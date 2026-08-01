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11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves Before August

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 1, 2026
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Shop 11 new Aldi home finds under $15, from tween decor to kitchen organizers.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
August 1, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s that time of the week: Aldi has dropped its latest Aldi Finds products, highlighting all this week’s new arrivals and even a few set to hit stores next week. Why is it so important to stay on top of the latest product drops at the store with such a cult following? Many of the most popular items sell out nearly as soon as they hit the store. This week, there are so many amazing new products, ranging from the cutest dorm room and tween must-buys to kitchen gadgets and organizing essentials. What should you shop for to get the best deals? Here are the 11 best new Aldi home finds under $15 hitting shelves before August.

1
The New Tween Decor Collection Blanket/slidetitle]

KIRKTON HOUSE Blue Bow Plush Throw Tween
Aldi

Tweens are losing their mind over Aldi’s new collection, filled with tons of tween-friendly bedroom items. This KIRKTON HOUSE Blue Bow Plush Throw Tween – 50″ X 60″ is one of my favorite pieces from the line. While it comes in other patterns, this one is super coquette. And it costs just $4.99.

[slidetitle num="2"]A Glossy Fun Lamp

CASALUX Blue Cordless Table Lamp
Aldi

Another must-buy from the collection? This CASALUX Blue Cordless Table Lamp, just $12.99. The glossy lamp requires no power outlet and recharges via a USB cable, which is included. It also has an integrated dimmer operated with touch button. Don’t love the color? There are others to choose from.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3
Decorative Storage Baskets

KIRKTON HOUSE Light Blue Decorative Baskets
Aldi

One of the greatest things about this collection is that all the items coordinate, even the storage bins. You can get a 2-pack of KIRKTON HOUSE Light Blue Decorative Baskets for just $4.99. Again, they are available in other colors.

4
The Cutest Clothes Storage Box Ever

KIRKTON HOUSE Bow Print Clothes Storage Box
Aldi

Another matching item that will help your tween stay organized in style? The KIRKTON HOUSE Bow Print Clothes Storage Box, just $9.99. When assembled, each unit is 23.62″ L x 13.78″ W x 16.93″ H. The organizer is collapsible and includes built-in handles and a label holder.

5
And, This Organizer with Hooks

KIRKTON HOUSE Bedside Organizer Bow Print
Aldi

How genius is the KIRKTON HOUSE Bedside Organizer in the preppy Bow Print for $6.99? Designed specifically with tweens in mind, it hangs onto the side of the bed and keeps everything they need handy, from their water bottle and snacks to phones and remote controls.

6
Bedding

KIRKTON HOUSE Daisies Sheet Set
Aldi

They will have so much fun selecting a new pattern of sheets. The KIRKTON HOUSE Sheet Set is available in a bunch of fun patterns and bed sizes. And it is priced for tweens who change their mind about bedding patterns at just $8.99 a set.

7
LED Wall Signs

Kirkton House LED Neon Wall Sign Basketball
Aldi

Also for just $9.99, tweens will go wild over the Kirkton House LED Neon Wall Sign. Choose from basketball, bow, heart, or cowboy boot. These do require an outlet and hang off the wall.

8
Mini Pans

Crofton Blue Mini Ceramic Frying Pan
Aldi

Aldi is famous for its unbelievably cheap pots and pans. This week, the Crofton Mini Ceramic Frying Pan is dropping in a few color options, including gray. Each is just $5.99.

9
A Rotating Bottle Organizer

KIRKTON HOUSE Natural Bamboo Rotating Bottle Organizer
Aldi

There are lots of new kitchen organizational items, including the KIRKTON HOUSE Natural Bamboo Rotating Bottle Organizer for just $9.99. It holds up to six bottles and rotates around so you can easily grab the one you want.

10
Colorful Personal Blender

Ambiano Purple Blender
Aldi

Shoppers are also obsessed with the Ambiano Blender, which comes in a few color options, including this pretty purple, for just $14.99. Each comes with a drinking lid and carry handle, making it ultra portable.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11
And, Wall Games

KIRKTON HOUSE Letter Board Magnetic Wall Games
Aldi

Aldi is always dropping super fun and unique items. The KIRKTON HOUSE Magnetic Wall Games collection is a creative new concept, bringing versions of your favorite games to your wall. This Letter Board is a Scrabble dupe and is great for a game room. Get it for $9.99.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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