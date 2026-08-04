11 Best Dollar Tree Fall Craft Finds Under $3

Upgrade your autumn decor with these budget-friendly craft supplies.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is the perfect season to get creative, and you don’t have to spend a fortune to make festive decorations or enjoy a fun afternoon crafting. Dollar Tree is stocked with affordable DIY kits and seasonal supplies that are ideal for families, classrooms, or anyone looking to embrace autumn. From pumpkin decorating to harvest themed crafts, these finds all cost under $3 per unit while delivering plenty of seasonal fun.

1 Harvest-Themed Craft Kit

Whether you’re decorating for the season or looking for a kid-friendly afternoon activity, this Harvest-Themed Craft Kit makes creating festive decor simple. The pieces come ready to put together, making it an easy option for classrooms or rainy fall weekends.

2 Harvest Paint Set

Painting projects are a fall favorite, and this Harvest Paint Set lets you create colorful decorations without needing to gather separate supplies. It’s an affordable activity that’s just as enjoyable for kids as it is for adults.

3 Felt Craft Kit

Felt crafts are a classic choice because they’re easy to assemble and offer a cozy handmade look. This Felt Craft Kit is perfect for creating festive decorations that can brighten mantels.

4 Paper Craft Kit

Simple paper crafts never go out of style, especially during the fall months. With multiple pieces included, this Paper Craft Kit provides plenty of opportunities to create colorful seasonal decorations while keeping younger crafters busy.

5 Halloween Paint Kit

Get into the Halloween spirit with a painting activity that’s equal parts creative and festive. This affordable Halloween Paint Kit offers a fun way to decorate while making memories with family.

6 Crafter’s Square Diamond Painting Bookmark Kit

Diamond painting continues to be a fun hobby, and this Crafter’s Square Diamond Painting Bookmark Kit offers an easy way to try the craft without a big investment. Once finished, you’ll have a practical keepsake.

7 Pumpkin Carving Set

Every pumpkin decorating tradition starts with the right tools. This Pumpkin Carving Set includes the essentials needed to create festive pumpkin while keeping your Halloween preparations easy.

8 Crafter’s Square Crochet Kit

Crochet remains one of the most beloved crafting hobbies, and this Crafter’s Square Crochet Kit offers a good way to learn. It’s a relaxing project that’s perfect for cool fall evenings inside.

9 Foam Craft Kit, Assorted Designs

Foam crafts are lightweight, colorful, and easy for little crafters to put together. This Foam Craft Kit makes decorating for fall both affordable and fun, whether you’re crafting at home or organizing a group activity.

10 Colorful Scratch Art Kits, 51-Ct. Packs

Scratch art is a classic activity that never seems to lose its appeal. With dozens of pieces included, this value-packed Colorful Scratch Art Kits offers hours of bright, colorful entertainment.

11 DIY Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkin Decorating Kit

Skip the mess of carving and decorate pumpkins differently. This DIY Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkin Decorating Kit adds a twist to traditional pumpkin decorating, making it especially fun for families with young kids.