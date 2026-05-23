11 Best New Tractor Supply Patio Finds Right Now

Get in your last minute summer additions with furniture, planters, accessories, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

All spring long, we’ve been using some of the great new outdoor finds at Tractor Supply to prepare our yards, gardens, and beyond for the months ahead. But now that summer is officially here, we’re putting the final touches on porches and patios so we can get the most out of them all season long. From planters and storage solutions to furniture and grill options, you’re sure to find something that will truly elevate your space. Here are the best new Tractor Supply patio finds right now.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

1 GroundWork Ceramic Planter

Sometimes, the only way to make your plant look even better is to give it the right container. We love the look of this GroundWork Ceramic Planter ($21.24) with its cement-like texture. It almost looks like something you might find at West Elm for a much higher price!

2 GroundWork 14 in. Metal Planter Stand

You know what another great way to make your plants stand out is? By literally standing them up, of course! This GroundWork 14 in. Metal Planter Stand ($12.74) is an affordably effective method of literally elevating your flowers. It’s also great for anyone worried about their planters ruining their decks or staining their patio floor!

3 Suncast 50 gal. Resin Deck Storage Box with Seat

One common mistake people make when designing their patios is forgetting to build in an organization system for all those items. This Suncast 50 gal. Resin Deck Storage Box with Seat ($98) doubles as a place to sit and a place to stash, with plenty of space for cushions, gardening tools, and accessories.

4 Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa

Still need to furnish your patio but running low on your budget? You can make up for lost time while saving money with this Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa ($249.99). Made with a sturdy metal frame and comfy plush cushions, it can be a serious upgrade to your outdoor space, especially now that it’s $250 off.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Memorial Day Sales Starting This Week.

5 Red Shed Paisley Floral Round Throw Pillow

Even after you’ve found the perfect patio furniture, you still need to dress it up. This Red Shed Paisley Floral Round Throw Pillow ($14.39) is the perfect accessory for adding a little color to your outdoor space, but can also serve as a seating cushion for chairs or benches that don’t already have one.

“I love these pillows! I got them for the rocking chairs on my front porch, and they look beautiful and they’re just the right size, but are sturdy enough that they don’t blow around on the porch,” writes one 5-star reviewer on the Tractor Supply website. “The fabric is thick too but comfortable to sit with. Great purchase overall!”

6 Veikous Wooden Patio Pergola

We’re big fans of permanent shade solutions, especially if it means protecting your outdoor seating or cooking area. This Veikous Wooden Patio Pergola ($799.99) blocks out harsh sun and is made from super sturdy cedar. We’re also big fans of planting grapes, wisteria, or other vines to add even more character.

7 Upland Adirondack Chair

We’ve never minced words about how much we adore a classic Adirondack chair. And if you’re looking for a version that will stand the test of time, you can’t really go wrong with this Upland Adirondack Chair ($119.99). Featuring not one but two beverage holders (or at least one for your phone and one for your drink), it’s made from sturdy HDPE that looks like authentic wood but lasts so much longer.

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Making the most of your outdoor time will definitely require the right furniture. And what better way to deck out your deck, patio, or backyard than with this Red Shed Riverside Double Glider with Table ($239.99)? The vaguely retro piece provides a relaxing place to sit for you and a companion, made from a weather-resistant metal that will help it stand the test of time.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

9 Sunjoy Chiminea Fire Pit & Grill

Most modern fire pits can require both a larger financial investment and space investment on your patio. Fortunately, this Sunjoy Chiminea Fire Pit & Grill ($189.99) provides it all in a more compact package for much less, with a modern look we love.

The best part? You can also use the attached grate to flame-broil food while you stay warm! It’s perfect for after-dinner snacks like grilled pineapple or s’mores, too.

10 Feasto Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker

If you really want to take your barbecue game to the next level, you’re going to need the right hardware. And with a Feasto Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker ($199.99), you get a combination of cooking methods that will likely transform your next meal. With 832 square inches of cooking space (including a warming rack and smoking area), it’s perfect for cranking out plenty of food for parties or handing larger cuts for a low-and-slow roast.

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/feasto-30-in-heavy-duty-charcoal-grill-with-offset-smoker-digital-temperature-control-2-meat-probes-832-sq-in-6072086

11 Red Shed Ceramic Bird Wind Chime

Once you have your patio looking its best, it’s time to start thinking about how it sounds. This Red Shed Ceramic Bird Wind Chime ($19.99) is visually appealing but audibly relaxing, serving as a thoughtful addition to your space.