Shop 10 new upcoming Aldi finds under $15, from Lacura shampoo to Bluetooth headphones.

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It’s that time of the week: Aldi has dropped a sneak peek of what to expect in stores this upcoming week. The latest Aldi Upcoming Finds are set to arrive starting August 5. What does this mean for you? If you see something you like, make sure to visit your store this week. Like many of their most popular products, these items will likely sell out within days of arriving. What should you shop for if you are on a budget this week? Here are the 10 best new Aldi upcoming products under $15.

1 Shower Curtain Liners

If your shower curtain liner is starting to look grimy, consider buying a new one. And no excuses: they are so cheap at Aldi, you can afford to. The KIRKTON HOUSE Shower Curtain Liner comes in a few colors and non-colors, including white and clear. Each is just $6.99.

2 New Lacura Shampoo and Conditioner

Lacura is a favorite brand of Aldi shoppers, who appreciate the affordable beauty dupes. One of the latest additions to the line is the Lacura Bond Repair Shampoo and Lacura Bond Repair Conditioner, each super affordable at $4.99.

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3 The Cheapest Sheet Sets

Aldi makes giving your bed a style makeover affordable. Get this KIRKTON HOUSE Twin XL or Full Sheet Set, which is such a steal for $7.99. It comes in a few color options, including white, pink, and purple.

4 A Cute and Cozy Body Pillow

And, for $12.99, add some comfort to your bed with the Kirkton House 20″ x 48″ Body Pillow. There are a few different versions, including this lavender with a wavy fur design.

5 Satin Pillowcase and Eye Mask Sets

Aldi has great little gift sets that are unbelievably cheap. This KIRKTON HOUSE Floral Satin Pillowcase and Eye Mask set looks so expensive and upscale, but costs just $6.99. It comes in a few color and pattern options, but I love this LoveShackFancy-looking one.

6 Bed Pillows

Treat yourself to some new pillows, especially if your old ones are losing fullness and aren’t as supportive as they once were. Kirkton House Anti-Microbial Bed Pillows are one of the most budget-friendly options for $5.99.

7 Colorful Headphones

Sonos or Aldi? It’s quite hard to tell the difference with these $14.99 Bauhn Fashion Bluetooth Headphones, which come in a few color options including this pretty magenta metallic.

8 Bamboo Plants

Are you in need of a little luck? Infuse some green into your space with Costa Farms 2.5 Inch Lucky Bamboo. The potted bamboo plant is easy to care for and affordable, just $6.49.

9 Fancy Pet Hats

Aldi always has clever but cheap pet products. This week there are a few new pet hats, including the Heart to Tail Pet Hat, Pink Bow, M/L. And, even if you just buy it to take a silly photo of Fido, you can afford to do so for $3.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

10 New Greeting Cards

I always stock up on Aldi greeting cards when they are in stock. They are seriously one of the best deals in the store for just $0.99. One of my favorite new arrivals is ths Pembrook Card Party Train, featuring four dogs celebrating. Get these items and more this week at your local Aldi.