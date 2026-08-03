11 Best New Five Below Dorm and Desk Finds Under $5

Get set for college with these helpful organizers, décor essentials, and even late night snacks.

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Now that August has arrived, it’s time to start making plans for the return to campus. And if you want to save a little extra cash for the upcoming semester, Five Below has all of the materials you’ll need to maximize your living space and study area at rock-bottom prices. From décor helpers to truly handy organizers, there are plenty of items prospective graduates can put to good use. You can even stock up on one of our all-time favorite late-night snacks! Here are the best new Five Below dorm and desk finds for under $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Organization Finds Under $5.

1 Wood Style Frame Dry Erase Calendar

Staying organized in college isn’t just about maintaining a tidy dorm room! This Wood Style Frame Dry Erase Calendar ($5) can help you plan out assignments, test dates, and (most importantly) study breaks with an easy visual layout that you can stay on top of. And if color coding helps, you can pick up a pack of dry erase markers at Five Below, too!

2 Shower Caddy

Dorm life takes sharing a bathroom to an entirely new level. But if you have the right Shower Caddy ($5) when you move in, you won’t have to worry about running back to your room to grab that missing bottle of shampoo mid-shower!

3 Ultra Comfort Ergonomic Printed Mouse Pad

Using an outboard mouse at your desk can make work move faster, but it can also be tough on your joints. This Ultra Comfort Ergonomic Printed Mouse Pad ($5) provides a supportive cushion for your wrist that will be oh-so-helpful for those marathon studying or paper writing sessions.

4 Desk Organizer Set

Keeping your workspace in order is the best way to ensure you can focus on actually getting your work done! This Desk Organizer Set ($5) can handle those pens, pamphlets, and papers that tend to accumulate with every trip to and from campus.

RELATED: 7 Best New Five Below Pet Finds Under $5.

5 XL Sized Calculator

Need to crunch some numbers? Having this XL-Sized Calculator ($5) handy is far less distracting than pulling out your phone every time you’re adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing.

6 Medium White Storage Bin

As a smaller space, keeping things organized is especially essential in a dorm room. Fortunately, this Medium White Storage Bin ($4) can help you stash your extra items under your bed, in your closet, or on a bookshelf.

7 Command Mini Hooks 6-Pack

Speaking of organization, one of the easiest ways to eradicate messes is to get items up and off the ground. And with a Command Mini Hooks 6-Pack ($4) on hand, you’ll be able to easily arrange items on your walls. The fact that they can be removed just as easily as they’re installed without damaging walls is just another selling point!

8 Postups Poster Mounts

It wouldn’t be college without perfectly picked wall decor! These Postups Poster Mounts ($2.25) will make hanging your favorite bands, movies, and iconic photographs easier than ever—and won’t leave them damaged when it’s time to move out!

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Dorm Finds Under $25.

9 Rotating Desk Organizer

No matter how much you’re typing, you’re still going to need a place to stash those pencils, pens, highlighters, and other tools. This Rotating Desk Organizer ($4) is so much easier than rummaging through a drawer to find what you need, with five compartments to help you sort everything out.

10 Assorted Pen Set 11-Pack

Need a way to fill that fancy new desk organizer of yours? This Assorted Pen Set 11-Pack ($5) is perfect for devising those color-coded notes and study guides…And also for any doodling you might fall into when you get a little distracted from your assignments.

11 Goodles Microwaveable Cheddy Mac

Moving into the dorm room means finding creative ways to eat during those late-night study sessions after food services have closed for the night. And while we don’t want to oversell this too hard or anything, we’re comfortable saying that Goodles Microwaveable Cheddy Mac ($3) might be one of our favorite snacks of all time!

Not only is this simple cup super easy to prepare, but it’s loaded with protein, fiber, and happens to taste absolutely delicious. It’s a perfect college quick meal!