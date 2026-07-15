11 Best New Dollar General Finds Hitting Shelves in Mid-July

Shop affordable Dollar General picks for summer, home, and travel.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re updating your space, prepping for a trip, or simply browsing for something new, Dollar General has plenty of affordable picks worth checking out. Plus, you can feel confident knowing your dollar will go the distance. Shop the 11 best new items hitting shelves this month below.

1 Floral Woven Rug

Bright up your bathroom or kitchen with this vibrant Floral Woven Rug ($6). It features a textured weave and frayed tassels, and adding a rug pad underneath will help keep it securely in place.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Summer Decor Finds Under $5.

2 Travel Tumbler with Handle & Straw

Available in a variety of gingham and striped prints, this Travel Tumbler with Handle & Straw ($5) is designed with a pedestal base that’s compatible with most cup holders. The tight-fitting lid prevents leaks and spills, and the 46-ounce insulated tumbler is safe for both hot and cold liquids.

3 Dish Cloths

At just $2 each, the Floral Dish Cloths and Green Striped Dish Cloths are ready to tackle everyday kitchen tasks in style, from wiping down countertops to cleaning appliances. And the fabric is machine washable, so you can use them again and again.

4 Embroidered Floral Wall Art

Build out your gallery wall with this Embroidered Floral Wall Art ($6), available in blue and yellow designs. The beige fabric background brings softness and texture to your space, while also exuding thrift vibes.

5 Blue Floral Print Travel Case

Before you jet off on your next summer getaway, pick up this Blue Floral Print Travel Case ($5) to keep all your beauty, skincare, makeup, and toiletry essentials organized. The top handle makes it easy to carry on its own or transfer in and out of your suitcase.

6 Pool Lounge Float

Featuring a built-in pillow, this Pool Lounge Float ($15) is made for relaxing in the sun. Its buoyant design helps keep you comfortably afloat, so you can kick back without feeling like you’re tipping over or sinking.

7 Tufted Square Throw Pillow

If you’re looking to shake up your living room or bedroom setup while foregoing seasonal decor, add solid pops of color like this Tufted Square Throw Pillow ($12). Its plush texture brings an extra layer of comfort and luxury to the space.

RELATED: 7 Five Below Finds Shoppers Say Look Way More Expensive.

8 Beach Mat

This Beach Mat ($8) is lightweight and easy to carry, while its flat surface makes brushing off sand a breeze. It also air dries quickly, so you won’t have to repeatedly wash it like a traditional blanket. It’s available in six prints.

9 Beach Toys & Tote Set

Your kids will have a field day with this mini Beach Toys & Tote Set ($2). It includes a plastic rake, shovel, and three sea creature sand molds. Plus, the “drainage holes” help filter out sand so you aren’t trekking it back home.

10 Embossed Throw Blanket

Elevate your cozy setup with this soft Embossed Throw Blanket ($12). Its textured design adds a stylish layer of warmth to your couch, bed, or favorite lounging spot.

11 Cosmetic Sponge Wedges

Perfect for traveling or hosting guests, these disposable Cosmetic Sponge Wedges ($2) offer a convenient alternative to reusable beauty sponges. The angled tips make it easier to apply makeup around delicate areas of the face, including the undereyes.