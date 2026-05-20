11 Best New Aldi Summer Kitchen Finds Under $20

Affordable Aldi summer kitchen tools and hosting essentials for everyday use.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Get your home ready for backyard barbecues and summer hosting with Aldi‘s new collection of kitchen tools and accessories, including shaped ice trays, tablescape essentials, servingware for large gatherings, and time-saving meal prep gadgets. Best of all, nearly everything is less than $20. Stay under budget and shop the 11 best new Aldi summer kitchen finds below.

1 Retro Flower Ice Tray

Add a touch of whimsy to your sparkling lemonade or cocktails with botanical-shaped ice cubes courtesy of this Retro Flower Ice Tray ($4). It includes a cover for easy stacking and helps save on valuable freezer space.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Woven Flatware Caddy

Neatly store and organize cutlery in the Woven Flatware Caddy ($13) for outdoor entertaining. The carrying handle makes it convenient to pass around the table or take with you to picnics and other gatherings.

3 Strawberry Colander and Bowl Set

Wash your farmer’s market produce in this adorable Strawberry Colander and Bowl Set ($10), which includes a storage bowl and lid—perfect for storing and on-the-go snacking.

4 Microfiber Kitchen Towels 2-Pack

Swap out your spring hand towels for this reversible Microfiber Kitchen Towels 2-Pack ($5), featuring mixed fruit motifs and a green gingham print. Microfiber is ideal for soaking up water and spills thanks to its high absorbency, and the fabric is naturally non-scratching to help protect your countertops and dishware.

5 Herb Stripper

I use my herb tool almost daily, whether I’m stripping dill or thyme for salads and pastas, or pinching off cilantro leaves for burrito bowls. Snag your own Herb Stripper for just $3 at Aldi for faster, more streamlined meal prepping.

6 Glass Beverage Dispenser

Hosting a summer soirée? Serve batched cocktails or homemade iced tea in this gorgeous Glass Beverage Dispenser ($13). The ribbed design and gold hardware gives it a luxe appearance that goes beyond the price tag.

7 Washable Kitchen Mat

Air dry fragile heirlooms, cast iron cookware, wooden utensils, and other items that aren’t dishwasher-safe on this Washable Kitchen Mat ($8). It can also double as a protective pad for hot bakeware.

8 Pineapple Ice Pops Mold

Make homemade fruit popsicles using the Pineapple Ice Pops Mold ($4), which includes durable handles for easy snacking. One pack comes with four individual ice pop molds.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 4-Pack Ombre Can Glasses

Sip on your iced coffee or cucumber water in style with the 4-Pack Ombre Can Glasses ($7). The glassware comes with a fitted wooden lid and reusable straw.

10 Collapsible Salad Spinner

Rinse leafy greens in this Collapsible Salad Spinner ($13), then add your toppings and shake until everything is thoroughly combined. Serve on a plate or enjoy straight from the bowl.

11 Citrus Juicer

Stop buying bottled citrus juice that’s riddled with added sugars and preservatives and squeeze your own lemons and limes with the Citrus Juicer ($3). The bottle is marked with measurement lines for added convenience.