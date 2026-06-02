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11 TJ Maxx Under-$30 Kitchen Items That Look High-End

Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 2, 2026
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Affordable kitchen finds that look high-end for everyday entertaining.
Avatar for Emily Weaver
By
June 2, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Furnishing a new kitchen? Hosting your first garden party of the season? Shopping for a housewarming gift? T.J. Maxx has an impressive (and affordable) selection of kitchenware that suits every need and most importantly, every budget. Over the weekend, I spotted handblown pitchers, linen napkins, tablescape essentials, and even Anthropologie dupes. Shop my top 11 luxe kitchen item picks for under $30.

1
Raffia Garden Party Placemat

PAYTON JAMES Raffia Garden Party Placemat
TJ Maxx

Looking for an effortless way to elevate your dining table? Set the scene with a Raffia Garden Party Placemat ($17) at every setting. The natural woven material complements both dark and light furnishings, while the burgundy scalloped trim adds a touch of color and warmth.

RELATED: 11 Target Kitchen Finds That Look Like Williams Sonoma for Less.

2
4-Pack Linen Cocktail Napkins

MODE LIVING Made In Turkey 4pk Bel Air Cocktail Napkins
TJ Maxx

Don’t forget these 4-Pack Linen Cocktail Napkins ($20) for your next dinner party either. Their wine-resistant fabric offers a more polished alternative to disposable paper napkins—and cleanup is just as much of a breeze, simply toss them in the wash and they’re good as new!

3
4-Pack Woven Napkin Rings

MODE LIVING 4pk Mar Napkin Rings
TJ Maxx

Now if you’re really trying to impress your guests, nothing says dinner party quite like a styled napkin ring. The natural texture and earthy tones of these Woven Napkin Rings ($13 per four-pack) would pair lovely with rich, vibrant colors and match your new raffia placements as well.

4
Rocks Glasses 4-Piece Set

MADE IN COLOMBIA Set Of 4 Handmade Rocks Top Glasses
TJ Maxx

Handmade in Colombia, this 4-Piece Rocks Glass Set ($17) brings artisanal charm to your home bar. Perfect for serving everything from old fashioneds and negronis to mojitos and mai tais, each lowball glass features a substantial base to help keep drinks colder for longer, along with beautifully ribbed detailing.

5
Blue & Green Ribbed Pitcher

MADE IN COLOMBIA Contrast Rings Pitcher
TJ Maxx

And if you’re getting the cocktail set, you might as well pick up the matching Blue & Green Ribbed Pitcher ($17), too. Its versatile design makes it ideal for batched cocktails and sangria, freshly squeezed orange juice, cucumber-infused water, or homemade iced tea.

6
Water Hyacinth Fruit Bowl

MADE IN VIETNAM 12x6 S-twist Water Hyacinth Fruit Bowl
TJ Maxx

Store fresh produce in this handcrafted Water Hyacinth Fruit Bowl ($10). Its compact size takes up minimal counter space, while its sophisticated design doubles as a decorative centerpiece.

7
Rainbow Icon Lowball Glass Set

HELLO HAPPY 2pk Rainbow Icon Double Old Fashion Glass
TJ Maxx

Anthropologie shoppers will recognize this iconic motif right away. Instead of paying the premium price, opt for this dupe Rainbow Icon Lowball Glass Set ($15 for two), which delivers a similar look for a fraction of the cost.

8
5-Piece Acacia Wood Utensils Set

LODGE 5pc Acacia Wood Utensils Set
TJ Maxx

A healthier, more eco-friendly way to cook, this 5-Piece Acacia Wood Utensils Set ($15) comes with two serving spoons, two spatulas, and a slotted spoon. The pieces can be used with any type of cookware, including nonstick, cast iron, stainless steel, and ceramic.

RELATED: 11 Costco Furniture “New Arrivals” Shoppers Are Rushing to Buy.

9
Onyx & Marble Cheeseboard with Knife Set

BELLA LUX 12x7 Onyx And Marble Cheeseboard With Knife
TJ Maxx

Shopping for a housewarming gift? Pair this Onyx & Marble Cheeseboard with Knife Set ($15) with a bottle of wine and their favorite accouterments.

10
Porcelain Block Butter Dish

COASTLINES Porcelain Block Butter Dish
TJ Maxx

Equal parts functional and stylish, the Porcelain Block Butter Dish ($10) keeps butter fresh while making it easy to move from the fridge or counter straight to the table.

11
Pasta-Themed Serving Bowl

ARTISAN DE LUXE 11x3.5 Raw Edge Melamine Serving Bowl
TJ Maxx

Toss salads or serve pastas in this summery, playful Pasta-Themed Serving Bowl ($8). Added bonus: It’s dishwasher-safe.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
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