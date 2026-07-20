7 Best New Dollar General Fall Finds Hitting Shelves in July

Shop early fall decor, candles, and cozy finds at Dollar General.

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It’s hard to believe we’ll soon be in sweaters and boots, sipping pumpkin spice lattes, and surrounded by fall foliage, but autumn is closer than it seems. If you need something to look forward to while waiting out the next heat wave, head to your local Dollar General, where fall has already arrived on shelves. From cozy blankets to pumpkin decor, here are the best early fall finds to shop now.

1 Jack-o’lantern Decor

No need to grab your carving tools just yet. Dollar General is selling ready-to-display Jack-o’lanterns for just $3 a piece. Unlike real pumpkins, this Jack-o’lantern Decor is made from durable plastic so it won’t rot or turn sour before the season ends—or in this case, even begins.

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2 Apple Orchard Candle

We’re still two months away from apple-picking season, but that hasn’t stopped fall candles from hitting stores early. Grab the Apple Orchard Candle ($7) to fill your space with cozy fall vibes before autumn officially arrives and seasonal scents start disappearing from shelves. After all, you know they’ll sell out quickly.

3 Ultra-Plush Throw Blanket

Curl up for your scary movie marathon or annual rewatch of Gilmore Girls with this Ultra-Plush Throw Blanket ($15). With its cozy texture and cable-knit-inspired design, this blanket is the perfect addition to your fall setup. Plus, it’s machine washable.

4 Pumpkin Ghost Decor

Already collecting tchotchkes for your fall mantlescape? This Pumpkin Ghost Decor ($1) adds a playful touch to your Halloween collection and comes in several funny designs, including a ghost walking a dog wearing a witch’s hat.

5 Pumpkin-Scented Hand Soap

If you’re maxed out on fall decor, that doesn’t mean you can’t participate in fall shopping. Pick up this limited-edition Pumpkin-Scented Hand Soap ($1) by Softsoap. It’s formulated without parabens and phthalates and an easy way to usher in the season without adding clutter to your space.

6 Light-Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin Decor

Available in classic and non-traditional hues, the Light-Up Ceramic Iridescent Pumpkin Decor ($5) has a small footprint, making it a great decor choice for bathroom counters, side tables, entryway tables, and shelves.

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7 Ceramic Mixing Bowl

Baking season is up on us, which means now is the perfect time to take stock of your bakeware and see what needs replacing. Consider adding this Ceramic Mixing Bowl ($5) to your collection. Its wide base and sloped sides make it well-suited for mixing pumpkin bread and molasses cookie batters.