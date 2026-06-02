11 TJ Maxx Under-$30 Kitchen Items That Look High-End

Affordable kitchen finds that look high-end for everyday entertaining.

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Furnishing a new kitchen? Hosting your first garden party of the season? Shopping for a housewarming gift? T.J. Maxx has an impressive (and affordable) selection of kitchenware that suits every need and most importantly, every budget. Over the weekend, I spotted handblown pitchers, linen napkins, tablescape essentials, and even Anthropologie dupes. Shop my top 11 luxe kitchen item picks for under $30.

1 Raffia Garden Party Placemat

Looking for an effortless way to elevate your dining table? Set the scene with a Raffia Garden Party Placemat ($17) at every setting. The natural woven material complements both dark and light furnishings, while the burgundy scalloped trim adds a touch of color and warmth.

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2 4-Pack Linen Cocktail Napkins

Don’t forget these 4-Pack Linen Cocktail Napkins ($20) for your next dinner party either. Their wine-resistant fabric offers a more polished alternative to disposable paper napkins—and cleanup is just as much of a breeze, simply toss them in the wash and they’re good as new!

3 4-Pack Woven Napkin Rings

Now if you’re really trying to impress your guests, nothing says dinner party quite like a styled napkin ring. The natural texture and earthy tones of these Woven Napkin Rings ($13 per four-pack) would pair lovely with rich, vibrant colors and match your new raffia placements as well.

4 Rocks Glasses 4-Piece Set

Handmade in Colombia, this 4-Piece Rocks Glass Set ($17) brings artisanal charm to your home bar. Perfect for serving everything from old fashioneds and negronis to mojitos and mai tais, each lowball glass features a substantial base to help keep drinks colder for longer, along with beautifully ribbed detailing.

5 Blue & Green Ribbed Pitcher

And if you’re getting the cocktail set, you might as well pick up the matching Blue & Green Ribbed Pitcher ($17), too. Its versatile design makes it ideal for batched cocktails and sangria, freshly squeezed orange juice, cucumber-infused water, or homemade iced tea.

6 Water Hyacinth Fruit Bowl

Store fresh produce in this handcrafted Water Hyacinth Fruit Bowl ($10). Its compact size takes up minimal counter space, while its sophisticated design doubles as a decorative centerpiece.

7 Rainbow Icon Lowball Glass Set

Anthropologie shoppers will recognize this iconic motif right away. Instead of paying the premium price, opt for this dupe Rainbow Icon Lowball Glass Set ($15 for two), which delivers a similar look for a fraction of the cost.

8 5-Piece Acacia Wood Utensils Set

A healthier, more eco-friendly way to cook, this 5-Piece Acacia Wood Utensils Set ($15) comes with two serving spoons, two spatulas, and a slotted spoon. The pieces can be used with any type of cookware, including nonstick, cast iron, stainless steel, and ceramic.

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9 Onyx & Marble Cheeseboard with Knife Set

Shopping for a housewarming gift? Pair this Onyx & Marble Cheeseboard with Knife Set ($15) with a bottle of wine and their favorite accouterments.

10 Porcelain Block Butter Dish

Equal parts functional and stylish, the Porcelain Block Butter Dish ($10) keeps butter fresh while making it easy to move from the fridge or counter straight to the table.

11 Pasta-Themed Serving Bowl

Toss salads or serve pastas in this summery, playful Pasta-Themed Serving Bowl ($8). Added bonus: It’s dishwasher-safe.