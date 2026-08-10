11 Best New Tractor Supply Garage and Workshop Finds Under $25

The rural retailer has bargains on helpful accessories, storage options, and even cleaning supplies.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It may not come as much of a surprise to you, but we’ve noticed lately that Tractor Supply is great for garage essentials and workshop items. And it’s not just pricey power tools and big-ticket items: The rural retailer has plenty available in the bargain section, too! Some of the latest products to hit the shelves make storage easier and can help with everyday projects, and even make cleanup a breeze. Want to see what’s going in our carts? Read on for the best new Tractor Supply garage and workshop finds you can get for under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Finds Hitting Shelves in August.

1 Tub O’ Towels Heavy-Duty Cleaning Wipes, 90-Pack

Where there’s work being done, you can count on there being messes to clean up. This Tub O’ Towels Heavy-Duty Cleaning Wipes, 90-Pack ($13.99) is one of the more popular items in the garage and workshop category, boasting a truly impressive 4.9-star average rating on the Tractor Supply website.

“I love these towels,” writes one happy customer. “They’re the best at cleaning up grease and grime in a shop! I don’t think I’ll ever go back to trying to use regular towels or normal wipes. They’re sturdy enough to hold up.”

2 JobSmart Multifunction Foldable Wire Stripper

When it comes to getting the right essential tools, portability and storability should be top considerations alongside durability. This JobSmart Multifunction Foldable Wire Stripper ($7.99) can easily help with some of the most basic wiring tasks, but also easily fits into your toolbox or pocket in between uses.

3 Tractor Supply Saw Blade Workshop Clock

Time flies when you’re on the job! Hanging a Tractor Supply Saw Blade Workshop Clock ($5.99) is one of the easiest ways to stay on top of the time without constantly having to take out your phone to check. It’s also the perfect look for any garage or shop!

4 JobSmart Storage Bins, 4-Pack

The easiest organization solutions to stick to are the ones that provide plenty of easy access. Take this 4-pack of JobSmart Storage Bins ($9.99), for example, which economizes both floor space and storage area while keeping it easy to deposit or grab items as you need to. But don’t worry if you don’t have floor space to spare: This set also comes with wall mounts if you prefer that to stacking.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Camping Finds Under $25.

5 JobSmart 2-Drawer Mini Tool Box, Pink

Tool storage can be a significant investment when you’re going big. But if you just need a smaller space to stash your essentials, this JobSmart 2-Drawer Mini Tool Box ($13.99) can be one of the most affordable ways to start getting organized. With two fully extending drawers and a top compartment, it’s also perfect as an add-on to your existing storage setup.

6 The Bit Pouch Magnetic Bit Holder

Two hands almost never feel like enough when you’re working with tools. Thankfully, The Bit Pouch Magnetic Bit Holder ($17.99) can make dropped screws, bolts, and bits a thing of the past, conveniently attaching to your drill or impact hammer and providing secure, easy access to those easy to lose pieces.

7 LitezAll Economy Headlamp, 3 pk.

Speaking of not having enough hands while working, no one likes to hold a flashlight when operating tools. This LitezAll Economy Headlamp ($3.49) comes in a three-pack, providing up to 150 lumens of direct light where you need it most. And with up to 3.5 hours of run time, you won’t be racing against the clock!

8 DeWalt Radius Safety Glasses

Getting the job done right means making sure you’re taking the appropriate precautions to protect yourself. These m ($12.99) should be the first thing you put on before firing up power tools or heavy machinery in the garage.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Tool and Hardware Finds Under $25.

9 JobSmart 25 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Standard-Power Extension Cord

There is scarcely a jobsite in the world where there are enough perfectly placed outlets to go around. A JobSmart 25 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Standard-Power Extension Cord ($17.99) is just one of those true essentials you’ll need to have on hand, whether it’s for powering your tools or plugging in work lights.

Customers in the review section say they appreciate the value and the performance, giving it a 4.9-star average rating overall.

“Affordable and durable. I use it for my corded tools, and it has good reach,” writes one.

Making cuts often requires more than just a measuring tape: You also need a way to mark up where you’re putting your blade. This three-pack of Klein Tools Skribes Chisel Tip Permanent Markers ($8.99) can easily write on wet, dry, oily, and abrasive surfaces without clogging, making it a must-have for practically any job.

11 Triton Products White Pegboards

If you’re the kind of tinkerer who likes to stay organized, these Triton Products White Pegboards ($22.49) might be the perfect add-on for your garage. It creates order out of chaos by giving each tool and item a place to hang while keeping it easy to find and easily at hand.