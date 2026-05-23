Shop 7 new Walmart patio finds, from chic swivel chairs to My Texas House decor.

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Outdoor season is here, and if your patio isn’t ready for summer, you aren’t alone. Walmart to the rescue. The superstore has so many spectacular items in stock right now that shoppers are rushing out to buy and order, with the most coveted ones selling out fast. I’m honestly in disbelief this year, as many of them look like they are from bougie brands like Pottery Barn and West Elm, but cost a fraction of the price. What should you shop for before the best items are long gone? Here are the 7 best new Walmart patio finds this week.

1 Everything You Need for a Luxurious Patio

Glambytes found everything needed, from outdoor sofas to candles, to create the perfect patio space. “Summer is short… so I’m making every moment count ☀️ And thanks to @Walmart I turned our patio into a space that feels relaxing, elevated, and perfect for hosting all summer long. A few simple updates — like this outdoor sofa, nesting tables, and some hosting essentials — completely transformed this sitting area and made it feel like our own little summer escape right at home. Now we’re soaking up slow mornings outside, hosting friends, and making the most of every sunny moment. Be sure to shop Walmart to get your outdoors summer ready,” she captioned the post.

2 And, What You Need for a Movie Night Under the Stars

Touches of Wood scored everything needed for an outdoor movie night. “Summer movie nights are officially happening over here 🍿✨ I may have gone a little overboard… but @walmart had EVERYTHING I needed to turn our backyard into the coziest outdoor movie setup ever 👀 from the projector setup to the snacks, pillows, lighting, and all the little details that make summer nights feel extra magical ✨ Now tell me… what movie are we watching first?” she captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Sure-to-Sell-Out Swivel Chair Set

Tara Nelson Home found the most gorgeous swivel chair and table. “I have been loving this outdoor wicker swivel chair set! The material is super soft and it’s so comfortable ✨ it’s been sold out and it is currently back in stock!” she captioned the post. “I love this,” commented a follower.

4 Patriotic Porch Decor

Truly Tori J shared her top picks for creating a patriotic porch. “This red, white and blue porch decor is making me want a hot dog, real bad! 🌭🩵❤️ Memorial Day weekend ready! Walmart dropped the cutest summer patriotic decor! You’re going to want to run on over and get these star topiary trees for Memorial Day and the 4th of July!” she captioned it.

5 The Prettiest Plant Pots

Forget paying top dollar at your local nursery for planting pots. Walmart has the best selection of vibrantly hued options, according to LC Gardner. “These @walmart pots make the cutest additions to our favorite spot—our porch!” she captioned a video, showing off some options.

6 And, Everything You Need for Outdoor Dining

Stylishly, Anita scored the best patio finds, including dishes and water dispensers. “OK, Walmart…this summer patio collection is actually BEAUTIFUL. Now I suddenly want to host a barbecue every weekend,” she captioned a post. “Stunning!! I want all,” a follower commented.

7 The Viral My Texas House Summer Collection

Touches of Wood also shared details about one of the most popular Walmart collections right now. “The viral My Texas House summer collection keeps randomly popping back in stock at Walmart and every time I check… there’s something new I suddenly ‘need’ 👀🇺🇸 The Americana decor, woven textures, and cozy summer pieces are SO good this year and some of these have been in and out of stock constantly. If you’ve been waiting for certain pieces, it might be worth checking your local Walmart again. Which find is your favorite?!” she captioned the post.