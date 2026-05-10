7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Aldi Crofton kitchen finds this week, from a stock pot to a colander set.

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Aldi’s Crofton kitchen line drops new pieces regularly, and the current batch is one of the more practical roundups in recent weeks—bakeware, a stock pot, a chopper, a colander set, and two silicone utensils that together cover a surprising amount of kitchen ground for under $70 total. None of it is glamorous, but all of it is the kind of thing that gets used every time someone cooks. Crofton items move fast and don’t restock, so if anything here fills a gap in your kitchen, the window is short. Here are seven finds worth grabbing this week.

1 Crofton White Manual Chopper

A manual chopper handles onions, herbs, garlic, and soft vegetables without pulling out a cutting board and knife—useful for quick weeknight cooking and genuinely helpful for anyone who finds knife work tedious. This Crofton white manual chopper is a compact, easy-to-clean kitchen tool that earns its counter space by speeding up prep. It’s $9.99.

2 Crofton 7-Piece Rinse and Drain Colander Set

A seven-piece rinse and drain colander set covers pasta, vegetables, berries, and grains in a range of sizes without requiring separate purchases for each task. This Crofton rinse and drain colander set is the kind of kitchen find that fills multiple gaps in one purchase—practical, stackable, and priced considerably below comparable sets at kitchen specialty stores. It’s $14.99.

3 Crofton Beechwood Silicone Solid Spoon—Gray

A beechwood-handled silicone spoon is the everyday stirring and serving tool that looks better than a standard nylon utensil and holds up longer than most plastic alternatives. This Crofton beechwood silicone solid spoon in gray is a small kitchen upgrade that makes a visible difference on a utensil crock for just $2.99.

4 Crofton Metal Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan—Raw Aluminium

A 12-cup aluminum muffin pan bakes evenly and releases cleanly—the two things a muffin pan has to do well. This Crofton 12-cup muffin pan in raw aluminium is a no-fuss baking essential at a price that makes replacing an older, warped pan a completely easy decision. It’s $4.99.

5 Crofton Beechwood Silicone Whisk—Blue

A silicone whisk won’t scratch nonstick surfaces and won’t melt near heat the way plastic whisks eventually do. This Crofton beechwood silicone whisk in blue pairs naturally with the solid spoon above for a matching utensil set that looks cute and coordinated for just 2.99.

6 Crofton Metal Bakeware Loaf Pan—Red

A loaf pan in red is the rare bakeware piece that looks good enough to bring to the table. This Crofton metal bakeware loaf pan in red works for banana bread, meatloaf, pound cake, and quick breads—a versatile baking essential at a price that makes owning a backup a reasonable choice. It’s $4.99.

7 Crofton 12-Qt Stainless Steel Stock Pot

A 12-quart stainless steel stock pot is the workhorse of a home kitchen—large enough for pasta, soups, stock, and canning, and durable enough to last for years with basic care. This Crofton 12-qt stainless steel stock pot is a serious kitchen investment at an Aldi price—considerably less than comparable stainless stock pots at kitchen specialty retailers. It’s $26.99.