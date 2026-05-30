11 Best New Lowe’s Patio Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

We're diving into summer with these area rugs, planters, sculptures, and so much more.

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We’ve been hitting up Lowe’s for patio furniture deals ever since the weather started showing signs of warming up in early spring. But now that summer is in full swing, the home improvement retailer hasn’t lost any of its momentum, dropping a bunch of not-to-be-missed new decor options. A lot of them could help you finally finish your outdoor shopping checklist, from area rugs and lighting solutions to high-end-looking planters and water features. Here are the best new Lowe’s patio decor finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves.

1 World Rug Gallery Floral Patio Carpet

When you’re decorating your outdoor space, it can be all too easy to forget to lay down some decent ground cover. This World Rug Gallery Floral Patio Carpet ($332.60) adds some subtle color and texture to your outdoor space without going over the top. It could be the missing piece to your entire aesthetic!

2 AOIZGMY Solar Outdoor Lanterns 2-Pack

The fun thing about selecting outdoor lighting is that you can intentionally go cozy with it. That’s why we love this AOIZGMY Solar Outdoor Lanterns 2-Pack ($89.98), which light up with a warm amber glow at night after being powered by the sun all day. And since you don’t need to worry about wiring, you can hang or place them practically anywhere!

3 AOIZGMY Tabletop Color Changing Lanterns 2-Pack

Want to go for something a little more modern (or customizable) with your lighting? This AOIZGMY Tabletop Color Changing Lanterns 2-Pack ($103.32) allows you to alter everything from brightness to color, allowing you to really set the mood however you’d like.

4 KTMBDW Outdoor Pillows

Don’t make the all too common mistake of leaving your benches, sofas, and sectionals bare all summer long! These KTMBDW Outdoor Pillows ($49.99) not only make sitting down more comfy, but will add a bit of color and texture to the overall look of your patio, too.

RELATED: 11 Costco Outdoor Living Finds That Look High-End.

5 Nearly Natural 36 in. Boxwood Artificial Tree

It can be hard to decorate a patio if you don’t have a green thumb. Fortunately, decor like this Nearly Natural 36 in. Boxwood Artificial Tree ($42.13) exists, making it possible to get the planted look you want without worrying about your investments wilting and dying within weeks. Customers in the reviews also praise it for being “very realistic looking” with a “sturdy base,” which is about all we can ask for from faux foliage!

6 Naturae Decor Green Rabbit Topiary

Want something a little more advanced for your greenery? We think this Naturae Decor Green Rabbit Topiary ($44.98) is a truly eye-catching decoration that requires none of the sculpting and trimming effort. Customers call it “adorable yard decor” and say that it “comes at a great price point.”

7 Evergreen Frog Garden Statue

We’re always after tastefully whimsical ways to decorate our outdoor space. This Evergreen Frog Garden Statue ($40.48) is just that, featuring an amphibian deep in meditation. It’s a nice way to break up a flower bed or fill a corner.

8 Teamson Home Tiered Outdoor Fountain

Adding elements besides plants to your patio can be a great way to enhance the vibe. That certainly includes water features like this Teamson Home Tiered Outdoor Fountain ($269), which brings not only a visual element but also a relaxing trickling noise. Talk about a zen experience!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Patio Finds Right Now.

9 Forclover Outdoor Ancient Green Garden Bench

In our opinion, the best decor out there is the kind that is both functional and looks like it’s an essential part of the layout. And while this Forclover Outdoor Ancient Green Garden Bench ($209.25) might technically be furniture, it’s also the kind of piece that turns a patio into a warm and welcoming space.

“They look great as a conversation nook under the dogwood trees,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They assembled easily. They are sturdy. For a metal bench, they are comfortable—the seat has a nice curve to it. I don’t even need cushions.”

10 Allen + Roth Round Glazed Green Planter 2-Pack

With an endless number of options in the planter market, it can be hard to pick one that really stands out. But if we’re forced to pick, this Allen + Roth Round Glazed Green Planter 2-Pack ($59.98) provides the kind of elevated look we like when it comes to flower vessels.

Far from being your run-of-the-mill stock options, these thoughtfully designed pieces will bring an elevated look to practically any patio.

11 Root & Vessel Self-Watering Hanging Planter

If you’re looking to literally elevate your plant game, you can’t go wrong with this Root & Vessel Self-Watering Hanging Planter ($29.99). Of course, we love the look of the faux concrete and rope materials. But as the name suggests, this piece also makes it easier to keep your greenery hydrated, with a built-in water reservoir that helps make managing upkeep that much easier.