11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the best new Aldi Serra style finds this week, from pajama sets to a Disney kids' short set.

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Aldi’s Serra label does for clothing what Kirkton House does for home goods: it makes it genuinely hard to justify paying more elsewhere. The newest arrivals to Aldi’s style section lean into warm-weather dressing and loungewear, with pajamas, a swimsuit, a robe, sweaters, jeggings, and a kids’ Disney set that any Mickey fan will love. Most of it is priced under $15, and like all Aldi Finds, none of it waits around for a second shopping trip. Ready to stock up on all your favorite styles? Here are eleven picks worth grabbing this week before sizes disappear.

1 Serra Flower Pajama Set

A floral pajama set, especially one with added lace trim, is the kind of sleepwear that makes getting into bed feel like a small and special occasion. This Serra flower pajama set is a cheerful, well-priced addition to a loungewear rotation—soft enough for actual sleep, cute enough to wear around the house on a slow morning, and only $9.99.

2 Serra Black Swimsuit

A black one-piece swimsuit is the summer wardrobe essential that never goes out of style. It works for every body type and every occasion from a backyard pool to a beach resort. This Serra black swimsuit is a clean, classic option at a price. It’s perfect for pool days and beach trips, and it costs just $9.99.

3 Serra Capri Jeggings—Light Blue

Capri jeggings are one of those warm-weather wardrobe basics that work with sandals, sneakers, and everything in between. These Serra capri jeggings in a light blue wash have the comfort of a legging with the look of a cropped denim—a practical, easy-wearing choice for spring and summer days. They’re $8.99.

4 Serra Black Robe

A black robe is the elevated loungewear piece that makes post-shower routines feel both more comfy and more curated. This Serra black robe is a cozy, wearable option that holds up to daily use—the kind of purchase that pays off every morning. At $12.99, it’s a strong value for a piece that typically costs significantly more at specialty retailers.

5 Serra Red Sleep Shirt

A sleep shirt is the most low-maintenance sleepwear option—one piece, no matching required, and comfortable enough to wear through a full night without issue. This Serra red sleep shirt is a cheerful, practical addition to a sleepwear rotation at a price that makes stocking up on multiple colors easy. It’s $7.99.

6 Serra Black Bra

A well-fitting black bra is a wardrobe essential that most people are perpetually in need of replacing. This Serra black bra is a straightforward, practical find at $9.99—the kind of everyday basic that Aldi’s Serra label handles reliably and at a price that makes the purchase a non-event.

7 Serra Navy Sweater

A navy sweater works anchored to virtually everything in your wardrobe—jeans, trousers, skirts, shorts—with a classic crispness that makes even a casual outfit look considered. This Serra navy sweater is a clean, versatile layer for cooler spring evenings and air-conditioned summer spaces. It’s $14.99.

8 Serra White Sweater

A white sweater is the lighter, summer-friendly version of the classic knit layer—bright enough to freshen an outfit, neutral enough to pair with everything in the wardrobe. This Serra white sweater, cute with a red heart detail, works equally well over a sundress on a cool evening or with wide-leg linen trousers on cooler days. It’s $14.99.

9 Disney Boys’ Mickey AOP Short Set

A Mickey Mouse all-over-print short set is the summer outfit that requires zero persuasion to get a kid into. This Disney boys’ Mickey AOP short set is a cheerful, practical two-piece for warm-weather days—licensed Disney gear at Aldi pricing is a combination that tends to sell out fast. It’s $9.99.

10 Serra Blue Pajama Set

A blue pajama set is the wardrobe-rotation alternative to the floral option above—same comfortable Serra construction, different palette for whoever prefers a more classic or gender-neutral sleepwear look. This Serra blue pajama set is a solid loungewear find at $9.99.

11 Gardenline Garden Hat—Navy

A wide-brim garden hat in navy is the functional outdoor accessory that protects from sun while looking considerably more intentional than a baseball cap. This Gardenline garden hat in navy is the right finishing touch for gardening, outdoor dining, or any warm-weather activity that involves extended time in the sun. It’s $6.99.