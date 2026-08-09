11 Best New Dollar Tree Classroom and Office Finds Under $1.50

Affordable Dollar Tree classroom supplies and teacher finds under $1.50.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While some may say Starbucks’ fall menu is the official sign that autumn has arrived, I’d argue it’s back-to-school shopping that truly kicks off the season. If you’re hoping to save a few dollars on school supplies this year, you’re in the right place. I rounded up the best back-to-school finds at Dollar Tree for less than $1.50, including picks for teachers. Take advantage of these bargain deals before they disappear.

1 Desk Supplies Variety Pack

This 68-piece Desk Supplies Variety Pack ($1.25) includes paper clips, magnets, pushpins, and mini binder clips. It’s rare to find an assortment this good at such a low price, so grab a few while they’re still in stock. Choose from three colors.

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2 Mesh Pencil Pouch

Available in a range of color-block patterns, this Mesh Pencil Pouch ($1.25) offers plenty of space for pens, pencils, highlighters, and writing tools. Its compact design fits easily in your desk or backpack without taking up much space, while the convenient fabric strap lets you clip it to your bag or hang it inside your locker.

3 Reusable Dry-Erase Plastic Pockets

Save on paper with these Reusable Dry-Erase Plastic Pockets ($1.25), which are ideal for solving math equations, practicing spelling and cursive, and art projects. Simply wipe it clean with a tissue or an eraser for endless use.

4 Ruled Index Cards

Studying session is in order! While Ruled Index Cards can cost twice as much at other retailers, Dollar Tree offers a 150-count pack for just $1.25. The pack includes blue, pink, green, and yellow cards, making it easy to color-code notes and organize by subject.

5 Colorful Ballpoint Pens

These Multi-Color Ballpoint Pens are another incredible bargain. While a single colored pen can cost more than $5 at other retailers, Dollar Tree sells a 10-pack for just $1.25. Each click-style pen features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

6 Desk Stationary Trays

For teachers, these Desk Stationary Trays ($1.25) keep paper clips, rubberbands, binder clips, erasers, sticky notes, and other desktop supplies neatly contained. The tray comes in three school-themed designs, including in the shape of a crayon, pencil, and paper clip.

7 Two-Sided Dry Erase Practice Board

Is your little one learning to write? This eco-friendly Two-Sided Dry Erase Practice Board ($1.25 each) makes handwriting practice fun and easy. One side features ruled lines with uppercase and lowercase alphabet guides around the border, while the blank reverse side is perfect for drawing, spelling words, math practice, and more.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Back-to-School Finds Under $10.

8 Classroom Borders

These ABC Classroom Borders and School-Themed Classroom Borders are a nostalgic throwback. Choose from 10 designs, ranging from colorful alphabet prints for younger students to classic school-inspired patterns for junior high. They’re an easy, affordable way to add personality to bulletin boards, whiteboards, windows, and walls—think of them as crown molding for the classroom. Every design comes with 14 strips for $1.25.

9 2026-2027 Monthly Planner Binder

The 2026-2027 Monthly Planner Binder ($1.25) is conveniently designed to fit inside a binder or portfolio, minimizing the need for multiple notebooks in your backpack. The monthly layouts feature a roomy boxed calendar with a dedicated notes section, plus a year-at-a-glance overview for quick planning. It also comes in a protective sleeve to help keep the pages looking neat.

10 Classroom Labels & Sight Word Strips

Recommended for preschool through third grade classrooms, these Classroom Labels & Sight Word Strips ($1.25) are a fun and effective way to support early learning. The visual labels help children build vocabulary by identifying nouns, adjectives, adverbs, and everyday classroom objects.

11 Dry Erase Board Set

Whether it’s on your classroom supply list or your personal shopping list,this Dry Erase Board Set ($1.25) works just as well as pricier versions from other retailers. Plus, at this low price, you can stock up on additional dry-erase markers, too.