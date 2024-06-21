Coffee Sold Nationwide Is Being Recalled Over Potential "Deadly Toxin," FDA Says

Most of us need a little boost of energy in the morning, and that often comes from a cup of coffee. Some of us, however, opt for bottled or canned varieties, which are convenient and pack an extra punch. If that's your go-to, you might want to double-check your beverage of choice before your next cup, because you could be putting your health at risk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now warning consumers that coffee sold nationwide is being recalled over the potential presence of botulinum, a deadly toxin.

RELATED: Sunscreen Sold Nationwide Is Being Recalled Over Mold.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

On June 20, the FDA shared an announcement from the Wisconsin-based company Snapchill regarding a new recall. Per the release, Snapchill is "voluntarily recalling all canned coffee products manufactured by the company."

The canned coffee products came in a variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 ounces to 12 ounces, and were sold nationwide through a multitude of coffee roasters and retailers, as well as online through Snapchill's website. They were also sold under a range of roaster and brand names, including (but not limited to) Bent Tree Coffee, Coffee Hound, Intelligentsia, Others Coffee, and Vivid.

A full list of the recalled products can be found on the FDA's website.

"The products are identifiable by the language 'Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC' underneath the nutrition facts panel," the company said in its announcement. "Some of the products can also be identified by the text 'Snapchill Coffee' on the label."

These canned coffee products are being recalled because "their current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods." This issue was brought to light after the FDA notified Snapchill that its process for manufacturing these canned coffees had not been filed with the agency.

RELATED: Cookie Dough Sold at Costco and Sam's Club Is Being Recalled Over Salmonella.

The FDA requires all commercial processors of low-acid canned foods to "register each establishment and file scheduled processes with the [agency] for each product, product style, container size and type and processing method," according to the agency's website.

Without this, regulators have no assurance that Snapchill's manufacturing process won't lead to the growth of botulinum toxin. This toxin can lead to botulism, which is a "potentially fatal form of food poisoning," the company noted in its alert.

"Botulism causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains on its website. "Foodborne botulism can happen by eating foods that have been contaminated with botulinum toxin. Common sources of foodborne botulism are homemade foods that have been improperly canned, preserved, or fermented. Though uncommon, store-bought foods also can be contaminated with botulinum toxin."

Symptoms of botulism can occur anytime from six hours to two weeks after consuming food that contains botulinum toxin. These symptoms may include general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation.

"People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention," Snapchill said in its notice.

Snapchill added that it "is not aware of any instances in which the company's products contained botulin toxin," and that no illnesses have been reported.

Still, the company is advising the public not to drink any of their recalled canned coffee products.

"Consumers should either destroy the products or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund," the company said. "Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase including a picture of the product(s) before being destroyed."