7 Best New Five Below Finds Under $5

The bargain retailer just added new travel accessories, storage options, and even Goodles!

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This summer has brought us some pretty fantastic Five Below finds, and right now, it appears things aren’t letting up whatsoever. The bargain retailer has recently added new products to its shelves, including in the lower end of the store’s already rock-bottom pricing. From game day gear and storage options to pet accessories and even one of our all-time favorite snacks, there’s sure to be something you’ll drop into your cart. Here are the best new Five Below finds you can score for under $5.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Organization Finds Under $5.

1 Plastic Storage Bin

It’s no secret that the Best Life team is all about decluttering and organizing our spaces! That’s why we were thrilled to see this Plastic Storage Bin ($4) hit the shelves at Five Below. Available in multiple colors, it’s one of the easiest ways to get your closet under control, declutter your dresser, or clean up your cosmetics collection.

2 Cat Highlighters, 6-Count

It’s hard to believe that the kids will be heading back to school relatively soon, but if you’re already making preparations, you might want to consider adding this Cat Highlighters ($3) to your shopping list. With six different colors, it will make studying and note-taking a breeze (besides being pretty adorable, of course).

3 Cozy Pet Bed

Lately, Five Below has become one of our go-tos for pet accessories. Case in point: this adorable Cozy Pet Bed ($5). It’s the perfect place for your pup to curl up, all decked out with classic Peanuts characters!

4 Game Day Snack Tumbler

We may still be a few weeks away from game day returning, but we’re already making plans to improve our own game when it comes to watching. This Game Day Snack Tumbler ($5) is a perfectly convenient add-on that will give you easy access to food and beverages while your favorite team plays. Finally: No more having to pick between taking a sip, grabbing a chip, clicking the remote, or checking your phone!

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Room Decor Finds Under $10 This Week.

5 Travel Skull Bow Cosmetic Pouch

Hitting the road this summer? You’re going to want to have this Travel Skull Bow Cosmetic Pouch ($4). This compact, fluffy piece can hold everything from your mascara to your concealer, all with that subtly macabre look. It’s the easiest way to stay organized and get into the Halloween spirit a little early!

6 Goodles Microwaveable Cheddy Mac

We don’t want to oversell this too hard or anything, but Goodles Microwaveable Cheddy Mac ($3) might be one of our favorite snacks of all time! Not only is this simple cup super easy to prepare, but it’s loaded with protein, fiber, and happens to taste absolutely delicious. And now that we can score it at Five Below, our kitchen cabinet will never be without it!

7 Latte Scented Candle

At first blush, this Latte Scented Candle ($5) might just look like your daily coffee order. But once you light it up, it’s like having a barista at work right in your home! This is also one of the best ways to prepare your home for those cozy days and nights in during fall.