7 Best New Marshalls Dorm and Apartment Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 7 best Marshalls dorm and apartment finds, from coastal headboards to velvet hangers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Back-to-school is rapidly approaching, with many college kids heading to campus sometime in August. If you still need to pick up items for your dorm room or apartment, head on over to Marshalls. The discount department store has so many options for your collegiate living spaces, ranging from statement-making headboards to bougie up your sleeping space to sheet sets, throw pillows, and hangers. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Marshalls dorm and apartment finds.

1 A Coastal-Inspired Headboard

When I was in college, dorm rooms looked like, well, dorm rooms. In 2026, many dorm rooms more closely resemble an interior designer-looking space straight out of a catalog. If you want your room to feel more like an at-home bedroom, invest in a bougie headboard. This LILLIAN AUGUST Wall Mounted Extra Large Twin Headboard is just $199.99, and doesn’t need to attach to a bed.

2 A More Masculine Headboard

This TOMMY HILFIGER 40×32 Twin and Twin XL Channel Tufted Wall Mounted Headboard is also $199.99 and attaches to the wall as well. It’s totally neutral with a more masculine vibe. It will definitely make your space feel more pulled together and finished.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 Throw Pillows

Whether you have only a bed or a bed and some sort of sofa, adding some throw pillows to the mix will also give it a more polished look. This LAURA ASHLEY 2pk 20×20 Gingham Ruffle Pillows is just $34.99 for the two pillows. You can also get a matching bedding set.

4 Comforter Sets

There are so many comforter sets to choose from at Marshalls. Most of the Twin XL sets come with a comforter and one sham, but bigger bed sets will come with two. I love this shabby chic feeling RACHEL ASHWELL 3pc Cotton Comforter Set, so cozy for just $79.99.

5 Washed Linen Sheet Sets

If you are decorating your dorm room in shades of green, pick up a set of elegant-looking Brooks Brothers Linen and Cotton Blend Washed Sheets for $79.99. Each set comes with sheets and shams.

6 Velvet Hangers

The number one way to get your closet organized is by making sure you have enough hangers to hang your clothes. I always get velvet over plastic as they save closet space. This RACHEL RACHEL ROY 35pk Velvet Hangers is $14.99.

7 A Foldable Rolling Bag

I wish I had the SIMPLIFY 22in Small Effortless Foldable Rolling Bag, just $29.99, when I was in college. This wheeled bag is a great option for rolling your dirty laundry to the laundry room. It is foldable, durable, and waterproof, so you can shove it in your closet when you aren’t using it.