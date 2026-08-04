11 New TJ Maxx Fall Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Get the high-end look of Pottery Barn for a fraction of the cost with these affordable fall finds.

TJ Maxx is already a favorite for scoring upscale decor at low prices, and its newest fall arrivals continue that. From cozy seasonal bedding to elevated Halloween finds, these affordable items deliver the warm, curated aesthetic that shoppers love at high end shops like Pottery Barn without the high price tag. If you’re looking to give your home a festive makeover this season, these picks are worth grabbing before they vanish off the shelves.

1 Pumpkin Party Striped Sheet Set

Seasonal bedding instantly transforms a bedroom, and this Pumpkin Party Striped Sheet Set is the perfect balance between festive and functional. The subtle pattern feels fun without being tacky, making it an easy way to add a fall touch to your room.

2 Bat Bow Hand Towels

Small decorative touches can often have a big impact. These Bat Hand Towels add a Halloween touch to a guest room or bathroom while still looking chic enough to blend in with elevated seasonal decor.

3 Outdoor Safe Lighted Skeleton Hands With Stakes

Outdoor Halloween displays don’t have to be massive to make an impression. These Outdoor Safe Lighted Skeleton Hands With Stakes look like they’re coming out of the ground, adding a fun, playful element.

4 Figural Jack-O-Lantern Bath Rug

Swap out a standard bath mat for this festive Jack-O-Lantern Bath Rug to give your bathroom an instant Halloween touch. The shape makes the room feel seasonal while still having a purpose.

5 Spider Web Coasters

Protect your coffee table while adding a subtle seasonal accent with these Spider Web Coasters. Their decorative design makes entertaining a little more festive without being too much.

6 Pumpkin Cottage Towels

Pumpkin decor never goes out of style for fall, especially when paired with cozy details. These Pumpkin Cottage Towels offer an inviting seasonal touch that brings a bit of charm to everyday spaces.

7 Outdoor Safe Three Stack Jack-O-Lanterns

Skip the hassle of pumpkin carving and go for this display of Three Stack Jack-O-Lanterns instead. Built for outdoor use, it creates a seasonal entrance while delivering a festive vibe.

8 Textured Skulls Blanket

A cozy throw is a popular accessory in the fall, and this Textured Skulls Blanket offers just enough spooky style for the season. Draped over a couch or your favorite chair, it creates a layered look while keeping chilly evenings cozy.

9 Halloween Ornaments

Ornaments can come into play during other holidays, not just Christmas. These Halloween Ornaments can dress up decorative branches, garland, and festive centerpieces, adding an unexpected touch.

10 LED Skull Haunted House Decor

Statement pieces instantly elevate your Halloween display, and this LED Skull Haunted House Decor delivers plenty of character. The built-in lighting makes this piece stand out on an entry table or mantel.

11 Pumpkin Ghost Hand Towels

These Pumpkin Ghost Hand Towels combine two classic Halloween icons into one fun design. They’re an easy seasonal swap that makes bathrooms and kitchens feel decorated without requiring anything major.