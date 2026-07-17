11 Best New Dollar General Kitchen Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves Now

Affordable Dollar General kitchen finds for summer and everyday use.

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I think it’s fair to say I know my way around a Dollar General, so when new arrivals hit shelves, my antenna immediately goes up. This summer, the discount retailer is bringing in seasonal kitchen finds that are both functional and decorative (a strawberry-shaped spoon rest, anyone?) alongside everyday essentials. Shop the best new kitchen arrivals under $10 below.

1 Ceramic Mixing Bowl

From marinating meats and tossing salads, to mixing dessert and bread batters, this Ceramic Mixing Bowl ($5) will be of great use in your kitchen. Its generous size also makes it perfect for serving dishes at family meals or larger gatherings. The exterior features a chic ribbed texture, while the interior is available in two playful blue patterns: classic polka dots or bold geometric zigzags.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Bathroom Finds Under $10.

2 Strawberry Chip Clips

Keep chips, snacks, and other packaged foods fresh with this four-pack of Strawberry Chip Clips ($1). Editor tip: Glue a magnet to the back and use it to hold photos, notes, or other lightweight items on your refrigerator when not in use.

3 Kitchen Hand Towels

Retailing for $3 each, these adorable lace-trimmed kitchen hand towels are made from highly absorbent fabric that quickly wipes up spills and messes. Plus, their pretty, non-seasonal design means you can leave them hanging in your kitchen year-round. Choose from three colors: Beige, blue, and pink.

4 Blue Dotted Ceramic Canister

Store baking ingredients, candies, tea bags, or individual-packaged snacks in this Blue Dotted Ceramic Canister ($4) that conveniently sits on your counter. Even better, it’s $82 cheaper than a nearly identical canister from Bloomingdale’s.

5 Dog & Cat Coffee Mug

This Pet-Themed Ceramic Coffee Mug ($3) makes a thoughtful gift for the dog or cat mom in your life. It comes in both dog and cat designs, and you can pair it with their favorite coffee and biscotti.

6 Strawberry Spoon Rest

Why settle for a boring stainless steel spoon rest when you could use this quirky Strawberry Spoon Rest ($3) instead?! It’s made from durable ceramic, just wipe it clean with a sponge in between uses.

7 Non-Slip Cabinet Liner

Protect your cabinets and drawers from dings and scratches with this grippy Non-Slip Cabinet Liner ($3). I also use it in my pantry underneath my seasonings to catch any messes that build up on the shelf. The PVC material is easy to cut with kitchen scissors, so you can customize each sheet to fit your shelves or drawers.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Apartment Finds Under $5.

8 Ice Cream Bowl Set

Okay, but how cute is this Ice Cream Bowl Set ($1)?! Available in four colors, it’s designed to look like a waffle cone bowl and comes with a matching ice cream cone spoon. It’s perfect for summer treats, but the fun design is cute enough to use year-round.

9 Summer-Themed Pot Holders

Priced for $1 a piece, this Watermelon Pot Holder and Strawberry Pot Holder is made from heat-resistant fabric and adds a fun pop of color to your kitchen. As a bonus, they come with a built-in hanging loop for easy storage.

10 Square Pinch Bowl

This Square Pinch Bowl ($1) is ideal for serving sauces and dips or keeping chopped ingredients, herbs, and seasonings prepped and nearby while cooking. Pick it up in all three floral prints.

11 Round Jute Placemat

Elevate your tablescape with this Round Jute Placemat, which looks a lot more expensive than its $2 price tag. The intricate woven design and looped edges give it a luxe edge over other rattan and jute placemats.