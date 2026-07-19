11 Best New Five Below Back-to-School Finds Under $10

Send the kids back to class for less with all the pencils, packs, agendas, and tech they'll need.

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There are plenty of good reasons to shop at Five Below, whether you’re decorating your home or apartment or looking for seasonal items. And even though we have a few weeks to go before those bells start ringing, we couldn’t help but notice that the discount retailer is already preparing for kids’ return to classrooms with some fantastic and affordable new items. From core essentials to fun tech add-ons, you’ll be able to fill your backpack without going over budget. Here are the best new Five Below back-to-school finds under $10.

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1 Mechanical Pencil Set 16-Pack

Is there any single instrument more vital for heading off to school than a pencil? Based on our experiences, this Mechanical Pencil Set 16-Pack ($5) is a well-priced way to fill your pack without needing to regularly hunt down a sharpener. We also love the included erasers and pastel color scheme!

2 Academic Planner (July 2026 – June 2027)

Succeeding in class requires plenty of organization. This Academic Planner ($5) runs from July 2026 through June 2027, making it a must-have for the upcoming school year. It’s vital for staying on top of homework, assignments, and due dates!

3 Fuzzy Eye Pencil Box

Sure, every student needs a way to tote around their writing tools. But this Fuzzy Eye Pencil Box ($4) adds a little fun to the equation as a playful and portable pouch for erasers, pens, paper clips, and more.

4 Rainbow Sticky Notes

Speaking of playful yet useful products, these Rainbow Sticky Notes ($1) are the kind of item your student will always be happy to have on hand. Pro tip: The multiple colors make these a great tool for planning boards and project management, too!

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5 2-Pocket Poly Portfolio Folder

Even as we move more into the digital era, students are still going to have to keep their physical papers organized. Just as they were decades ago, a 2-Pocket Poly Portfolio Folder ($1) or two (or three) is helpful for tackling multiple classes and subjects at a time.

6 Ruler

Whether it’s drawing perfectly straight lines or taking measurements, you won’t want your student to show up to their first day without a Ruler ($1). It’s a true classroom must-have that can’t be replaced by a smartphone!

7 Character Wireless Mouse

As kids move more towards filing their homework and assignments online, shopping for back-to-school now includes a few helpful tech additions. Case in point: This Character Wireless Mouse ($7), which will have them clicking away in no time!

8 Novelty Mini Calculator

Of course, this Novelty Mini Calculator ($2) will come in handy during math class. But we also love that it includes a built-in ball-in-maze game for passing time (ahem, not while school is in session, of course).

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9 Plastic Art Storage Box

The key to success for any new school year is staying organized! This Plastic Art Storage Box ($1) is a core essential for carrying around all of your items, especially if you’re toting colored pencils, erasers, and other important supplies.

10 Mini Stapler Keychain

It’s funny how staplers tend to be the one school and office item that goes missing the instant you need one. Fortunately, you can always keep tabs on yours with this Mini Stapler Keychain ($1). Clip it onto your backpack and you’ll never have to go hunting for a fastener again!

11 Novelty Laptop Stand

No one likes burning their legs with an overheating laptop! This Novelty Laptop Stand ($7) will help keep your device cool, while also improving ergonomics for easier typing.