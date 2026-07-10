Shop 7 Dollar General apartment finds under $10, from daisy rugs to designer-looking pillows.

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Are you shopping for items for your new apartment or dorm room? Head on over to Dollar General, where you can get the cutest, chicest, and trendiest decor items for less. This week, there are so many amazing items for every room in your apartment, ranging from small but mighty lamps to designer-looking throw pillows. The best news is that all are under $10, with many under $5. What should you shop for to outfit your apartment? Here are the 7 best new Dollar General apartment finds under $10.

1 The Prettiest Daisy Rug

There are so many surprisingly pretty rugs at Dollar General. This pink floral chindi rug is what my daughter would call “preppy,” covered in upbeat and cheery daisies. It adds texture and a handmade look to your space with a cute, modern look. You can use it as an accent piece in a bathroom, entryway, or by a bed. The price, just $10, is also unbelievable.

2 LED Curtain Lights

Curtain lights are one of those Y2K trends that are back in a major way. They are an inexpensive and fun way to add a soft, ambient glow and a bohemian vibe. These warm LED curtain lights run on batteries, making them flexible to hang almost anywhere without rewiring. Get them for just $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Decor Finds Under $15

3 A 4-Piece Kitchen Set

If you are outfitting your first kitchen, it can feel overwhelming. This 4-Piece Kitchen Linen Set is not only on-trend with a luscious lemon pattern but also makes it easier, because it includes coordinating kitchen necessities, including a quick-drying microfiber towel, dishcloth, oven mitt, and pot holder for $5. There are so many other great kitchen items at Dollar General.

4 The Best Candles

Dollar General is a great resource for candles, selling lots of amazing scents in gorgeous glass jars for $5. There are lots of amazing options, like this Morning Dew Candle, which is made from a natural soy wax blend with notes of sweet melon, wildflowers, wet moss, and wisteria.

5 The Chelsea Mini Lamp

The Chelsea Rechargeable Portable Table Lamp is a super-chic, wireless lamp for $9. It can be used anywhere and easily moved around; no power outlet is needed. It features three dimmable light settings (warm, white, and daylight) and is designed for indoor and outdoor use.

6 A Floral Kitchen Mat

The Holly Williams collection went seriously viral for a reason: It is undeniably chic and cheap. This Floral Kitchen Mat is just $10 and perfect for a sink rug. It has soft, cushioned padding that helps relieve strain on your joints while keeping your feet comfortable during long periods of standing, such as when washing the dishes.

7 And, This Designer Looking Pillow

Another item from the collection? This throw pillow is giving Pottery Barn, Anthropologie, and West Elm vibes. The Decorative Floral Pillow dupe is much more affordable and just as impactful. Shop all these items and more at Dollar General. Some are even available online.