Boar's Head Issues Massive Recall of 9 Deli Meats Amid Listeria Outbreak

It's always good to have cold cuts on hand for a quick lunch or easy snack, and many of us like to purchase brands that we know and trust. One of those big names is Boar's Head Provisions, which has been an American staple for nearly 120 years. But if you're loyal to Boar's Head, you'll want to be aware that the brand is the latest to be named in an ongoing Listeria outbreak, and has just issued a recall of nine different deli meats.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of the Boar's Head Provisions Co. products in a July 26 alert.

All Boar's Head ready-to-eat (RTE) liverwurst products have been recalled due to concerns about Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Eight other deli meat products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst are also being pulled. In total, 207,528 pounds of products are being recalled, the FSIS alert states.

The RTE liverwurst products were produced between June 11 and July 17, and have a 44-day shelf life. They were labeled as "Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA." Products were sold nationwide to retail delis, which may have sliced the meats into "various weight packages," per the FSIS alert.

The other recalled RTE Boar's Head deli meats were produced on June 27 and had sell-by dates of Aug. 10 listed on product packaging. They include the brand's Virginia Ham Old Fashioned Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat, Garlic Bologna, and Beef Bologna.

The FSIS discovered the issue after a sample of Boar's Head liverwurst collected by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) tested positive for Listeria bacteria. The MDH and the Baltimore City Health Department collected the unopened product from a store for testing purposes. Officials are conducting additional tests to confirm whether the specific sample is related to the larger outbreak among meats sliced at delis.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The ongoing outbreak has sickened 34 people in 13 states since July 25. Thirty-three people needed to be hospitalized, and two people died as a result, the latest recall alert states. The FSIS, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state public health partners are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can result in a serious condition called listeriosis. It is most dangerous for pregnant women, those aged 65 and older, and those who are immunocompromised. In rare situations, it may affect people outside of these groups, FSIS notes.

"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract," the FSIS alert states.

Listeriosis can result in miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, and life-threatening infections in newborns. (In a July 19 update from the CDC on the Listeria outbreak, the agency stated that one pregnant person became sick but recovered from the illness and didn't have a miscarriage.)

People in the "higher-risk categories" should speak with their healthcare providers if flu-like symptoms appear within two months of eating contaminated food. To prevent the further spread of Listeria, officials are asking consumers to check their refrigerators for affected products.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell these products with the referenced sell by dates," the FSIS announcement warns. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers who have purchased these products are also urged to clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination."

If you have questions about the recall or food safety, you can contact Boar's Head Provisions Co. or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline, respectively. Contact information is included in the recall announcement.