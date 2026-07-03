11 Best New Marshalls Living Room Finds Under $15

Affordable Marshalls living room decor and accents under $15.

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A new season is the perfect time to refresh your living room, and the best part is you don’t need to spend a lot to make a noticeable impact. Marshalls is stocked with stylish, budget-friendly picks that bring in texture, color, and tons of personality for less than $15. From sculptural decor to coffee table accents, these living room finds will add style to your space without breaking the break.

1 Summer-Inspired Ceramic Candle Jar

This Summer-Inspired Ceramic Candle Jar (on sale for $7) features sweet illustrations of bumblebees, flowers, and butterflies, along with a juicy nectar scent. Once the candle has burned through, the jar can be repurposed as a storage container or small planter.

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2 Cotton Striped Throw Pillow

Elevate your couch setup with this elegant Cotton Striped Throw Pillow (on sale for $12), sized between a standard square pillow and a lumbar pillow. It features corner ties for added detail, and a removable cover that simplifies cleaning.

3 Woven Scalloped Bowl

Corral TV remotes, coasters, tissues, hand lotion, and other miscellaneous essentials in this Woven Scalloped Bowl (on sale for $7). Made from rattan, it brings a seasonal touch that complements both coastal and farmhouse decor styles.

4-Piece Marble Coaster Set

Speaking of coffee table accents, this 4-Piece Marble Coaster Set ($13) has the charm of something you’d find at Anthropologie or Pottery, but for a fraction of the price. The slabs of marble are adorned with gold flakes.

5 Leaf Platter Decor

Dress up your bookshelves or entertainment console with this sleek Leaf Platter Decor ($13). Its textured form blends in well with both modern and classic aesthetics.

6 Glass Figural Tulip Taper Candle Holder

This Glass Figural Tulip Taper Candle Holder looks far more expensive than its $10 price tag. Even when not in use, it’s pretty enough to leave out on display.

7 Terracotta Vase with Rattan Details

Display farmers market blooms or faux greenery in this Terracotta Vase with Rattan Details (on sale for $7). Its petite stature makes it ideal for coffee tables and side tables, as it showcases arrangements without blocking the view.

8 Coffee Table Books

If you’re looking to get into coffee table books or grow your collection, check out the Block by Block series by Cierra Block, which explores major cities like London, Barcelona , and New York block by block. They also make for fun gifts, can inspire future vacations, and retail for $10 each.

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9 Glass Tea Light Table Lamp Candle Holder

Super chic and stylish, the Glass Tea Light Table Lamp Candle Holder ($10) features a vintage-inspired design with an open flame. It offers a luxe look that stands out from typical decor and works beautifully as an accent piece on its own.

10 Natural Seagrass Bowl with Handles

Store dog toys and card games in this Natural Seagrass Bowl with Handles ($10), or style it with potpourri as a dual-purpose centerpiece and eco-friendly room fragrance.

11 Travertine Cylindrical Holder

Rotate faux seasonal stems in this Travertine Cylindrical Holder ($13), which looks like it came straight from a West Elm catalog. Its simple, sculptural design makes it an easy styling piece for shelves, consoles, or tabletops.