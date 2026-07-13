11 Best New Marshalls Storage Dupes Under $30 This Week

Get organized and look good doing it with these baskets, bins, and bags.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In our opinion, it really doesn’t get much better than Marshalls when it comes to scoring some serious high-end home decor dupes. But it wasn’t until recently that we realized the discount store was also one of the best places to find storage options that look way pricier than they are. Now, instead of blowing our entire budget at places like the Container Store or Pottery Barn, we’re getting a lot more bang for our buck on baskets, bins, bags, and more that are nearly identical to the products you’d see in pricier stores. Here are the best new Marshalls storage dupes you can get for under $30 this week.

1 Lily & Faye Medium Floral Pattern Oval Bin

Having to stash items in plain sight requires a little more consideration when picking a storage container. We think this Lily & Faye Medium Floral Pattern Oval Bin ($14.99) is well-designed (and certainly well-priced), making it the perfect piece for living room clutter, crafting room supplies, and more.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tool Storage Finds Under $25.

2 Isaac Jacobs 2-Piece Organization Boxes Set

Ironically, coming up with a way to store smaller items can cause the biggest problems. Fortunately, we came across this Isaac Jacobs 2pc. Organization Boxes Set ($16.99), which feels like the perfect solution to this conundrum, with six separate compartments for your items. We think it would be a great bathroom countertop decluttering device, or even a dresser-top space for jewelry and accessories.

3 Simplify 2-Pack 27-Inch Foldable Heavy-Duty Storage Bags

More often than not, the best storage items are the ones you can store when they’re not in use. These Simplify 2-Pack 27-Inch Foldable Heavy-Duty Storage Bags ($16.99) solve the problem of packing away winter clothing and blankets during the warmer months before they fold down to be easily put away when they’re emptied out for the season. They’re also great for moves and closet reorganizations!

4 Small Pet Toy Storage Bin

It’s not uncommon to want to spoil your furry friends with gifts. But before your living space gets overrun with squeaky balls and chew ropes, you might want to grab this Small Pet Toy Storage Bin ($24.99). With an adorable yet aesthetically pleasing design, it’s an easy addition that both you and your four-legged friends will appreciate.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15.

5 Dwell Small Natural Twist Weave Bin

Anyone who’s had to manage an overrun living room or bedroom knows it’s not always as easy as simply moving items from the floor to a shelf. This Dwell Small Natural Twist Weave Bin ($9.99) is the kind of product we buy in bulk during a decluttering push, turning those cubbies and bookshelves into viable storage spaces.

6 Deluxe 2-Tier Sliding Under-The-Sink Storage Basket

It’s ironic that the room we use to keep ourselves nice and clean can get pretty disheveled and disorganized if you’re not careful. This Deluxe 2-Tier Sliding Under-The-Sink Storage Basket ($24.99) can help you wrangle that often chaotic space in the bathroom with a spot for toiletries, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies. But while this might look like something you’d shell out big bucks for at the Container Store, it’s a bona fide bargain at Marshalls!

7 Isaac Jacobs 3-Pack Extra Large Plastic Bins

Reclaiming your closet or primping up your pantry? This 3-pack of Isaac Jacobs Extra Large Plastic Bins ($16.99) might be one of the best solutions out there for any budget. It’s perfect for stashing linens, organizing cleaning supplies, or putting away kitchen tools and appliances where you can easily find them.

8 Taylor Madison Designs Small Round Basket

Typically, finding an aesthetically pleasing storage piece can end up becoming expensive. But thanks to this Taylor Madison Designs Small Round Basket ($29.99), you can finally pay less for what the Best Life team lovingly refers to as “décor-age.” It’s ideal for stashing those extra blankets and pillows in the living room or putting away those toys in the playroom.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Storage Solutions Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 RGI Butterfly Center Woven Round Hamper

Of course, we all use hampers to wrangle dirty laundry before they make it to the washing machine. But because of the look of this RGI Butterfly Center Woven Round Hamper ($29.99), you can actually use it for plain-sight storage without it being an eyesore. Think of it as a great solution for storing gym equipment, organizing pool towels, or an easy way to keep the kids’ bedroom decluttered.

10 Taylor Madison Designs Lime Lidded Storage Basket

Speaking of eye-catching baskets, how can you not love this Taylor Madison Designs Lime Lidded Storage Basket ($29.99)? The playful piece is the perfect way to both declutter your space and add a pop of color in the process. It’s a great towel hamper for the bathroom or pool, too, or a fun way to keep your kids toys organized.

11 Isaac Jacobs 2-Pack Large Expandable Storage Bins

Is there anything worse than buying a storage solution, only to realize it won’t fit the items you need to stash away? This Isaac Jacobs 2-Pack Large Expandable Storage Bins ($24.99) will help cut down on those frustrating returns, molding to fit whatever items you need to stash as well as perfectly fit into the drawer or cabinet space you have.