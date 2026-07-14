7 Best New Five Below Apartment Finds Under $5

Affordable apartment decor and organizers from Five Below under $5.

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Furnishing an apartment where every inch of space matters can be a challenge. Smart storage solutions are a priority, but you also want decor that showcases your personality. Five Below makes it possible to achieve both with its range of apartment finds—and you don’t have to spend more than $5 either. From functional organizers to quirky accents, these affordable picks can help turn your apartment into a place that feels like home.

1 360° Ribbed Plastic Spinner

If your cabinets and countertops are becoming a cluttered catch-all, these 360° Ribbed Plastic Spinners ($3 each) can help get your space back in order. They corral everything from beauty products to office supplies while keeping items easily accessible thanks to their rotating design.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds Shoppers Say Look High-End.

2 Balloon Dog Paperweight

Decorative yet functional, the Balloon Dog Paperweight ($2) adds a stylish touch to coffee tables and desktops while keeping papers, magazines, and mail tucked in place.

3 Mini Dry Erase Board

Keep track of house chores, appointments, reminders, grocery lists, and upcoming calendar events with this Mini Dry Erase Board ($4). You can attach it to the wall using the included adhesive tape or clip it to the fridge (just add a magnetic strip!).

4 Mini Striped Photo Frame

Wrapped in velvet upholstery and 3D lettering, the Mini Striped Photo Frame ($3) holds a 3.9-by-3.9-inch square print, making it a great fit for vintage polaroid photos or Instagram-formatted prints. It has a freestanding easel back for displaying on tables or shelves, or you can mount it on the wall using the built-in triangle hanging hook.

5 Magnetic Cable Ties

Wrangle charging cables (and eliminate electrical hazards) with these Magnetic Cable Ties. They’re ideal for managing lengthy computer wires, extra-long styling tool cords, and other hard-to-control cables. Snag a six-pack for just $4.

6 Funny Desk Sign

If you or a coworker has a sarcastic sense of humor, this “Caution Overstimulated Do Not Approach” Funny Desk Sign ($2) makes a playful addition to bookshelves, floating shelves, and countertops. Its compact size adds personality without taking up much space. (It’s also just a funny way of hinting your roommate that you aren’t in the mood to gab.)

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now.

7 Rotating Desk Organizer

Store pens, markers, scissors, rulers, and other office supplies in the Rotating Desk Organizer ($4). You can also use it in the bathroom to organize makeup brushes, lipsticks, mascaras, and other beauty essentials.