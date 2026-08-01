Shop 11 new HomeGoods fall kitchen finds under $25, from skull glasses to toile plates.

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Fall is hitting your local HomeGoods in a major way. I made a run to my store this week and couldn’t believe all the autumn merchandise all over the store. There are even tons of new items in the kitchen section, many of which are under $25. From Halloween-themed plates, mugs, and sipper glasses to Thanksgiving dishes and serving platters, you can get everything you need for next season at the store. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods fall kitchen finds under $25.

1 Hand-Painted Fall Wine Glasses

Are you hosting a fall party, book club, or holiday dinner? These hand-painted wine glasses will definitely level up your tablescape and serve as a conversation starter. I was shocked by how affordable they were, priced at $7.99 per glass.

2 Everything You Need for Your Thanksgiving Table

Are you a first-time turkey day host? Or maybe you are just on the market for some new items to spruce up your Thanksgiving entertaining collection? Get everything you need at HomeGoods, with most serving items under $25.

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3 Toile Thanksgiving Plates

HomeGoods always has elevated dishes for every holiday. I love this whole toile Thanksgiving collection of dishes, which is perfect for anyone who is into the grandmillenial trend.

4 Skull Glasses

These iridescent skull glasses are so fun and extra for Halloween. Whether you are making party punch or a cocktail, everyone will have fun drinking out of them. And the set is just $9.99.

5 A Melamine Platter for Halloween

Cynthia Rowley was one of my favorite clothing designers in the 1990s. Now, I can’t get enough of her home decor line. This Halloween platter from Cynthia Rowley Home is perfect for apps, cookies, or candy during the spooky season. Get it for $5.99.

6 Blue and White Mugs

HomeGoods is always the first place I go for mugs. Every season, they have the best assortment for coffee and tea cups. I love this new white and blue collection, which is perfect for all year-long use. Each mug is $5.99.

7 Halloween Sipper Cups

Black cats, bats, spiders, and snakes all have one thing in common: They are spooky enough for Halloween! I love these sipper cups for the scary holiday. Each one is more adorable than the next, and they are just $7.99 each.

8 Salt and Pper Shakers

I also found adorable Halloween-themed salt and pepper shakers. This set is functional and doubles as Halloween decor, as you can leave them on your dining table or kitchen counter through the holiday.

9 Drink Dispensers/slidetitle] I died when I spotted these Cobwebs & Cauldrons drink dispensers. If you are hosting on Halloween, they will be great for serving your kids spooky punch. [slidetitle num="10"]Halloween Appetizer Plates

Again, if you are hosting the Halloween trick-or-treating party, these melamine appetizer plates will add some spooky holiday spirit as guests munch on all of your themed treats.

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11 Fall Hued Dishes

Now that fall is here, reconsider your punchy-bright dishes and go for darker hues. I love these greens, blues, and yellows. All items are under $25 and look super expensive. Shop all of these products and more at your local HomeGoods store.