-up lines, but be sure to check back in with us soon for more ways to break the ice! You can also sign up for our newsletter to enjoy similar kinds of content, as well as hit pieces on health, entertainment, and travel.