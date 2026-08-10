Shop 11 new Costco finds flying off shelves this August, from Hunter crossbody bags to the Oura Ring 5 bundle.

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It’s August, and Costco is here to help you make it through the last month of summer. The warehouse is filling up with tons of fabulous finds, ranging from clothing, shoes, and bags to home improvement, decor, and more! And, in true Costco style, all items are priced well below traditional retail prices. What should you shop for before the best items are long gone? Here are the 11 best new Costco finds flying off shelves this August.

1 A Great Light Fixture

Costco Savvy shared about an amazing light fixture, the Arcadia flushmount, just $24.99. “These new flush-mount lights at Costco are such an easy way to freshen up a space! 😍 I love that you can choose between three color temperatures and dim the light depending on the room and time of day,” she captioned the post.

2 Nesting Serving Bowls

Costco is always getting in new merchandise for your kitchen. If yoou need new serving bowls, run to your warehouse. A new Trudeau set is just $19.99 for two. “Such a pretty set that looks so high-end! 😍 I love that they stack neatly for easy storage,” Costco Savvy shared.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 The New Coddle Sofa

It’s a queen-size bed, hidden storage unit, and cozy sofa all in one: Enter the Coddle sofa. I have one in my playroom, and it is the greatest thing ever. Costco Savvy shared about one of the latest models currently at the warehouse. “A sofa that turns into a queen-size bed is such a good idea for when you have guests over!” she wrote.

4 A Hunter Bag

Costco Buzz shared a cheap and chic new purse. “New Costco Find! 👜 Spotted the Hunter Women’s Crossbody Bag at Costco for only $24.99! It comes in beige and black and features water-resistant material—perfect for everyday errands, travel, or keeping your essentials close. Which color would you pick: beige or black?” they asked.

5 A Great Mini Fridge

Are you on the hunt for a fridge for a small space? “Costco Mini Fridge Find! Spotted the Midea 3.3 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator back in stock at Costco for $99.99! Perfect for small spaces like apartments, dorm rooms, offices, bedrooms, or even a game room!” Costco Buzz shared.

6 Preppy Pajama Sets for Women

Costco Buzz shared about the preppiest pajama sets for women. “New Costco PJ find! 💤✨ Spotted Room Service Notch Collar Pajama Set for $17.99! Comes in 3 cute patterns and looks super soft and comfy. Perfect for relaxing at home or cozy nights in. Which pattern caught your eye,” they wrote.

7 Women’s Adidas Sneaks

A new pair of sneakers for under $15? Yes, please. Costco Buzz shared a great “Costco deal of the day!” in a post this week. “Spotted these ADIDAS Women’s Cloudfoam Flex Sneakers for just $14.97 at the Oklahoma City Costco! That’s an incredible price for a comfortable everyday sneaker. If you’ve been looking for a new pair, this is definitely one to grab before they’re gone,” they captioned the post.

8 A Glowing Lantern Speaker

Costco Wonders shared a “Deal of the Day!” on a glowing lantern speaker. “Costco just marked down the ION Glowtive Lantern Speaker to $59.99, that’s $40 OFF! You get a Bluetooth speaker and an LED lantern all in one, making it perfect for camping, backyard nights, and beach trips. Don’t wait too long—this deal won’t last!” they wrote.

9 A 3-Tier Mesh Storage Cart

Costco Chika shared about an essential storage find. “This mesh cart is GORGEOUS! 😍✨ These 3-tier mesh rolling carts just hit Costco and come in two colors: white and brown! 🤎🤍 They’re super spacious, have 360° swivel wheels, and that soft wood-finish top makes them look so much more elevated. Functional, beautiful AND easy to move around the house?! We love a good Costco find! ” they captioned a post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Nike Sweatshirts

Costco Wonders shared about sweet deal on Nike sweatshirts. “Costco just dropped another name-brand clothing find with this Nike Crew Neck Sweatshirt. 👕 It’s soft, comfortable, and one of those everyday essentials you can wear just about anywhere. Whether you’re heading to the gym, running errands, or relaxing at home, this is an easy pickup,” they wrote.

11 The Oura Ring 5

If you have been waiting for a great deal on the Oura Ring, run to Costco. “Costco just dropped one of the hottest tech finds at the warehouse with the Oura Ring 5. If you’ve been thinking about tracking your sleep, recovery, activity, and overall health, Costco’s exclusive bundle includes two chargers and an extra year of warranty, making it an even better value,” Costco Wonders shared.