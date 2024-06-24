 Skip to content
Dog Treats Sold Nationwide Are Being Recalled Over Metal Pieces, FDA Says

TDBBS LLC is pulling 3,551 bags of green tripe-flavored treats.

By Abby Reinhard
June 24, 2024
If you're a dog owner, chances are you know your pup's favorite treats. You probably also have a variety on hand so you can reward your four-legged friend when they sit, stay, or just look extra cute. We take care to learn what brands and specific flavors our dogs prefer—and likely do a bit of research to make sure these treats are not only delicious, but also have health benefits. You may want to double-check your supply, however: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning about green tripe-flavored dog treats that are being recalled due to potential contamination.

Per a June 21 FDA notice, TDBBS LLC is voluntarily recalling 3,551 bags of Green Tripe dog treats that may be contaminated with "foreign metal objects." The recalled products were distributed between February and May this year, and sold nationwide at retail stores and online, the notice states.

Affected products include the Barkworthies brand Nutrient Rich Belly Bark Green Tripe dog treats in 7-ounce bags; the Best Bully Sticks green tripe dog treats in 2-pound bags; and the Best Bully Sticks green tripe dog treats in 5-pound bags. The lot codes, item numbers, universal product codes (UPCs), and best-by dates can be found in the recall notice. On the dog treat bags, identifying information is printed on the back labels.

No other dog treats manufactured by TDBBS LLC are affected, and the company is working with both distributors and retailers to make sure the products are no longer for sale and removed from inventory, the FDA notice states.

recalled barkworthies treats
U.S. FDA

According to the FDA, "the potential presence of metal objects could pose a health hazard to your dog." So, if you still have any of these dog treats in your pantry, stop feeding them to your pets and throw them away. If your pet has already eaten any of these products, the agency recommends monitoring for signs of illness or "unusual behavior," and contacting your veterinarian if you have any concerns.

The FDA also advises reaching out to TDBBS LLC with any questions and "to initiate a return" of recalled products. Customers can reach the company via email at [email protected] or by phone at 877-483-5853.

While TDBBS LLC hasn't received any reports of injury or illness related to the recalled dog treats, foreign metal contamination in pet products isn't an isolated incident.

Last month, Mars Petcare issued a voluntary recall of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak and Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food due to concerns about "loose metal pieces." The recall exclusively applied to 315 bags of food that were sold by Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to a May 18 FDA notice.

"Mars Petcare US is working with Walmart in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas to ensure that the affected products are no longer sold and have been removed from inventory," the FDA alert reads.

Those who had this pet food at home were also encouraged to stop using it, and to contact Mars Petcare US to coordinate a return.

