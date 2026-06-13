11 Best New Walmart Storage Finds Under $20

Affordable Walmart storage bins for a more organized home on a budget.

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My secret to maintaining a tidy home? Storage bins galore. I use under-the-bed bins for seasonal clothing, lidded containers for decor, mini drawers for my desk, and airtight containers in the kitchen. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that storage bins (while useful) can get pretty pricey. Luckily, Walmart offers a wide selection of under-$20 storage solutions that won’t break the bank.

1 3-Tier Shoe Storage Rack

Clean up your closet with help from this 3-Tier Shoe Storage Rack (on sale for $12). It can hold up to 16 pairs of shoes, including sneakers, sandals, heels, and slippers. Reviewers note it’s easy to assemble and its compact design saves space while maximizing storage.

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2 4-Pack Underbed Storage Bags

Keep seasonal wear like sweaters, scarves, and heavy jackets neatly stored and out of the way with the 4-Pack Underbed Storage Bags (on sale for $19). The clear covers make it easy to identify what’s where for efficient organization.

3 6-Pack Fabric Storage Bags

However, if you’re looking for something with a little more depth and space, opt for the 6-Pack Fabric Storage Bags (on sale for $16). Each 35-liter bag features a zipper closure and reinforced handles for easy maneuvering.

4 4-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set

Get your pantry in order by storing dry ingredients, snacks, baking essentials, and more in the 4-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set (on sale for $17). The snap-closure lids also have a flip-top opening for controlled portioning.

5 Stackable Trash Bag Holder Set.

Get quick access to trash bags and spare shopping bags with the Stackable Trash Bag Holder Set. ($19). Its space-saving design takes up minimal room under the sink, leaving enough space to still keep cleaning essentials within reach.

6 3-Draw Countertop Unit

I keep this 3-Draw Countertop Unit (on sale for $12) on my work desk to organize chargers, sticky notes, paperclips, pens, and more. It can also be used to store school supplies, arts and crafts materials, or even makeup tools.

7 Wrapping Gift Storage Bin

Keep your wrapping paper, gift bags, sticker tags, bows, and ribbons all in one place: the Wrapping Gift Storage Bin (on sale for $14). The main compartment keeps rolls of wrapping paper from getting crinkled and smushed, while separate slots organize bags and accessories.

8 30L Moisture-Proof Storage Bin

Some storage bags can be such an eyesore, but not this 30L Moisture-Proof Storage Bin (on sale for $2) with its practical design and stylish print. It’s perfect for storing seasonal items like scarves and gloves.

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9 40-Quart Storage Container Set

For garage storage, pick up this 40-Quart Storage Container Set (on sale for $17 for two bins). A simple decluttering hack, these containers are secure, stackable, and durable.

10 4-Pack Clear Plastic Pantry Bins

Tidy up your cabinets, fridge, and pantry with the 4-Pack Clear Plastic Pantry Bins (on sale for $15). Organize canned goods, packaged snacks, fresh produce, sodas, and drinks for easy, accessible storage.

11 Clear Stackable Vertical Bin

Retailing for just $9 a piece, the Clear Stackable Vertical Bin is the perfect size for storing cleaning supplies under your sink. There’s also the option to stack multiple bins to create an in-shelf organizer.