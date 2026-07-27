7 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Entryway Finds Under $3

Shop affordable fall entryway decor finds from Dollar Tree for under $3.

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It might be too soon to decorate the exterior of your home for fall, but no one has to know if your entryway is already decked out with pumpkins and scarecrows! Get a head start on your fall decor setup with festive yet affordable finds from Dollar Tree, including garland, window stickers, pumpkin-shaped trays, and more. Even better, everything is under $3.

1 Scarecrow Tabletop Decor

Cute and petite, this Scarecrow Tabletop Decor ($1.50) adds festive charm to your entryway table. The woven baskets make a handy catchall for your wallet, keys, and other daily essentials, while the timeless woven design carries you from Halloween through Thanksgiving.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July.

2 6.5-Ft. Fall Garland

It’s not officially fall decorating season until the garland goes up! Right now, I’m eyeing this 6.5-Ft. Fall Garland ($1.50), featuring dainty leaves that come in a variety of autumnal hues. Its flexible wire frame makes it easy to drape and shape around your entryway decor.

3 Fall-Themed Window Gel Stickers

I remember my mom letting my brother and me decorate our bedroom windows with seasonal gel decals every fall and winter. And now, I can relive that childhood memory with these Fall-Themed Window Gel Stickers ($1). Choose from four themed packs featuring changing leaves, pumpkin patches, and cozy fall coffee designs.

4 Hanging Fall Decor Signs

If your entryway table is maxed out on space, consider picking up one of these Hanging Fall Decor Signs ($1.50 each) for the wall instead. It comes in three designs—”Hello Fall,” “Welcome,” and “Autumn is Calling”—so you can find the one that best suits your aesthetic. You can also nail one to the front door.

5 Metallic Pumpkin-Shaped Tray

It’s time to swap out your purse bowl for this festive Metallic Pumpkin-Shaped Tray ($1.50). It’s just big enough to hold your belongings, and the curved edges help keep items from falling off. Of course, it can also be used purely as a decorative accent.

6 Hanging Acorn Bell Dangle

This Hanging Acorn Bell Dangle ($1.50) can be mounted to the wall or hung on the front door knob to add a festive jingle to your entryway. The burlap-covered ring includes a swag of bells, mini acorns, and faux foliage.

7 Pumpkin Placemat

Typically, placemats are reserved for breakfast nooks and dinner tables—however, I sometimes like using them as a mini runner on console tables. This Pumpkin Placemat ($1.50) can be placed under a plant or bowl to protect your table from debris, scratches, and nicks.