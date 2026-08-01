Shop 11 new Aldi home finds under $15, from tween decor to kitchen organizers.

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It’s that time of the week: Aldi has dropped its latest Aldi Finds products, highlighting all this week’s new arrivals and even a few set to hit stores next week. Why is it so important to stay on top of the latest product drops at the store with such a cult following? Many of the most popular items sell out nearly as soon as they hit the store. This week, there are so many amazing new products, ranging from the cutest dorm room and tween must-buys to kitchen gadgets and organizing essentials. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are the 11 best new Aldi home finds under $15 hitting shelves before August.

1 The New Tween Decor Collection Blanket/slidetitle] Tweens are losing their mind over Aldi’s new collection, filled with tons of tween-friendly bedroom items. This KIRKTON HOUSE Blue Bow Plush Throw Tween – 50″ X 60″ is one of my favorite pieces from the line. While it comes in other patterns, this one is super coquette. And it costs just $4.99. [slidetitle num="2"]A Glossy Fun Lamp

Another must-buy from the collection? This CASALUX Blue Cordless Table Lamp, just $12.99. The glossy lamp requires no power outlet and recharges via a USB cable, which is included. It also has an integrated dimmer operated with touch button. Don’t love the color? There are others to choose from.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Decorative Storage Baskets

One of the greatest things about this collection is that all the items coordinate, even the storage bins. You can get a 2-pack of KIRKTON HOUSE Light Blue Decorative Baskets for just $4.99. Again, they are available in other colors.

4 The Cutest Clothes Storage Box Ever

Another matching item that will help your tween stay organized in style? The KIRKTON HOUSE Bow Print Clothes Storage Box, just $9.99. When assembled, each unit is 23.62″ L x 13.78″ W x 16.93″ H. The organizer is collapsible and includes built-in handles and a label holder.

5 And, This Organizer with Hooks

How genius is the KIRKTON HOUSE Bedside Organizer in the preppy Bow Print for $6.99? Designed specifically with tweens in mind, it hangs onto the side of the bed and keeps everything they need handy, from their water bottle and snacks to phones and remote controls.

6 Bedding

They will have so much fun selecting a new pattern of sheets. The KIRKTON HOUSE Sheet Set is available in a bunch of fun patterns and bed sizes. And it is priced for tweens who change their mind about bedding patterns at just $8.99 a set.

7 LED Wall Signs

Also for just $9.99, tweens will go wild over the Kirkton House LED Neon Wall Sign. Choose from basketball, bow, heart, or cowboy boot. These do require an outlet and hang off the wall.

8 Mini Pans

Aldi is famous for its unbelievably cheap pots and pans. This week, the Crofton Mini Ceramic Frying Pan is dropping in a few color options, including gray. Each is just $5.99.

9 A Rotating Bottle Organizer

There are lots of new kitchen organizational items, including the KIRKTON HOUSE Natural Bamboo Rotating Bottle Organizer for just $9.99. It holds up to six bottles and rotates around so you can easily grab the one you want.

10 Colorful Personal Blender

Shoppers are also obsessed with the Ambiano Blender, which comes in a few color options, including this pretty purple, for just $14.99. Each comes with a drinking lid and carry handle, making it ultra portable.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, Wall Games

Aldi is always dropping super fun and unique items. The KIRKTON HOUSE Magnetic Wall Games collection is a creative new concept, bringing versions of your favorite games to your wall. This Letter Board is a Scrabble dupe and is great for a game room. Get it for $9.99.