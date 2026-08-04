11 At Home Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Discover stylish home decor pieces that mimic high-end designs for less.

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Pottery Barn has built its reputation on timeless pieces and décor that fits into classic designs with cozy style. At Home carries plenty of pieces that channel a similar elevated look, from textured ceramics to warm lighting and nature themed accents. These 11 finds deliver designer charm for a fraction of what you’d expect to spend.

1 Floral Bird Embroidered Blue Accent Rug

An embroidered accent rug like this Floral Bird Rug instantly brings character to an entryway or mudroom. The bird themed pattern and soft blue colors give this piece a handcrafted look.

2 Blue Distressed Ceramic Lamp

A distressed ceramic finish gives this Blue Distressed Ceramic Lamp a relaxed look that’s classic, ideal for coastal and farmhouse styles. Paired with a simple shade, it provides soft lighting ideal for side tables and nightstands.

3 Black 3-Light Geo Metal Floor Lamp

This Black 3-Light Geo Metal Floor Lamp makes a bold statement with its geometric design. The combination of clean lines and a matte black metal base gives it a contemporary look.

4 Pink Vine Ceramic Vase

Decorative ceramics like this Pink Vine Ceramic Vase are one of the easiest ways to add some color to a shelf or table. Display it on its own or fill it with fresh flowers from the farmers market for an easy centerpiece.

5 3-Head Birds Nest Tree in White Planter

Fake greenery like this Birds Nest Tree can soften a room while adding a splash of color, and this birds nest tree offers a natural look without needing water. The white planter keeps the display looking clean and versatile enough for nearly any style.

6 White Resin Arch Pattern Medium Lamp With Shade

The pattern gives this White Resin Arch Lamp a stylish look while maintaining a neutral tone that works almost anywhere in your home. It creates a warm glow that goes well in bedrooms, living rooms, or offices.

7 Gold Poster Wall Frame

Swapping a few basic frames for metallic finishes can instantly give an expensive look to a gallery wall. This Gold Poster Wall Frame adds just enough warmth to make art, photos, or prints feel styled.

8 Black Wood and Gold Arc Floor Lamp

Mixing black wood with gold touches gives this Arc Floor Lamp a rich, layered look that feels modern. Its sweeping shape creates a focal point in the room, while giving off enough light over the couch or accent chair.

9 Cork Crosshatch Textured Throw Pillow

Throw Textured Throw Pillows are an easy way to refresh a room, adding a pop of color and layered fabrics. The crosshatch pattern gives this pillow texture, making it an ideal finishing touch for the couch, the bedroom, or accent chairs.

10 Eucalyptus Bundle in Wooden Pot

Eucalyptus remains a favorite for adding a little something to your interior without overwhelming a space. Arranged in a wooden pot, this Eucalyptus Bundle brings an organic element to shelves, mantels, or tables without the annoying upkeep.

11 Freya Blue Multicolor Medallion Washable Runner

A traditional medallion pattern gives this Freya Blue Multicolor Medallion Washable Runner the appearance of a vintage rug while offering the modern convenience of a washable product. The earthy blue tones make it easy to pair with a variety of styles, adding warmth.