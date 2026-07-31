11 Best New Aldi Organization Finds Under $15

Get everything in order without breaking the bank, from playrooms ro pantries.

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Even if you don’t have the budget to redecorate, it’s amazing what getting the right organizational system in place can do for the look of your home. And lately, we’ve begun to notice that Aldi has as many strong storage finds in its inventory as it does affordable groceries. Some of the best examples include ways to get your pantry under control, an easy way to stash clothing, and even easy ways to get your bedroom back in order. There’s even a kids’ playroom must-have! Without further ado, here are the best new Aldi organization finds you can score for under $15.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Bedroom Finds Under $20.

1 Kirkton House Acrylic Wall Storage

Sometimes, the easiest way to get rid of a mess is to simply get items up and off the ground. This Kirkton House Acrylic Wall Storage ($14.99) is a truly perfect way to stash away kids’ toys in their playroom or bedroom, but it’s also handy for stashing snacks in your pantry for easy access.

2 Pembrook Gamer Silicone Pencil Case

With the kids going back to school soon, it’s time to start thinking about getting them ready for the year. This Pembrook Gamer Silicone Pencil Case ($4.99) is a fun way to set them up for organizational success, giving them a place to stash and tote around their writing utensils, erasers, and more.

3 Crofton Tea Storage Caddy

If you fancy a cuppa as much as we do, there’s a good chance your kitchen cabinets have gotten a little chaotic with all of the excess bags. That’s why we feel like this Crofton Tea Storage Caddy ($9.99) was truly made for us. Now, you’ll be able to get that chamomile, Early Grey, or green tea without having to rummage around! And of course, this unit can also be super helpful for stashing other items like sweetner packets, spices, or even office supplies.

4 Kirkton House Decorative Baskets, 2-pack

In many cases, messes arise simply because there isn’t a place to stash away your belongings. These Kirkton House Decorative Baskets ($4.99) are sold in a pair and are the ultimate solution, whether it’s stashing your cleaning products, organizing your crafting supplies, or decluttering your closet.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Kitchen Finds Under $15.

5 Kirkton House Bedside Organizer

Sure, we get shut-eye in our beds, but our sleeping spaces also have a tendencies of becoming a “work from home” area, a reading nook, and a binge-watching zone. Fortunately, this Kirkton House Bedside Organizer ($6.99) is an easy add-on that can help you declutter your room with minimal effort.

6 Kirkton House Round Acrylic Wall Storage

A mess of toys on the floor is the opposite of a good look for your home. But if you get things off the ground with a Kirkton House Round Acrylic Wall Storage ($14.99) or two, you can turn those unsightly piles into some playful décor. It’s also great for stashing that excessive pile of stuffed animals come bed time, too!

7 Kirkton House Clothes Storage Box

You work hard on your wardrobe year round, but finding a place to stash those items during the off-season can get tricky. Instead of cramming them into your closet until fall, try a Kirkton House Clothes Storage Box ($9.99). We love how the rigid shape makes it easy to fold and stash your possessions, and the clear window makes it super easy to find anything you’re looking for in a pinch.

8 Crofton Can Organizer

Even the tidiest homeowners can struggle with keeping their fridges in order. This Crofton Can Organizer ($4.99) can help maximize your cold storage space as an easy access point for cold beverages. But it can also be a great way to stash those canned ingredients in your pantry when stacking isn’t a viable option.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar General Organization Finds Under $5.

9 Kirkton House Storage Bags, 2-pack

In most cases, the best organization systems are the easiest ones. And just like a solid tote box, these Kirkton House Storage Bags ($4.99) can come in handy pretty much anywhere around the house. Whether it’s a place to stash your cosmetics and skincare, a makeshift container for your kids’ toys, or an easy way to organize medicines and first aid products in your closet, the clear sides make it easy to locate whatever you need when the time comes.

10 Crofton Round Food Dispenser

If we’re being totally honest, the only thing that disappoints us about this Crofton Round Food Dispenser ($12.99) is that we didn’t find it sooner! It’s a great way to save space in your pantry, not to mention making it even easier to access those essential dry goods. There’s also a square version if you prefer!

11 Crofton Turntable

Speaking of easy ways to organize your fridge and pantry, adding a Crofton Turntable ($4.99) to the mix might be one of the best decisions you ever make. It turns those hard-to-reach areas into viable stashing spots. We’ve also found it can be great for spices so that you can always grab what you need without having to rifle through a chaotic rack!