11 Best New Walmart Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves in June

New Walmart furniture picks for storage, seating, and small space solutions.

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Is your couch feeling a bit stiff? Has your family outgrown your dining table? Need a little extra storage? Walmart has plenty of practical, stylish solutions to refresh your space. From space-saving media consoles and adjustable bed frames to luxe-looking furniture dupes, the retailer’s new arrivals section is full of versatile pieces—many of which are already on sale. Here are the 11 best new Walmart furniture finds worth adding to your cart.

1 Farmhouse Corner TV Console

The Farmhouse Corner TV Console ($100) turns overlooked corner space into a functional living room centerpiece. It features open shelving for family keepsakes and decor, plus hidden barn door storage for board games and media accessories. The wood-finish top is equipped with a built-in power strip and can accommodate TVs up to 50 inches.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

2 Boucle Bed Frame with Adjustable Headboard

With a curved silhouette and solid wood legs, the Boucle Bed Frame with Adjustable Headboard (on sale for $105) delivers “a cloud-like feel and a clean, minimalist look,” per the brand. The headboard is encased in pill-resistant fabric and adjusts from 41-45 inches, fitting mattresses up to 12 inches thick.

3 Horizontal 6-Drawer Rattan Dresser

If you’re drawn to coastal or bohemian aesthetics, this spacious Horizontal 6-Drawer Rattan Dresser ($220) fits right in with its woven mesh design and gold hardware. Each drawer can hold 20–25 T-shirts or 15–20 pairs of jeans, freeing up closet space for other essentials.

4 Faux Marble Side Table

This Faux Marble Side Table ($124) looks like it was plucked straight from a West Elm catalog. Its compact bubble pedestal base slips easily between seating, offering extra surface space for drinks.

Designed for counter heights from 35-39 inches, the Boucle Bar Stools (on sale for $170) boast high-density foam padded seats, supportive curved backrests, and sleek walnut legs with built-in footrests for added comfort. The two-piece set is available in six fabric colorways.

6 70″ Freestanding Arched Hutch

This multipurpose 70″ Freestanding Arched Hutch (on sale for $170) functions as part bart cart, part kitchen storage, and part display case thanks to its various shelves (two of which are adjustable) and deep drawers (perfect for stowing table linens). Its luxe appearance also goes beyond its price tag, with a striking resemblance to pieces you’d find at Pottery Barn or Anthropologie.

7 Corduroy Armchair with Ottoman

If I were to describe my dream reading nook, it would include this plush Corduroy Armchair with Ottoman (on sale for $198). The oversized seat is filled with high-density foam that “provides cloud-like softness and full-body support maintaining shape and preventing sagging over time,” according to the brand.

8 30″ Coffee Bar Station Cabinet

Short on kitchen counter space? This 30″ Coffee Bar Station Cabinet (on sale for $95) your solution. The smooth top provides ample space for your coffee machine and mug display, while the two-door cabinet neatly stores ingredients and bar supplies out of sight. Store handheld kitchen gadgets and tools in the pullout drawer, which also doubles as a convenient junk drawer.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

9 Extendable Round Dining Table

A practical upgrade for hosts and large families, the Extendable Round Dining Table ($200) comfortably seats between four to eight people.It’s crafted from durable walnut wood and finished with a stylish fluted pedestal base for a luxe touch. All necessary tools and hardware are included for easy assembly.

10 Round Coffee Table with Storage

Keep throw blankets and living room essentials neatly tucked away in the Round Coffee Table with Storage (on sale for $120). It’s designed with a flip-top and sliding-door compartment for hidden storage, plus open shelving and a tabletop surface for drinks and decor.

11 Work Desk

Upgrade your home office on a budget with this Work Desk for just $39. It features a spacious desktop, two removable drawers, and a shelf, plus a side iron hook for wrangling wires.