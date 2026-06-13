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11 Best New Walmart Storage Finds Under $20

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 13, 2026
Fact-Checked
Affordable Walmart storage bins for a more organized home on a budget.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 13, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

My secret to maintaining a tidy home? Storage bins galore. I use under-the-bed bins for seasonal clothing, lidded containers for decor, mini drawers for my desk, and airtight containers in the kitchen. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that storage bins (while useful) can get pretty pricey. Luckily, Walmart offers a wide selection of under-$20 storage solutions that won’t break the bank.

1
3-Tier Shoe Storage Rack

Sakugi 3-Tier Shoe Rack, Sturdy Shoe Organizer, Shoe Shelf Holds up to 16 Pairs of Shoes, Assembled Length, 28 in
Walmart

Clean up your closet with help from this 3-Tier Shoe Storage Rack (on sale for $12). It can hold up to 16 pairs of shoes, including sneakers, sandals, heels, and slippers. Reviewers note it’s easy to assemble and its compact design saves space while maximizing storage.

RELATED: 11 Target Bedding Finds So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”.

2
4-Pack Underbed Storage Bags

HadinEEon 4 Pack 90L Under Bed Storage Bags with Reinforced Handles, Visible Underbed Storage, Breathable Non-woven Closet Storage for Blanket, Comforter, Bedding
Walmart

Keep seasonal wear like sweaters, scarves, and heavy jackets neatly stored and out of the way with the 4-Pack Underbed Storage Bags (on sale for $19). The clear covers make it easy to identify what’s where for efficient organization.

3
6-Pack Fabric Storage Bags

Rirool Foldable Storage Box, 6 Pack Clothes Organizer with Clear Windows, Sturdy Handles Storage Bag 19.7 x 13.78 x 7.87 inches, Gray
Walmart

However, if you’re looking for something with a little more depth and space, opt for the 6-Pack Fabric Storage Bags (on sale for $16). Each 35-liter bag features a zipper closure and reinforced handles for easy maneuvering.

4
4-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set

NULAS Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids, 4pcs BPA-Free Plastic Meal Prep Containers & Kitchen Pantry Organization Canisters for Cereal, Dry Food, Flour and Sugar, 135.2 fl oz,Black
Walmart

Get your pantry in order by storing dry ingredients, snacks, baking essentials, and more in the 4-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set (on sale for $17). The snap-closure lids also have a flip-top opening for controlled portioning.

5
Stackable Trash Bag Holder Set.

Sindcom Under Sink Trash Bag Holder & Dispenser, 2-Pack Stackable Organizer Bins for 13/30/33 Gallon Garbage Bags, Clear Storage for Kitchen, Laundry Room & Bathroom Organization
Walmart

Get quick access to trash bags and spare shopping bags with the Stackable Trash Bag Holder Set. ($19). Its space-saving design takes up minimal room under the sink, leaving enough space to still keep cleaning essentials within reach.

6
3-Draw Countertop Unit

Sterilite Wide 3 Drawer Unit, Clear Plastic Countertop or Desktop Drawers, White
Walmart

I keep this 3-Draw Countertop Unit (on sale for $12) on my work desk to organize chargers, sticky notes, paperclips, pens, and more. It can also be used to store school supplies, arts and crafts materials, or even makeup tools.

7
Wrapping Gift Storage Bin

Fvkrnyz Wrap Storage Bag Waterproof Underbed Storage Organizer with Reinforced Handles Large Wrapping Paper Storage Box Holiday Accessories for Paper Tags & Bows
Walmart

Keep your wrapping paper, gift bags, sticker tags, bows, and ribbons all in one place: the Wrapping Gift Storage Bin (on sale for $14). The main compartment keeps rolls of wrapping paper from getting crinkled and smushed, while separate slots organize bags and accessories.

8
30L Moisture-Proof Storage Bin

30L Multi-Size Non-Woven Storage Bags - Home Clothing Organizer, Moisture-Proof Moving Storage Bags, Bedroom Sorting Storage Bags
Walmart

Some storage bags can be such an eyesore, but not this 30L Moisture-Proof Storage Bin (on sale for $2) with its practical design and stylish print. It’s perfect for storing seasonal items like scarves and gloves.

RELATED: 11 TJ Maxx Under-$30 Kitchen Items That Look High-End.

9
40-Quart Storage Container Set

(2 pack) Sterilite EZ Carry 40 Quart Medium Storage Bin, Clear Plastic Storage Container with Full-Grip Handles, Green
Walmart

For garage storage, pick up this 40-Quart Storage Container Set (on sale for $17 for two bins). A simple decluttering hack, these containers are secure, stackable, and durable.

10
4-Pack Clear Plastic Pantry Bins

Sindcom 4 Pack Clear Plastic Storage Bins with Handles, Pantry Organizer Bins, for Refrigerator, Freezer, Cabinet, Kitchen, Countertops, Large
Walmart

Tidy up your cabinets, fridge, and pantry with the 4-Pack Clear Plastic Pantry Bins (on sale for $15). Organize canned goods, packaged snacks, fresh produce, sodas, and drinks for easy, accessible storage.

11
Clear Stackable Vertical Bin

Mainstays Small Clear Plastic Stackable Bin for Closet with White Latches
Walmart

Retailing for just $9 a piece, the Clear Stackable Vertical Bin is the perfect size for storing cleaning supplies under your sink. There’s also the option to stack multiple bins to create an in-shelf organizer.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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