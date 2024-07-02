Dog and Cat Food Sold Nationwide Recalled Over Major Health Risks, FDA Says

Whether you've just welcomed a new puppy into your home or you're trying to aid your aging cat, many pet owners are very particular about what they feed their animals. But you may need to switch up your stock, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now alerting consumers about pet food being recalled for dogs and cats.

RELATED: Pedigree Dog Food Is Being Recalled Over "Loose Metal Pieces," FDA Says.

On July 1, the FDA shared an announcement from Viva Raw LLC regarding a new voluntary recall for five of the company's dog and cat food products: Viva Turkey for Dogs Ground; Viva Turkey for Dogs Chunked; Viva Turkey for Cats; Viva Pure Turkey; and Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies.

All of these recalled foods were manufactured under Lot 21244, which was "slated for destruction" after the FDA and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture (NCDA) found that samples from the lot tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes during a facility inspection.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"However, we have since learned some of the product from this lot was inadvertently released from the warehouse," the company explains in its announcement.

The food was distributed directly to consumers nationwide as frozen one-pound bricks in clear vacuum packaging. "Only products from Lot 21244 are affected, Viva Raw is notifying all customers who were shipped any Turkey or Beef & Turkey for Puppies products between May 16 and June 28, 2024," the release states.

RELATED: What Human Foods Can Dogs Eat? 9 Treats You Can Safely Share With Your Pet.

While Viva Raw has not received any reports of illnesses related to this lot yet, the company says the Listeria contamination is a "potential health risk to people and pets."

"Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pets eating contaminated products," Viva Raw cautions. "Infected pets may display symptoms such as mild to severe diarrhea, anorexia, fever, nervous, muscular and respiratory signs, miscarriage, depression, shock and death."

However, pets can be infected without showing symptoms and become carriers, transferring Listeria through their feces and saliva to other people and animals in their household.

"People can become exposed to this pathogen through multiple routes such as handling the contaminated products, contact with pets that have eaten contaminated products and/or contact with surfaces that have touched contaminated food, such as bowls, utensils, or countertops," the company explains. "Risk of human illness from Listeria monocytogenes contaminated pet food increases if people do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food or having contact with their pet, or by not thoroughly cleaning contaminated surfaces."

If you have any of the recalled products in your home, you can contact Viva Raw for a refund. "You should then destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals," the company notes.

The FDA also "recommends humans do not touch the contaminated food product with bare hands."

"While wearing gloves or using paper towels, place the contaminated food in a sealed plastic bag and throw it in the garbage," the notice reads. "Areas that may have come in contact with the contaminated product should be sanitized. Do not sell or donate the recalled products."