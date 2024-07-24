Walmart & Kroger Shoppers, Massive Produce Recall Expands Due to Listeria Outbreak

Summer is arguably the best season for produce. Plump tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, and crunchy cucumbers lend themselves to mouthwatering recipes like farm-fresh salads, grilled skewers, grain bowls, and veggie flatbreads. However, you'll want to pay close attention to the produce section during your next grocery visit. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 27 different kinds of produce sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Originally posted on July 12, the voluntary recall is ongoing and has since expanded beyond whole cucumbers and bagged salad cucumber products to pre-packaged produce and vegetables sold by the pound "out of an abundance of caution," explained Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio, in the release.

Wiers Farm sells its own name-brand bagged produce at Walmart and Aldi locations nationwide. However, the company also handles and distributes bulk produce sold individually or by the pound at Kroger, Save-A-Lot, and Shop N Save. Nearly 20 states have been impacted by the recall, particularly those in the Midwest and Eastern regions.

Following initial reports filed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD), Wiers Farm has launched an investigation in response to the potential Listeria outbreak in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).

"Wiers Farm Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation," reads the statement.

Listeria is a serious foodborne disease that "can be fatal" to unborn babies, newborns, and immunocompromised people, warns Mayo Clinic. Pregnant people, those over 65, and people with diabetes or kidney disease are "at highest risk of contracting a Listeria infection." However, that doesn't mean healthy people can't get sick from Listeria.

Common symptoms of Listeria, which typically set in within a few days after exposure, include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. In more advanced cases, where the infection spreads to the nervous system, people may experience confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. If you're at high risk or your symptoms appear to be getting worse, Mayo Clinic suggests seeking medical attention promptly.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

As of this reporting, there have been no reports of illness.

Wiers Farms' name-brand bagged produce was sold at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The company said customers could verify whether their produce is impacted by the recall by noting the Universal Product Code (UPC).

Nine Wiers Farm products were affected, including 16-ounce Bagged Poblano (UPC 073064202581), 16-ounce Bagged Cubanelle (UPC 073064201836), Bagged Green Beans (UPC 073064200846, weight varies), 2-pound Bagged Salad Cucumber (UPC 073064459619), 4-ounce Bagged Serrano (UPC 073064201829), 2-count tray Organic Bell Pepper (UPC 073064201416), 2-count tray Organic Cucumber (UPC 073064201423), 2-count tray Organic Yellow Squash (UPC 073064201447), and 2-count tray Organic Zucchini Squash (UPC 073064201430).

Additionally, 16-ounce Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans and 8-ounce Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapeños sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are also recalled.

Wiers Farms also handles and distributes bulk produce sold individually or by the pound at Kroger, Save-A-Lot, and Shop N Save. This list of potentially contaminated produce includes Anaheim peppers, cilantro, Cubanelle peppers, whole cucumbers, green beans, green bell peppers, habanero peppers, Hungarian wax peppers, jalapeños, mustard greens, pickling cucumbers, plain parsley, poblano peppers, Serrano peppers, tomatillos, and mixed vegetable boxes.

All products involved in the expanded recall were packaged between July 5 and July 12, 2024. Customers can reference the FDA notice for specific stores and state information.

Officials are asking customers to discard any packages that may be contaminated. If you have questions, Wiers Farms can be reached at (419) 933-2161 or via email at [email protected].