 Skip to content

11 Best New Walmart Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 20, 2026
Fact-Checked
New Walmart furniture picks for storage, seating, and small space solutions.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 20, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Is your couch feeling a bit stiff? Has your family outgrown your dining table? Need a little extra storage? Walmart has plenty of practical, stylish solutions to refresh your space. From space-saving media consoles and adjustable bed frames to luxe-looking furniture dupes, the retailer’s new arrivals section is full of versatile pieces—many of which are already on sale. Here are the 11 best new Walmart furniture finds worth adding to your cart.

1
Farmhouse Corner TV Console

Uforic Farmhouse Corner TV Stand for 50" TV, Entertainment Center with Sliding Barn Door, Gray Wash
Walmart

The Farmhouse Corner TV Console ($100) turns overlooked corner space into a functional living room centerpiece. It features open shelving for family keepsakes and decor, plus hidden barn door storage for board games and media accessories. The wood-finish top is equipped with a built-in power strip and can accommodate TVs up to 50 inches.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-June.

2
Boucle Bed Frame with Adjustable Headboard

Frostbloom Queen Bed Frame with Boucle Adjustable Headboard, Cloud Style Upholstered Platform Bed, Brown
Walmart

With a curved silhouette and solid wood legs, the Boucle Bed Frame with Adjustable Headboard (on sale for $105) delivers “a cloud-like feel and a clean, minimalist look,” per the brand. The headboard is encased in pill-resistant fabric and adjusts from 41-45 inches, fitting mattresses up to 12 inches thick.

3
Horizontal 6-Drawer Rattan Dresser

LEYAOYAO Horizontal 6 Drawer Dresser, Bedroom Rattan Dresser, Boho Chest of Drawer for Living Room, Hallway, Grey White
Walmart

If you’re drawn to coastal or bohemian aesthetics, this spacious Horizontal 6-Drawer Rattan Dresser ($220) fits right in with its woven mesh design and gold hardware. Each drawer can hold 20–25 T-shirts or 15–20 pairs of jeans, freeing up closet space for other essentials.

4
Faux Marble Side Table

My Texas House Vivienne Marble Top End Table
Walmart

This Faux Marble Side Table ($124) looks like it was plucked straight from a West Elm catalog. Its compact bubble pedestal base slips easily between seating, offering extra surface space for drinks.

5
Set of 2 Boucle Bar Stools

Hawsaiy Counter Height Bar Stools Set of 2, Mid Century Modern Boucle Barstools with Solid Wood Frame, Upholstered Kitchen Island Stools with Backrest & Footrest, Beige
Walmart

Designed for counter heights from 35-39 inches, the Boucle Bar Stools (on sale for $170) boast high-density foam padded seats, supportive curved backrests, and sleek walnut legs with built-in footrests for added comfort. The two-piece set is available in six fabric colorways.

6
70″ Freestanding Arched Hutch

Walsunny 70"Tall Arched Kitchen Pantry,Storage Cabinet with Glass Doors and Adjustable Shelves,Freestanding Kitchen Hutch Cabinet for Dining Room,Living Room,Reading Room,Nature
Walmart

This multipurpose 70″ Freestanding Arched Hutch (on sale for $170) functions as part bart cart, part kitchen storage, and part display case thanks to its various shelves (two of which are adjustable) and deep drawers (perfect for stowing table linens). Its luxe appearance also goes beyond its price tag, with a striking resemblance to pieces you’d find at Pottery Barn or Anthropologie.

7
Corduroy Armchair with Ottoman

RIAFUN Single Armchair with Ottoman, Modern Corduroy Cloud Couch with Convertible Chaise, Oversized 56" Deep Seat Upholstered Sofa Set, Comfy Modular Small Space Furniture for Living Room, Yellow
Walmart

If I were to describe my dream reading nook, it would include this plush Corduroy Armchair with Ottoman (on sale for $198). The oversized seat is filled with high-density foam that “provides cloud-like softness and full-body support maintaining shape and preventing sagging over time,” according to the brand.

8
30″ Coffee Bar Station Cabinet

30" Coffee Bar Station Cabinet, Kitchen Storage Sideboard with Drawer and Adjustable Shelves, Modern Farmhouse Buffet Cabinet for Kitchen, Living Room, Entryway, White
Walmart

Short on kitchen counter space? This 30″ Coffee Bar Station Cabinet (on sale for $95) your solution. The smooth top provides ample space for your coffee machine and mug display, while the two-door cabinet neatly stores ingredients and bar supplies out of sight. Store handheld kitchen gadgets and tools in the pullout drawer, which also doubles as a convenient junk drawer.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This June.

9
Extendable Round Dining Table

Keenstone Round Dining Table 43"-59" Extendable, for 4 to 6, with Storage Space, Kitchen Dinner Room Table for Dining Room and Small Space Walnut
Walmart

A practical upgrade for hosts and large families, the Extendable Round Dining Table ($200) comfortably seats between four to eight people.It’s crafted from durable walnut wood and finished with a stylish fluted pedestal base for a luxe touch. All necessary tools and hardware are included for easy assembly.

10
Round Coffee Table with Storage

JOINICE Round Coffee Table with Storage and Sliding Door,Mid Century Modern Wooden Center Table,for Living Room,Walnut
Walmart

Keep throw blankets and living room essentials neatly tucked away in the Round Coffee Table with Storage (on sale for $120). It’s designed with a flip-top and sliding-door compartment for hidden storage, plus open shelving and a tabletop surface for drinks and decor.

11
Work Desk

edx Computer Desk with 2 Drawers 40 Inch PC Table Study Writing Desk with Storage Shelf Headphone Hook, Simple Style Small Desk for Home, White
Walmart

Upgrade your home office on a budget with this Work Desk for just $39. It features a spacious desktop, two removable drawers, and a shelf, plus a side iron hook for wrangling wires.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family