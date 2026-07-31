7 Best New Target Finds Hitting Shelves in August

These new Target finds include fall decor, furniture, beauty, and tech.

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Attention Target shoppers: Tons of new arrivals are hitting the store this month. From the hottest new collaborations that will spark serious nostalgia to fall furniture drops and decor items that will definitely sell out before the first day of fall, you will want to throw these items in your cart ASAP. What should you shop for at Target this month? Here are the 7 best Target finds hitting shelves in August

1 Tree Hut x Lisa Frank

The new Tree Hut x Lisa Frank collection is a fast favorite of shoppers. The Sugar Sky Shea Sugar Body Scrub is one of the best items for $10.99. “Look how pretty the color is! Frank takes me back to my childhood. The packaging is cute but the fragrance is even better. Smells fruity with something else magical. Like all Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs, it’s not a harsh scrub but leaves my skin soft and smooth. Thick but not too thick and easy to spread out. You only need it 1-2 times a week to keep your skin smooth. Love the texture of the sugar scrub. A little goes a long way,” a shopper says.

2 heyday Headphones

The new heyday collection is a hit with shoppers, with items like a jelly portable charger and this pair of Wireless Headphones – heyday™ Pastel Pink, just $14.99. “I love these headphones! They’re very lightweight and comfortable to wear. The sound is great on them. I wish they were noise cancelling but with it not, I’m able to use them while walking my son and still listen out for cars. I LOVE that they’re wireless. They’re very easy to connect to my Bluetooth,” writes one fan.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Kitchen Finds This Week

3 Animal Weighted Plush Pillows

There are a bunch of new weighted plushes for kids. The Monkey Weighted Plush Kids’ Throw Pillow Orange – Pillowfort is one of the cutest. “Absolutely in love with this monkey!! Not only adorable, but so soft and squishy!” writes a shopper. “This monkey is super cute and cuddly and holds up well. I’ve had him for about a year and he holds up great with everyday use and even some rough play. Would definitely recommend to friends,” adds another.

4 A Fall Wreath

Fall wreaths have arrived! The Mixed Fall Leaf Wreath – Threshold™ designed with Studio McGee is one of the latest drops from the autumn collection. The mixed fall leaf wreath is colored in red and yellow hues and has a red ribbon around it. Use it indoors.

5 A Burled Wood Upholstered Bench

Shoppers are loving the $200 43″ Burled Wood Upholstered Bench Dark Brown, a great piece for fall. “Beautiful bench! It is very sturdy and was very easy to put together. Looks like it was very expensive. Beautifully crafted! I absolutely love it!” a shopper says.

6 A Fringed Swivel Chair

Target is getting so bougie with the $380 Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair with Fringe – Threshold, designed with Studio McGee™. It looks seriously designer with its wooden frame, powder-coated finish, and upholstered and fringe details.

7 Capri Volcano Candles

Target is now carrying the Capri Blue Signature Volcano Jar Candle 19oz Blue. “Oh come on, Target. This was a huge win! These candles are great and the coconut santal scent? Absolutely everything I want in a summer candle,” a shopper wrote.