11 Best New Dollar General Fall Living Room Finds Under $10

Affordable fall décor adds warmth and seasonal style to your living room.

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Fall decorating doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Dollar General’s newest seasonal collection is packed with charming accents that bring cozy textures, warm colors, and rustic details into your living room without stretching your budget. Even better, every pick on this list costs $10 or less, making it easy to refresh your space with just a few affordable swaps.

Right now, the discount retailer has everything from woodland-inspired décor to scented candles and harvest-themed tabletop accessories. Whether you’re decorating a coffee table, mantel, or gallery wall, these Dollar General finds offer plenty of seasonal style for surprisingly little money.

1 Holly Williams Fall Wildlife Printed Decorative Wall Hooks

Practical pieces can still add personality, and these wildlife-inspired wall hooks do exactly that. Featuring an autumn-themed print, they’re perfect for hanging lightweight wreaths, decorative baskets, or seasonal accessories while doubling as wall décor. This cute decorative accent is priced at $8.

2 Pumpkin Waffles Candle 14 oz

Nothing sets the mood for fall quite like a comforting seasonal fragrance. This Pumpkin Waffles candle fills your home with sweet bakery-inspired notes while the generous 14-ounce size offers plenty of burn time throughout the season. It’s $7.

3 Holly Williams Fall Green Scalloped Mini Picture Frame

Small decorative accents often make the biggest difference when styling shelves or side tables. This scalloped green picture frame adds a vintage-inspired touch that pairs beautifully with autumn florals and warm wood finishes. At just $1, it’s an easy addition to your seasonal décor.

4 Holly Williams Fall Round Deer Wall Clock Decor

Wall clocks don’t have to be purely functional, and this deer-themed design proves it. The woodland artwork brings rustic charm while helping fill empty wall space with something both useful and decorative. This piece comes in at $10.

5 Harvest Fall Ladder Wall Decor

This decorative ladder offers a simple way to create height and texture in a seasonal display. Lean it against a wall or incorporate it into a gallery arrangement alongside wreaths and framed artwork for added visual interest. The budget-friendly décor costs only $3.

6 Holly Williams Fall Green Gingham Duck Block Decor

Whimsical accents continue to trend for fall, and this gingham duck block brings playful charm to a bookshelf, mantel, or side table. The green check pattern gives it a fresh take on traditional harvest decorating. You’ll pay just $1 for this cheerful accent.

7 Holly Williams Reversible Fall Harvest Table Runner

A reversible table runner offers two seasonal looks in one purchase, making it easy to switch up your dining or coffee table throughout autumn. With a harvest-inspired design on one side and gingham on the other, it also layers nicely over wood furniture for added warmth. Get yours for $10.

8 Perfect Harvest Apple Orchid Scented Candle 3 oz

This compact candle is an inexpensive way to add a subtle seasonal scent to smaller spaces like end tables, bookshelves, or entryways. Apple and orchid notes create a fragrance that feels fresh while still fitting the fall season. A simple fall find for just $1.

9 Harvest Hello Fall Printed Brown Lazy Susan Rotating Turntable

A decorative Lazy Susan instantly makes coffee tables and ottomans more functional by keeping candles, small pumpkins, and decorative objects neatly grouped together. The printed “Hello Fall” design adds a festive finishing touch for only $5.

10 Holly Williams Fall Floral Print PEVA Tablecloth

The XO Holly collection has some of Dollar General’s best gems, and this floral tablecloth from that popular line adds autumn color to a console table, game table, or multipurpose surface. The PEVA material is easy to wipe clean, making it practical for everyday use during the season. Best of all, it’s just $5.

11 Holly Williams Fall Rectangular Framed Art Decor

Swapping artwork is one of the quickest ways to give a room a seasonal refresh, and this framed fall print of a regal buck adds warm colors and harvest-inspired style without requiring a major investment. It works well on a mantel, floating shelf, or gallery wall, and looks extra seasonal thanks to its gingham mat. This framed accent sells for $6.