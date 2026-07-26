7 Best New Sam’s Club Back-to-School Finds Under $20

Affordable Sam’s Club school supplies and essentials under $20.

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Back-to-school season will sneak up faster than you think, so get a head start on your kid’s shopping list with affordable finds from Sam’s Club. The warehouse is already lining shelves with school supplies, including backpacks, lunch boxes, and variety packs that check multiple items off your list at once. Best of all, there are a ton of picks under $20—see for yourself below.

1 Dry Erase Marker Set

Expo’s Dry Erase Marker Set ($7) includes four low-odor markers, a whiteboard eraser, and cleaning spray. Keep it on hand for studying, classroom activities, or gift it to a teacher who’s always in need of school supplies.

“These packs are life savors for educators,” raved one shopper.

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2 3-Hole Adjustable Paper Punch

Turn copy paper and classroom art projects into three-ring binder-friendly pages with this 3-Hole Adjustable Paper Punch ($9). It features rubber feet to keep it securely in place, while the removable bottom tray makes it easy to discard paper clippings. It can punch up to 11 sheets of paper at once.

3 Jumbo Size Wood Craft Sticks

Perfect for popcorn reading activities and craft projects, these Jumbo Size Wood Craft Sticks (500-count box for $10) offer extra surface area for writing and creative building. They’re a classroom staple that teachers will reach for all year long.

You can also implement them at home to assign household chores, decide dinner options, pick movie nights, and more.

4 42-Piece Back-to-School Supplies Variety Pack

This 42-Piece Back-to-School Supplies Variety Pack ($12) covers all your writing tool needs. It includes eight mechanical pencils, eight No. 2 wooden pencils, six ballpoint pens, six felt-tip pens, a pink pear eraser, two dry erase markers, two gel pens, three highlighters, four permanent markers, and two purple glue sticks. The set features well-known brands like Sharpie, Elmer’s, Expo, and Paper Mate.

5 Insulated Lunchpail

Available in five basic colors, this Insulated Lunchpail ($19) keeps food cold for up to six hours thanks to its built-in SuperFoam insulation and a Therma-Flect radiant barrier. The lunch box is leakproof, odor- and stain-resistant, and easy to wipe clean. It features both a top handle and shoulder strap for versatile carrying, as well as a front zipper pouch for napkins and utensils.

6 Multicolor Construction Paper

Art teachers will appreciate this 50-sheet pack of Multicolor Construction Paper ($6). he versatile paper is easy to cut, fold, and glue, making it a must-have for crafts, decorations, and classroom projects.

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7 Wireless Computer Mouse

I love my Logitech wireless mouse because it’s easy to transport, supports my wrist, and makes browsing the web much easier than using my laptop trackpad. If you or your child experiences wrist discomfort or finds a trackpad inconvenient, consider switching to this Wireless Computer Mouse ($17).