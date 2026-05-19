Shop 11 new Target kitchen finds, from starry Stanley tumblers to chic bamboo dishes.

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I am obsessed with the kitchen section at Target. You never know what you’ll find in it, ranging from luxurious, name-brand, high-tech gadgets to dishes and kitchen decorations that look super expensive but cost single-digit dollars. And, there is no better place to score the best deals on the hottest products than in the new arrivals section. Right now, there are tons of fantastic finds. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Target kitchen finds this week.

1 The NutriBullet Ice Cream Maker

The new NutriBullet Chill Ice Cream Maker is $200 and will help you make gourmet desserts at home. “It’s a game changer for quick creamy homemade treats without the hassle and just it dairy free, sorbet or gelato from frozen fruit and a splash of milk tasting better than store-bought every time,” writes a shopper.

2 New Stanley Styles

Target is the best place to shop for the hottest new Stanley styles and patterns, like this Stanley 40 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler Pink Starry, $50. There are a few other colors, including blue, and each is giving serious patriotic feels.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 A Ninja Soda Machine

On sale from $180 for $150, the Ninja Thirsti Ultimate Drink System Cyberspace WC3001BL2, is another new favorite gadget of Target shoppers. “I absolutely love this soda machine. It saves money and if someone in the household wants a soda we don’t have to worry about if we have one in the fridge or not,” writes a shopper.

4 These Bamboo Dishes

A la carte dishes are always a great value at Target, and the new patterns are so chic. This 11.125″ Bamboo Border Dinner Plate White – Threshold™Threshold is just $4 and looks like something from Anthropologie. Shoppers love the classic but bohemian vibes.

5 Or, These Blue and White Dishes

If you are more into the grandmillennial look, there are also some great new patterns. This Stoneware Legacy Heirloom Dip Bowl – Threshold, with its blue-and-white floral print, is perfect for summer, with its vintage vibes. “Love these for dipping sauces and it’s perfect for a scoop of ice cream. It has this beautiful vintage printed floral design on it that makes it look so unique and lovely. Appreciate the design and how beautiful the design is. Makes for a great decorative piece when serving dinner. It’s quite small though so keep that in mind,” one shopper wrote.

6 New Kitchen Towel Designs

I am always here for new kitchen towels. This set of Kitchen Towels Khaki Lattice – Threshold™Threshold is my new favorite. It will pair perfectly with the whole bamboo dish set. “I absolutely love these lattice patterned kitchen towels! The design is elegant and adds a stylish touch to my kitchen. They are soft, highly absorbent, and dry quickly after use. The fabric feels durable and holds up after a couple washes without fading. They are very large for kitchen towels too,” writes a shopper.

7 A Rattan Fruit Bowl

I love unexpected materials in the kitchen. This Rattan Fruit Bowl, $22, falls into that category. “Holds 10-ish items of fruit. Looks super cute on the counter. A bit more expensive that I would have liked, I think if you can find this for under $20 it’s a go for sure. Can be staged in a variety of ways. Seems very durable and made well but I could see it cracking easily if shipped or handled too aggressively. The design is visually appealing and gives a touch of intrigue on my otherwise boring counter. Might look cute with a small little lamp next to it. Overall I say give it a go,” writes a shopper.

8 The Prettiest Placemats

For just $5 for a pair, this Floral and Chambray Double Sided Placemat – Threshold will give your table a serious refresh. “I initially thought I was buying one for $5 and thought it was a great deal already, but to my pleasant surprise it was a pair. Love the quilted floral pattern and it’s fully washable,” a shopper writes.

9 And, a Bamboo Chip and Dip Bowl

Even if you don’t buy the matching dishes, this Bamboo Border Chip and Dip Bowl – Threshold is a must-buy for all your summer entertaining. “Great chip and dip bowl. It is well made. I even dropped it on hard tile floor and not even a scratch on the bowl. It is a great size. It worked for 7 of us to have chips and dip together. The brown edging detail is a nice touch. It is easy to clean and store. I will be using this a lot for meals together,” writes a shopper.

10 Canisters for Organizing

Just $10 a pop, and you can get your kitchen organized with these Dark Wood Top Small Canisters with Spoon Clear – Threshold. “This is such a cute little glass canister. It is great to keep on your counter filled with something that you use often like salt or brown sugar. The little spoon is super convenient so you don’t have to get a new utensil everytime or put dirty fingers into the container. It is pretty small, but works well if you don’t need to store a large amount,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, the Nicest Wood Paper Towel Holder

This Georgian Carved Wood Paper Towel Holder – Threshold, $30, looks like it is from Pottery Barn but costs a lot less. “This paper towel holder is truly magnificent. It has a beautiful wood grain and color to it. It perfectly holds the paper towel roll and even the bigger ones you get from warehouses. It’s great because you don’t have to have it hanging from a cabinet or attached to your wall and you can take it anywhere even out to your backyard for a picnic,” writes a shopper.