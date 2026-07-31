11 Best New Tractor Supply Farmhouse Decor Finds Under $25

Affordable farmhouse decor can refresh your home without stretching your budget.

There’s something satisfying about finding home decor that feels warm and welcoming without carrying a designer price tag. Tractor Supply’s collection of farmhouse-inspired accents fits comfortably into that sweet spot, offering rustic charm, seasonal touches, and practical pieces that don’t require a major decorating budget.

This latest roundup proves you don’t have to spend much to freshen up a living room, kitchen, entryway, or porch. From wall art to cozy textiles, these 11 farmhouse decor finds all come in under $25, making it easy to mix, match, and update your space for less.

1 Red Shed Farmhouse Print Chickens Framed Wall Art

A farmhouse kitchen practically welcomes a touch of chicken-themed artwork, and this framed print delivers classic country style in a compact size. It’s an easy addition to gallery walls, breakfast nooks, or shelves that need a little extra personality. It’s $9.99.

2 Barnwood USA Reclaimed Wood Picture Frame

Made from reclaimed wood, this rustic picture frame adds texture and character to family photos, artwork, or seasonal prints. The natural variations in the wood help each frame stand apart while complementing farmhouse-inspired interiors. This distressed wood picture frame costs $24.99.

3 Red Shed Ceramic Rooster Wax Warmer

Decor and fragrance come together in this ceramic rooster wax warmer, which doubles as a cheerful countertop accent when it’s not filling the room with your favorite wax melt scent. It fits especially well in kitchens and cozy living spaces. Get one at Tractor Supply for just $9.99.

4 Red Shed Floral Glass Scented Candle

A scented candle can change the feel of a room in minutes, and this floral version arrives in a decorative glass container that continues to look good after the candle is gone. It works equally well on coffee tables, bathroom counters, or bedside tables. Just $6.49 to make your space smell as good as it looks.

5 Red Shed Cotton Embroidery Cushion

Adding fresh pillows is one of the quickest ways to update a sofa or accent chair with farmhouse flair. This embroidered cotton cushion introduces texture without overwhelming the rest of your decor, making it easy to blend with neutral color palettes. $12.49.

6 Design Imports Handloom Chevron Throw Blanket

Whether it’s folded over the arm of a couch or draped across the foot of a bed, this handloom chevron throw adds warmth and pattern without dominating the room. It’s equally practical for cool evenings and everyday decorating. This throw blanket sells for $14.99.

7 CosmoLiving Decorative Gold Smoked Glass Jars

Decorative storage doesn’t have to stay hidden in a cabinet. This two-piece set pairs smoked gold glass with bronze-finished metal lids, creating an eye-catching accent for coffee tables, bookshelves, vanities, or kitchen counters while providing a convenient place to tuck away small items. This two-set of pretty jars is priced at $20.99.

8 Red Shed Framed Flower Wall Decor

Botanical artwork remains a farmhouse favorite, and this framed green flower print brings subtle color to walls without overpowering nearby decor. Its compact size also makes it easy to pair with other framed pieces. Hitting shelves now for $12.99.

9 Red Shed Bunny Coir Door Mat

Welcome guests with a little seasonal charm using this coir doormat featuring a bunny design. Durable natural fibers help trap dirt at the door while the playful artwork adds personality to porches and entryways. This coir door mat costs $9.99.

10 Harper & Willow Farmhouse Candle Holder Lantern

Lantern-style candle holders remain a farmhouse decorating staple, and this silver iron version works well on mantels, dining tables, or covered patios. Its clean lines allow it to blend with rustic, industrial, and modern farmhouse spaces alike. Available now for $19.99.

11 Red Shed Metal Honeycomb Jar

Storage can be decorative, too. This metal honeycomb jar features an embossed finish and a bee-shaped lid, making it a charming accent for kitchen counters, entryway tables, or open shelving while keeping small items tucked neatly out of sight. This decorative storage jar is priced at $8.99, with sale pricing available at select locations.