11 New HomeGoods Lamps That Glow Like They Cost a Fortune

Find Serena & Lily-inspired rechargeable lights and vintage-looking Rachel Zoe pieces.

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If you aren’t shopping for lamps at HomeGoods, you are missing out. The home store, which has everything from furniture, bedding, art, mirrors, and pet essentials to seasonal decor, has one of the best bougie-for-less selections of lighting fixtures. Whether you are looking to spend over $100 on a designer lamp or under $30, you can find it there. And, even the less expensive options look like they cost double or triple the price, especially when you turn them on. I hit my local store this week and found so many treasures. Here are 11 HomeGoods lamps that glow like they cost a fortune.

1 A Textural Gem

This Simon Blake Interiors lamp is a sculptural, textural gem. I love that it is white, which goes with everything, but still adds some interest and dimension to a space. It oozes high-class luxury.

2 This Vintage Looking Beauty

If you are into antiques and love that aged, vintage look, there are some great options at HomeGoods that are brand new and up to safety codes, but glow like they are a treasured keepsake. This Rachel Zoe lamp is such a find for $69.99, and is giving Anthropologie vibes.

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3 A Pattern Drenching Must-Have

Pattern drenching, going overboard with a single pattern, is a major interior design trend. This is basically the lamp version of pattern drenching, and I love it. I found the Laura Ashley item in the clearance section, and the shade perfectly matches the ceramic base.

4 A Serena and Lily Looking Rechargeable Lamp

Rechargeable lamps are great for areas of your home where you want to add a little light, but don’t have an outlet, or areas where you don’t want to deal with hiding cords, like a desk or bookshelf. This Lillian August lamp is a Serena and Lily doppelganger, but costs just $29.99. It gives off a surprising amount of light.

5 These Clear Glass Lamps with Natural Shades

I love this section of clear glass lamps that come with the most understated and natural shades. The bases have fish etched on them, making them a great option for a coastal aesthetic. And, I found them all on clearance.

6 Another Anthropologie Looking Lamp

I spotted this other Laura Ashley lamp that is seriously feminine, a little bohemian, and giving vintage feels. The pink glass base is one of the more interesting ones that I saw at the store, and I love the gorgeous pattern on the shade.

7 And, This Boldly Patterned Option

Karma Home is another brand that regularly makes items that look similar to Anthropologie. This lamp has a boldly patterned base, paired with a simpler shade. Get it for $59.99.

8 A Few More White and Neutral Lamps

White and neutrals don’t have to blend into a space. Here are three more lamps that add texture, dimension, and interest to a room with an extra color.

9 And, This Capiz Bulb Lamp

I love the capiz base of this gorgeous lamp. It is from the Nautica home collection, and was selling for $59.99. Again, it is neutral, but definitely packs a style punch.

10 A Blue and White Swirl Lamp

Right next to it, I found this blue and white lamp. The shape of the base is unique, and I really love the blue and white pattern on it. It was also Nautica and priced at $59.99.

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11 And, This Beautiful Bird Lamp

I gravitate toward birds, so I had to include this designer-looking find, so elegantly patterned with sea birds. It came with a blue shade, and definitely looked pricier than $49.99. Find all these lamps and lots more at your local HomeGoods.